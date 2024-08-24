 Skip navigation
Aidan Birr makes 44-yard field goal as time expires and Georgia Tech stuns No. 10 Florida State

  
Published August 24, 2024 03:46 PM
Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech upset Florida State

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech place kicker Aidan Birr is congratulates by teammates after scoring the winning the field goal against Florida State at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via USA TODAY Sports

© Tom Maher/INPHO via USA TODAY Sports

DUBLIN — Aidan Birr made a 44-yard field goal as time expired and Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State 24-21 on Saturday in the first major college football game of the season.

Coming off an undefeated regular season, but with a remade roster, the Seminoles tied the game at 21 with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter on a 15-play touchdown drive that included two fourth-down conversions by DJ Uiagalelei.

Florida State (0-1, 0-1 ACC) never touched the ball again, and Birr came on with five seconds left on the clock to drill the winner.

Jamal Haynes ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns for Georgia Tech, and Haynes King threw for 146 yards and ran for 54 as the Yellow Jackets (1-0, 1-0) were able to control the line of scrimmage and accumulate 190 rushing yards and 5.3 yards per carry.

Uiagalelei completed 19 of 27 passes for 193 yards in his Florida State debut.

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 59-yard field goal, a career long and the second longest in school history, just before halftime to tie the game at 14. Fitzgerald had a 52-yarder earlier in the game.

The teams had just seven drives apiece. Georgia Tech’s final two drives were among the best, an 11-play, 89-yard touchdown drive and then the 12-play, 49-yard drive to set up Birr’s kick.

Florida State fans packed Aviva Stadium for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, the third straight Week 0 opener in Dublin.

TAKEAWAYS

Florida State: The Seminoles’ defensive line was viewed as one of the ACC’s best but did not record a sack and allowed Tech to run at will.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets averaged 203 rushing yards per game (13th in the FBS) in 2023 and picked up right where they left off.

UP NEXT

Florida State plays host to Boston College on Sept. 2.

Georgia Tech plays host to Georgia State on Aug. 31.