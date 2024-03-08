 Skip navigation
How to Watch Men’s A10 Doubleheader on USA: St. Louis vs St. Bonaventure, Richmond vs George Mason

  
Published March 8, 2024 09:49 AM
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 28 Richmond at Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - FEBRUARY 28: Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) holds the ball as Saint Louis forward Bradley Ezewiro (3) defends during a college basketball game between the Richmond Spiders and the Saint Louis Billikens on February 28, 2024, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This Saturday, March 9 features double the A10 men’s college basketball excitement on USA Network. The action begins at 12:30 PM ET when the St. Louis Billikens square off against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies for the first time this season.

St. Louis is coming off a double-digit loss to Dayton on Tuesday. The Billikens have the top-ranked offense in the A10 at 75.9 points per game, but defense has been a consistent issue. St. Louis ranks 15th in the conference surrendering 83.5 points per game.

Head coach Mark Schmidt, in his 17th year with the team, has led the Bonnies to another successful season. With 74.1 points per game, St. Bonaventure boasts its highest scoring average since the 2017-18 season. The Bonnies have earned a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament.

At 2:30 PM ET the Richmond Spiders will go head-to-head with the George Mason Patriots for the second time this season. Richmond won the first match up 77-70 on January 13.

The Spiders enter Saturday’s match up on a 6-game win streak and have secured the top seed in the A10 tournament as the conference’s regular season champions.

The Patriots put an end to their 3-game losing streak with a 69-51 win against Rhode Island on Wednesday. However, George Mason has struggled offensively, averaging just 69.0 points per game. The Patriots look to find ways to score and improve their 3-point shooting ahead of Saturday’s game.

How to watch St. Louis vs St. Bonaventure:

  • When: Saturday, March 9
  • Where: The Reilly Center in Saint Bonaventure, NY
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Watch: USA Network

How to watch Richmond vs George Mason:

  • When: Saturday, March 9
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Watch: USA Network
How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

Peacock is the exclusive home of 32 Big Ten men’s basketball games during the campaign, concluding with two opening-round Big Ten Tournament games. You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go toPeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 32 men’s basketball games and 20 women’s basketball games across the 2023-2024 season. Peacock subscribers will also get two Big Ten Men’s tournament games and two Big Ten Women’s tournament games LIVE.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Mon., Nov. 67 p.m.Princeton vs. Rutgers (Trenton, N.J.)
Fri., Nov. 107 p.m.Texas A&M vs. Ohio State
Fri., Nov. 107:30 p.m.UTSA vs. Minnesota
Fri., Nov. 108 p.m.Alabama State vs. Iowa
Fri., Nov. 109 p.m.Tennessee vs. Wisconsin
Fri., Nov. 177 p.m.Morehead State vs. Penn State
Sat., Nov. 182 p.m.USC Upstate vs. Minnesota
Sat., Nov. 184 p.m.Oregon State vs. Nebraska (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Tues., Dec. 57 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
Tues., Dec. 59 p.m.Indiana vs. Michigan
Sat., Dec. 164:30 p.m.Arizona vs. Purdue
Thurs., Dec. 217 p.m.LeMoyne vs. Penn State
Fri., Dec. 297 p.m.Maine vs. Minnesota
Fri., Dec. 298 p.m.Jackson State vs. Northwestern
Tues., Jan. 27 p.m.Purdue vs. Maryland
Thurs., Jan. 47 p.m.Penn State vs. Michigan State
Thurs., Jan. 49 p.m.Minnesota vs. Michigan
Tues., Jan. 97 p.m.Indiana vs. Rutgers
Tues., Jan. 99 p.m.Purdue vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan. 167 p.m.Purdue vs. Indiana
Tues., Jan 237 p.m.Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan 239 p.m.Michigan vs. Purdue
Tues., Jan. 307 p.m.Illinois vs. Ohio State
Tues., Jan. 309 p.m.Michigan vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 67 p.m.Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 69 p.m.Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament