Wide Receiver Jordan Clay Named Navy All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year Award Winner

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the Navy All-American Bowl Offensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the country. Wide receiver Jordan Clay (San Antonio, TX/ Madison H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

According to 247Sports Clay is a four-star prospect and the No. 17 wide receiver in the nation. During his senior season he recorded 55 receptions for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Past winners of the award include Puka Nacua, Nicholas Singleton, and Dante Moore.

About the All-American Bowl

