Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Blue Ridge School Defensive Lineman Valdin Sone

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Blue Ridge School in St. George, Virginia, on October 18th to recognize Valdin Sone as a 2026 Navy All-American. Blue Ridge School will honor Sone before classmates, teammates, family, and friends prior to kickoff of high school’s football game.

Sone will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10, 2026, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-sixth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:

Valdin Sone to be officially honored as a 2026 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.



Where: Blue Ridge School

273 Mayo Dr.

St. George, VA 22935

When: October 18, 2025

Event Start Time: 1:45 PM

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).