Pitt and basketball coach Jeff Capel agree to an extension through at least the 2029-30 season

Published July 17, 2024 06:11 PM
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at Pittsburgh

Feb 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reacts on the sidelines against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh and men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel have agreed to a contract extension that runs through at least the 2029-30 season.

Financial details of the extension, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed.

Capel has a 97-92 record in six years with the Panthers, leading the program to the NCAA tournament in 2023.

Athletic director Heather Lyke praised Capel for rebuilding Pitt “brick by brick” since taking over in 2018. The Panthers have gone 46-23 over the last two seasons.

“Jeff fully embraced that challenge from the outset and never wavered from his lofty vision for our players and program,” Lyke said in a statement.

Pitt went 22-11 last year, narrowly missing out on the NCAAs before turning down an invitation to the NIT. The Panthers return four of their top six scorers, including guards Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe. Pitt also added guard Damian Dunn from Houston in the transfer portal.