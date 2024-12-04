Ball State makes Mike Uremovich football coach as early signing period opens

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

mwruzauopneapuot3f9j.webp
Five-star QB Tavien St. Clair signs with Ohio State
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round One
Kevin Kisner to be lead analyst for NBC’s golf coverage in 2025
ykqhyf9iipns6b6eolmn.webp
Dan Lanning, Oregon land commitment from four-star DE Tobi Haastrup
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtsound_241204.jpg
With new perspective, JT aims for better season
nbc_pl_newliv_schargoal_241204.jpg
Schar equalizes for Newcastle to make it 3-3
nbc_pl_chegoal5_241204.jpg
Sancho blasts Chelsea 5-1 in front of Southampton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

mwruzauopneapuot3f9j.webp
Five-star QB Tavien St. Clair signs with Ohio State
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round One
Kevin Kisner to be lead analyst for NBC’s golf coverage in 2025
ykqhyf9iipns6b6eolmn.webp
Dan Lanning, Oregon land commitment from four-star DE Tobi Haastrup
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtsound_241204.jpg
With new perspective, JT aims for better season
nbc_pl_newliv_schargoal_241204.jpg
Schar equalizes for Newcastle to make it 3-3
nbc_pl_chegoal5_241204.jpg
Sancho blasts Chelsea 5-1 in front of Southampton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ball State makes Mike Uremovich football coach as early signing period opens

  
Published December 4, 2024 03:48 PM
Mike Uremovich

Sep 14, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Temple Owls head coach Rod Carey (R) and offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich (L) celebrate a victory against the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Streicher/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State hired Mike Uremovich as its football coach, athletic director Jeff Mitchell announced.

Uremovich is the former head coach at nearby Butler, where he led the Bulldogs to three straight winning seasons and their first FCS national ranking.

He replaces Mike Neu, who was fired 10 games into his ninth season at his alma mater.

“We are elated about the opportunity to help shape this organization and engage with the Muncie community,” Uremovich said in a statement released by the athletic department. “I look forward to meeting with the team, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

He’ll have to get moving fast.

The announcement came on the same day college football’s early signing period opened, and he’ll have just a few days to convince Ball State players to continue playing for the Cardinals because the transfer portal opens Monday.

But Uremovich brings a wealth of experience to the job.

He took the Butler job in 2021 and made an immediate impact, leading the Bulldogs to their most successful three seasons since a run from 1987-89. He went 23-11 during his tenure, including 9-3 in 2024 when the Bulldogs were ranked as high as No. 23.

“He has spent time in Group of 5 and Power 4 conference environments,” Mitchell said. “He has an extensive background in both coordinator and head coaching roles, and his recruiting connections are deep. What is readily apparent and what will excite our fans and players is the level of urgency and detail in his plan to lead our football program and return the Cardinals to the top of the Mid-American Conference.”

The 48-year-old Uremovich was Temple’s offensive coordinator from 2019-21, a span that included a Military Bowl bid in 2019. He had three stints at Northern Illinois, most recently from 2016-18, and won MAC championships in each of his last two tenures with the Huskies.

He also was the offensive line coach at N.C. State from 2013-15 and spent seven seasons as head coach at St. Francis in Illinois, going 33-45, including a 17-7 mark over his final two seasons at the NAIA school.