NHL: Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers place defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers a year after trade from Carolina
Schwarber lifts Phillies to 6-4 comeback win over Machado and Padres
Schwarber lifts Phillies to 6-4 comeback win over Machado and Padres
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
A.J. Minter placed on IL with sore shoulder, another blow to Braves bullpen

Top Clips

Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
Scheffler 'hanging in' at Scottish Open
Scheffler ‘hanging in’ at Scottish Open
Lawrence back on top of 250 after Spring Creek
Lawrence back on top of 250 after Spring Creek

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
March Madness expansion discussed by NCAA committee but no deal imminent

  
Published July 15, 2023 11:10 PM
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-San Diego State vs UCONN

Apr 3, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Connecticut Huskies players celebrate after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee discussed possible expansion of March Madness at its meetings this week but said no moves were imminent to increase the field beyond the current 68 teams.

“Whether the tournament expands or not remains to be seen,” sad Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball.

Earlier this year, the NCAA Division I board of directors approved recommendations by the DI transformation committee that included allowing one quarter of teams in bigger sports to compete in championship events. That could mean expanding the fields in both men’s and women’s basketball up to 90 teams.

There are many in the sport who believe the 68-team fields and three weekends of play are ideal. In 2016, the NCAA signed an eight-year extension of its TV deal for $8.8 billion that now runs through 2032.

Gavitt said the men’s basketball committee is “studying options and gathering feedback from various constituents” about possible expansion.

“The committee must be good stewards for the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship,” he said. “They are committed to doing their due diligence looking at a few different models to make an informed decision that’s in the best interests of the championship, and that may very well include deciding against expansion.”

Also at its three-day meeting, the committee selected North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham as vice-chair. Cunningham will take over as chair in 2024-25 for Southwestern Athletic Conference commissioner Charles McClelland.