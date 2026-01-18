 Skip navigation
Wide Receiver Jordan Clay Named Navy All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year Award Winner

Published January 18, 2026 12:48 PM
Jordan Clay 01.JPG

Washington Signee Honored as the Top Offensive Player in the Country

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the Navy All-American Bowl Offensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the country. Wide receiver Jordan Clay (San Antonio, TX/ Madison H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

According to 247Sports Clay is a four-star prospect and the No. 17 wide receiver in the nation. During his senior season he recorded 55 receptions for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Past winners of the award include Puka Nacua, Nicholas Singleton, and Dante Moore.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).