How to Watch Men’s A10 Doubleheader on USA: VCU vs La Salle, Fordham vs St. Bonaventure

This Saturday, January 14 features another weekend of A10 excitement with a men’s basketball doubleheader. The action starts at 12:30 PM ET as the VCU Rams take on the La Salle Explorers at Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Immediately after, the Fordham Rams will go head-to-head with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 2:30 PM. ET

The VCU Rams are coming off a 54-50 road win victory over George Mason on Tuesday. It was head coach Ryan Odom’s first A10 win. This is Odom’s first season as head coach with the Rams. VCU looks to carry the momentum of Tuesday’s win into Saturday’s match up against the La Salle Explorers who have lost 4 of their last 6 games, including a 81-65 loss against UMass on Wednesday.

The Fordham Rams look to bounce back after experiencing their first conference loss of the season last Saturday (a loss handed to them by VCU). While the Bonnies are also looking for redemption following a 65-54 loss at Richmond last Saturday.

How to watch VCU vs La Salle:

When: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Where: Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center in Philadelphia, PA

Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center in Philadelphia, PA Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Watch: USA Network

How to watch Fordham vs St. Bonaventure:

When: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Where: Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, NY

Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, NY Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Watch: USA Network

