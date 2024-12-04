Ball State makes Mike Uremovich football coach as early signing period opens

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State hired Mike Uremovich as its football coach, athletic director Jeff Mitchell announced.

Uremovich is the former head coach at nearby Butler, where he led the Bulldogs to three straight winning seasons and their first FCS national ranking.

He replaces Mike Neu, who was fired 10 games into his ninth season at his alma mater.

“We are elated about the opportunity to help shape this organization and engage with the Muncie community,” Uremovich said in a statement released by the athletic department. “I look forward to meeting with the team, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

He’ll have to get moving fast.

The announcement came on the same day college football’s early signing period opened, and he’ll have just a few days to convince Ball State players to continue playing for the Cardinals because the transfer portal opens Monday.

But Uremovich brings a wealth of experience to the job.

He took the Butler job in 2021 and made an immediate impact, leading the Bulldogs to their most successful three seasons since a run from 1987-89. He went 23-11 during his tenure, including 9-3 in 2024 when the Bulldogs were ranked as high as No. 23.

“He has spent time in Group of 5 and Power 4 conference environments,” Mitchell said. “He has an extensive background in both coordinator and head coaching roles, and his recruiting connections are deep. What is readily apparent and what will excite our fans and players is the level of urgency and detail in his plan to lead our football program and return the Cardinals to the top of the Mid-American Conference.”

The 48-year-old Uremovich was Temple’s offensive coordinator from 2019-21, a span that included a Military Bowl bid in 2019. He had three stints at Northern Illinois, most recently from 2016-18, and won MAC championships in each of his last two tenures with the Huskies.

He also was the offensive line coach at N.C. State from 2013-15 and spent seven seasons as head coach at St. Francis in Illinois, going 33-45, including a 17-7 mark over his final two seasons at the NAIA school.