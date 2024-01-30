 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner returns home to Italy amid great fanfare
AUTO: JAN 26 IMSA Rolex 24
Mobil 1 expands NASCAR support amid Cup sponsor announcements
U.S. men’s hockey team to play for Youth Olympic gold, live on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_pft_flowersfumble_240130.jpg
Flowers won’t let AFC Champ. fumble ‘break’ him
nbc_pft_unsungheroes_240130.jpg
Conference Championships unsung heroes
nbc_pft_tuckerpregame_240130.jpg
Tucker calls Kelce, Mahomes pregame issue ‘silly’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner returns home to Italy amid great fanfare
AUTO: JAN 26 IMSA Rolex 24
Mobil 1 expands NASCAR support amid Cup sponsor announcements
U.S. men’s hockey team to play for Youth Olympic gold, live on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_pft_flowersfumble_240130.jpg
Flowers won’t let AFC Champ. fumble ‘break’ him
nbc_pft_unsungheroes_240130.jpg
Conference Championships unsung heroes
nbc_pft_tuckerpregame_240130.jpg
Tucker calls Kelce, Mahomes pregame issue ‘silly’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Illinois vs. Ohio State: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

  
Published January 30, 2024 10:30 AM

Peacock boasts a crucial Big Ten men’s basketball double-header Tuesday night, starting with the Ohio State Buckeyes welcoming the No. 14-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini at 7 p.m. EST (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. EST). The night wraps up with an in-state showdown between Michigan and Michigan State.

The Illini are building toward their fifth-straight 20-win season and fifth-straight year with double-digit conference wins. Illinois has won three of its last four games. The team is now playing with All-Big Ten preseason team member Terrence Shannon Jr. Shannon was suspended from the team on December 28th after he was charged with rape in connection with a September incident in Kansas. Following a judge’s ruling, he was allowed to rejoin the team in late January and played in Illinois’ January 21st win over Rutgers.

Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Northwestern, Maryland on the rise

Ohio State, meanwhile, has to be happy this game is being played in Columbus. The Buckeyes are 9-2 at home this season but haven’t won any of their five road games. Coming off two blowout losses in-conference on the road, Ohio State desperately needs some home cooking.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Wisconsin’s not going anywhere

How to Watch Illinois vs Ohio State College Basketball

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here. See below for full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Tues., Jan. 307 p.m.Illinois vs. Ohio State
Tues., Jan. 309 p.m.Michigan vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 67 p.m.Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 69 p.m.Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament