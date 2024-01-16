 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduevindhl_240116.jpg
MBB Highlights: Edey, Purdue handle rival Indiana
nbc_cbb_edgeintvandanalysis_240116.jpg
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities at HGV TOC

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduevindhl_240116.jpg
MBB Highlights: Edey, Purdue handle rival Indiana
nbc_cbb_edgeintvandanalysis_240116.jpg
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Purdue vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball matchup

  
Published January 16, 2024 09:13 AM
MBB Highlights: Nebraska upsets No. 1 Purdue
January 9, 2024 11:14 PM
Keisei Tominaga and Rienk Mast combined for 37 points and Nebraska put up big offensive numbers while limiting Zach Edey en route to a huge upset for the Cornhuskers.

There’s another exciting college basketball doubleheader on Peacock tonight, Tuesday, January 16. The action starts with a matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers vs the Indiana Hoosiers at 7:00 PM ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET). Then at 9:00 PM ET, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers. See below for additional information on how to live stream both of tonight’s games.

RELATED: UConn hits No. 1 in AP Top 25 after upset-filled week; Gonzaga falls out for first time since 2016

Purdue Boilermakers:

Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers (15-2) defeated Penn State 95-78 at home on Saturday—a redemption victory after last Tuesday’s loss to Nebraska that dropped Purdue down to Number 2 in the AP Poll.

Edey registered 30 points and 20 rebounds in Purdue’s win over Penn State. It was his third game of the season scoring at least 30 points and the second-most rebounds he’s recorded in his career. Additionally, it was the first time this season that a player scored 30 points and 20 rebounds in a single game. Edey currently leads the Big Ten in points per game, rebounds per game, and field goal percentage.

Indiana Hoosiers:

The Indiana Hoosiers (12-5) are 2-2 in their last 4 games, most recently picking up a 74-62 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday at home in Bloomington, Indiana, where the Hoosiers are 9-1 this season.

Kel’el Ware finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds—his 7th double-double of the season and 6th game with at least 15 points. The sophomore center ranks third in the conference in both double-doubles and rebounds per game (9.6).

Full 2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule on Peacock

How to Watch Purdue vs Indiana College Basketball

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here. See below for full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Tues., Jan. 97 p.m.Indiana vs. Rutgers
Tues., Jan. 99 p.m.Purdue vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan. 167 p.m.Purdue vs. Indiana
Tues., Jan 237 p.m.Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan 239 p.m.Michigan vs. Purdue
Tues., Jan. 307 p.m.Illinois vs. Ohio State
Tues., Jan. 309 p.m.Michigan vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 67 p.m.Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 69 p.m.Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament