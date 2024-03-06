 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_topmoments2023_231219.jpg
From hybrids to Honda, six major issues facing IndyCar in 2024 after a turbulent offseason
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Practice
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading to Phoenix
NBA: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
Basketball Pickups: Dean Wade is on the radar

Top Clips

nbc_bte_championsleague_240305.jpg
Handicapping the UEFA Champions League
nbc_bte_golfers_240305.jpg
Arnold Palmer Invitational longshots: Aberg, Knapp
nbc_mcbb_zachedeyhighlights_240305.jpg
HLs: Edey drops 28 to power win vs. Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_topmoments2023_231219.jpg
From hybrids to Honda, six major issues facing IndyCar in 2024 after a turbulent offseason
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Practice
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading to Phoenix
NBA: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
Basketball Pickups: Dean Wade is on the radar

Top Clips

nbc_bte_championsleague_240305.jpg
Handicapping the UEFA Champions League
nbc_bte_golfers_240305.jpg
Arnold Palmer Invitational longshots: Aberg, Knapp
nbc_mcbb_zachedeyhighlights_240305.jpg
HLs: Edey drops 28 to power win vs. Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Northwestern vs Purdue: Time, streaming info, for women’s Big Ten basketball tournament

  
Published March 6, 2024 08:30 AM
'Exclusivity' is key to magic of NCAA Tournament
February 26, 2024 02:08 PM
Zora Stephenson, Meghan McKeown and Robbie Hummel explain why they are against the expansion of the NCAA tournament.

The Big Ten Women’s basketball tournament takes place tonight on Peacock. As usual, we’ve got you covered with an exciting doubleheader. First, at 6:30 PM ET Northwestern, the No. 13 seed, takes on the No. 12 seed Purdue. The action continues with a Rutgers (No. 14 seed) vs Minnesota (No. 11 seed) showdown at 9:00 PM ET.

See below for more information on tonight’s Northwestern vs Purdue game and the full schedule of women’s basketball matchups on Peacock.

March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances and more

Northwestern:

The Wildcats seek to win their first Big Ten title in program history, despite never reaching the championship game. In the last 16 seasons, head coach Joe McKeown and the Wildcats have a 10-15 record in tournament play and have lost 8 times in the opening game.

Northwestern finished the regular season on a positive note, ending its 6-game losing streak with a 72-62 win over Rutgers. Junior guard and forward Melannie Daley and Caleigh Walsh each scored at least 20 points in the win. The duo have led the Wildcats in scoring in 21 of 29 games this season and are expected to be the program’s top performers in the tournament.

Purdue:

The Boilermakers have the most tournament wins (46), final appearances (14), and championships (9) of any women’s program in the Big Ten. However, Purdue ended the regular season losing 5 of its last 7 games and struggled in conference play finishing with a 5-13 record.

The team falls within the bottom 4 in the conference in both scoring and field goal percentage. While 5th-year guard Abby Ellis leads the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game, the Boilermakers will be without 6th-year forward Caitlyn Harper who tore her ACL on February 28.

How to Watch Northwestern vs Purdue Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament:

  • Date: Tonight, Wednesday, March 6
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Streaming: Peacock
  • Other WBB games on tonight: Rutgers vs Minnesota at 9 PM on Peacock

Top 10 shuffle in women’s AP Top 25 as Stanford and Iowa move up behind No. 1 South Carolina

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of Peacock’s LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):

Wisconsin @ IowaTuesday1/16/20249:00 PM
Ohio St @ MarylandWednesday1/17/20247:00 PM
Minnesota @ IndianaWednesday1/17/20248:00 PM
Iowa @ Ohio StateSunday1/21/202412:00 PM
Indiana @ PurdueSunday1/21/20242:00 PM
Ohio St @ IllinoisThursday1/25/20247:00 PM
Indiana @ MarylandWednesday1/31/20247:00 PM
Iowa @ NorthwesternWednesday1/31/20248:00 PM
Michigan St @ IndianaThursday2/8/20247:00 PM
Ohio St @ MinnesotaThursday2/8/20249:00 PM
Ohio St @ Michigan StSunday2/11/20244:00 PM
Nebraska @ Ohio StWednesday2/14/20247:00 PM
Indiana @ WisconsinWednesday2/14/20248:00 PM
Michigan @ IowaThursday2/15/20248:00 PM
Iowa @ IndianaThursday2/22/20248:00 PM
Michigan @ Ohio StWednesday2/28/20247:00 PM
Iowa @ MinnesotaWednesday2/28/20249:00 PM
Maryland @ IndianaSunday3/3/20244:00 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/6/20246:30 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/6/20249:00 PM