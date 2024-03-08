How to Watch Men’s A10 Doubleheader on USA: St. Louis vs St. Bonaventure, Richmond vs George Mason

This Saturday, March 9 features double the A10 men’s college basketball excitement on USA Network. The action begins at 12:30 PM ET when the St. Louis Billikens square off against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies for the first time this season.

St. Louis is coming off a double-digit loss to Dayton on Tuesday. The Billikens have the top-ranked offense in the A10 at 75.9 points per game, but defense has been a consistent issue. St. Louis ranks 15th in the conference surrendering 83.5 points per game.

Head coach Mark Schmidt, in his 17th year with the team, has led the Bonnies to another successful season. With 74.1 points per game, St. Bonaventure boasts its highest scoring average since the 2017-18 season. The Bonnies have earned a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament.

At 2:30 PM ET the Richmond Spiders will go head-to-head with the George Mason Patriots for the second time this season. Richmond won the first match up 77-70 on January 13.

The Spiders enter Saturday’s match up on a 6-game win streak and have secured the top seed in the A10 tournament as the conference’s regular season champions.

The Patriots put an end to their 3-game losing streak with a 69-51 win against Rhode Island on Wednesday. However, George Mason has struggled offensively, averaging just 69.0 points per game. The Patriots look to find ways to score and improve their 3-point shooting ahead of Saturday’s game.

How to watch St. Louis vs St. Bonaventure:

When: Saturday, March 9

Saturday, March 9 Where: The Reilly Center in Saint Bonaventure, NY

The Reilly Center in Saint Bonaventure, NY Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Watch: USA Network

How to watch Richmond vs George Mason:

When: Saturday, March 9

Saturday, March 9 Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Watch: USA Network

