 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2025 - Pro Am
Rory McIlroy with one eye on Bethpage as he plays Irish Open
WNBA: SEP 01 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 1-7
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield, Travis Kelce, Geno Smith headline Week 1’s Regression Files

Top Clips

nbc_pff_ravensbills_250903.jpg
Key players to watch: Ravens vs. Bills
LonerganBCPreview.jpg
Impact players: Boston College vs. Michigan State
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2025 - Pro Am
Rory McIlroy with one eye on Bethpage as he plays Irish Open
WNBA: SEP 01 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 1-7
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield, Travis Kelce, Geno Smith headline Week 1’s Regression Files

Top Clips

nbc_pff_ravensbills_250903.jpg
Key players to watch: Ravens vs. Bills
LonerganBCPreview.jpg
Impact players: Boston College vs. Michigan State
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ojomo's Nigerian upbringing inspires his ambition

September 2, 2025 05:36 PM
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo talks with NBC's Mary Omatiga about visiting Nigeria after winning the Super Bowl and how it felt to reconnect with his roots.

Related Videos

nbc_pff_ravensbills_250903.jpg
01:49
Key players to watch: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
07:13
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
nbc_pft_travishunter_250903.jpg
02:11
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive
nbc_pft_ravenspressure_250903.jpg
06:09
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team
nbc_pft_mcdermott_250903.jpg
12:48
Clock is ticking on McDermott’s shot with Allen
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
04:01
PFT Power Rankings: Eagles atop throne in Week 1
nbc_pft_brianspeech_250903.jpg
04:54
Schottenheimer encourages Cowboys to ‘play free’
nbc_pft_biggestchallengebrian_250903.jpg
05:43
Jones will be biggest challenge for Schottenheimer
nbc_pft_brianscho_250903.jpg
05:45
Why Cowboys made Schottenheimer head coach
nbc_pft_nicksir_250903.jpg
13:08
Sirianni downplays banner to keep Eagles focused
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_250902.jpg
01:35
Warren will start season as primary back
nbc_ffhh_tetargets_v2_250902.jpg
07:02
Week 1 waiver wire TEs: Strange, Smith rise to top
nbc_roto_ajbrown_250902.jpg
01:31
Brown a fantasy bargain depending on targets
nbc_ffhh_draftresults_250902.jpg
13:36
Superflex draft analysis: Comparing depth, values
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250902.jpg
01:07
NFL MVP odds: Daniels, Mahomes can challenge Lamar
nbc_ffhh_waiverqbs_250902.jpg
04:09
Prioritize Young, Penix Jr. among waiver wire QBs
nbc_ffhh_wrtargets_250902.jpg
09:43
Veterans Brown, Allen lead Week 1 waiver wire WRs
nbc_ffhh_rbwaivers_250902.jpg
10:52
Week 1 waiver wire RBs: Add Gordon, Browns’ duo
nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250902.jpg
01:40
Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL season opener best bets
nbc_roto_kcchargers_250902.jpg
02:08
Look for ‘way in’ to KC’s team total over vs. LAC
nbc_roto_jetssteelers_250902.jpg
02:02
Steelers worth betting on as Rodgers faces Jets
nbc_csu_mvppicks_250902.jpg
02:37
MVP prediction: Can Ravens’ Jackson ‘win big game’
lamar_2.jpg
02:04
NFL Super Bowl picks: Ravens have what it takes
joeburrow.jpg
02:50
CIN, SF favored to return to playoffs in 2025
lamar.jpg
02:04
AFC Playoff predictions: Can Ravens get over hump?
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffbrackets_250802.jpg
03:56
NFC Playoff Bracket: Can Detroit Lions make a run?
penix.jpg
01:35
Falcons as home underdog is a strong play
spencer_rattler.jpg
01:59
Target Rattler TDs or rushing yards in Week 1
nbc_roto_giantscommanders_250902.jpg
01:45
Bet on Giants’ Nabers, Wilson against Commanders
nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
01:39
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’

Latest Clips

LonerganBCPreview.jpg
01:35
Impact players: Boston College vs. Michigan State
nbc_wnba_topplays_250903.jpg
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
nbc_nas_worldwidetechpromo_250902.jpg
30
Heroes, hopefuls, hot heads gather at WWT Raceway
nbc_cyc_vueltastage10_250902.jpg
33:33
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 10
nbc_roto_jeremiahjackson_250902.jpg
01:32
Orioles’ Jackson ‘needs’ to be on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_paytontolle_250902.jpg
01:29
Add Tolle despite concerns with innings, schedule
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrillv2_250902.jpg
01:29
Fantasy impact of Merrill’s return, Bogaerts to IL
nbc_smx_biggestcrashes_250902.jpg
04:28
Biggest crashes of the 2025 Pro Motocross season
nbc_wnba_nylibertysite_250902.jpg
14:55
Liberty in tough spot but shouldn’t panic yet
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_250902.jpg
01:34
Rams’ Stafford in ‘bad spot’ vs. Texans in Week 1
nbc_roto_tyreekhill_250902.jpg
01:23
Dolphins’ Hill a fantasy ‘bargain’ despite risks
nbc_plp_generationxgpartc_250902.jpg
07:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
nbc_plp_generationxgparta_250902.jpg
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal
nbc_wnba_lvvmin_250902.jpg
15:00
Wilson, Collier battle for MVP as Aces face Lynx
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_250902.jpg
15:59
Breer on Stafford injury, Parsons trade, Tampa Bay
nbc_dps_collegefootballweek1recap_250902.jpg
15:37
DeBoer, Alabama ‘got roughed up’ by Florida State
nbc_plp_isakint_250902.jpg
02:11
Isak’s first interview since Liverpool transfer
nbc_plp_netbustersshow3_250902.jpg
25:37
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_t2r_chefulrecap_250902.jpg
04:30
VAR ‘changed the whole game’ in Chelsea’s win
nbc_plp_plrawszoboszlai_250902.jpg
07:19
PL RAW: Szoboszlai brings Anfield to its feet
nbc_plp_newwissa_250902.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Wissa’s best Premier League moments
nbc_pl_t2r_manuburnrecap_250902.jpg
09:38
What we learned from Man United’s win over Burnley
nbc_pl_t2r_livarsrecap_250902.jpg
16:47
Is Wirtz becoming a concern for Slot’s Liverpool?
aidan_hutchinson.jpg
05:52
Most surprising NFL Futures Odds and picks
nbc_dps_tcuvsnc_250902__704502.jpg
03:13
Belichick, UNC were ‘woefully unprepared’ vs. TCU
nbc_dps_archmanning_250902.jpg
04:07
Griffin III: Arch Manning struggled, looked off
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
01:42
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
04:03
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’
nbc_pft_hurts_250902.jpg
04:56
Why Hurts must take an active role with new OC
nbc_pft_deronbland_250902.jpg
02:07
Bland agrees to four-year extension with Cowboys