Wells leads McNeese past Michigan 87-76 for first win over Big Ten opponent

  
December 29, 2023
NCAA Basketball: McNeese State at Michigan

Dec 29, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; McNeese State Cowboys guard Shahada Wells (13) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams II (5) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Shahada Wells had 30 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals to help McNeese beat Michigan 87-76 on Friday night, the Cowboys first win over a Big Ten school in program history in 10 tries.

McNeese (11-2), which has won six games in a row, is off to its best start since the 1972-73 team also started 11-2, committed a season-low four turnovers.

DJ Richards hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, Christian Shumate had 14 points and nine rebounds and Antavion Collum added 11 points for the Cowboys.

Terrance Williams II led Michigan (6-7) with 20 points and made 5 of 9 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Olivier Nkamhoua and Dug McDaniel, who made four 3s, scored 17 points each and Will Tschetter 11.

Wells scored 10 points in a 12-6 spurt over the next four minutes before Richards hit three 3s in a 13-2 run that stretched McNeese’s lead to 35-23. Williams hit two 3s and Tschetter and McDaniel each added another as Michigan scored 14 of the next 15 points to take a one-point lead. Shumate then made a layup that gave the Cowboys the lead for good and Omar Cooper banked in a runner at the buzzer to make it 40-37.

Collum and Wells each made a layup and a 3-pointer in a 10-3 spurt that made it 56-46 with about seven minutes to play and Shumate threw down a dunk with 3:23 left that pushed the lead into double figures for good.

Michigan shot 50% (12 of 24) from the field in the first half but committed 10 turnovers which led to 11 Cowboys points. The Wolverines shot 31% (10 of 32) after intermission.

McNeese had 11 steals and scored 20 points off 15 Michigan turnovers.

McNeese plays the second of three consecutive road games when the Cowboys open Southland Conference play Jan. 6 at Texas A&M-Commerce. Michigan returns to conference play Thursday when the Wolverines play host to Minnesota.