Top News

From 'Bus Bros' to 'Busted Bros' – Competitive fire burns at Team Penske
BMW Championship - Previews
Rex & Lav pod: Majors at stake now; Tour cards on the line in the future
Greg Schiano
Greg Schiano and Rutgers looking to build off their first winning season since 2014

Top Clips

Ride Del Castillo's hot streak in fantasy
DSM rookie takes first ever Grand Tour stage win
Highlights: 2024 Vuelta a España, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
From ‘Bus Bros’ to ‘Busted Bros’ – Competitive fire burns at Team Penske
Rex & Lav pod: Majors at stake now; Tour cards on the line in the future
Greg Schiano and Rutgers looking to build off their first winning season since 2014

Ride Del Castillo’s hot streak in fantasy
DSM rookie takes first ever Grand Tour stage win
Highlights: 2024 Vuelta a España, Stage 5

Bobby Hurley and Arizona State headed to Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium for exhibition game

  
Published August 21, 2024 03:51 PM
Bobby Hurley

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley yells out to his team as they play the UA Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 28, 2024.

Joe Rondone/The Republic/Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

DURHAM, N.C. — Bobby Hurley is returning to Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium for a charity exhibition game with his Arizona State basketball team.

The Sun Devils and Blue Devils will play the game on Oct. 27 with benefits going to the Duke Children’s Hospital, Duke announced on its X account.

Hurley won two national championships and was a first-team All-American under former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski from 1989-93. Hurley is still the NCAA’s all-time assists leader with 1,076.

Hurley has spent the past nine seasons coaching at Arizona State after a two-year stint at Buffalo. He has led the Sun Devils to the NCAA Tournament three times and has one of the nation’s top recruiting classes this season.