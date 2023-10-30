 Skip navigation
Brian Ferentz will be out as Iowa’s offensive coordinator at end of the season, interim AD says

  
Published October 30, 2023 04:25 PM
Brian Ferentz will be out as Iowa’s offensive coordinator at the end of the season, interim athletic director Beth Goetz announced Monday.

Ferentz, the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, is in his seventh season as offensive coordinator. His unit’s production, never prolific, has been in a free fall for three years.

The Hawkeyes’ 232.2 yards per game this season ranks last in the Football Bowl Subdivision by far and their scoring average of 19.5 points per game is 120th. Iowa’s averages are 244.2 yards and 18.4 points per game since the start of the 2022 season.

Since 2021, Iowa has averaged 268 yards per game, worst in the FBS, and 20.4 ppg, which ranks 123rd.

“Anyone who loves Iowa football recognizes both the success and challenges that have brought attention to our program this season,” Goetz said in a statement. “Our struggles on offense coupled with the offensive coordinator’s contract make this a unique situation.”

Former athletic director Gary Barta restructured Brian Ferentz’s contract in February, cutting his salary and requiring the Hawkeyes to average 25 points per game over a 13-game season in order to secure his return in 2024.

The so-called “Drive for 325” stands at 156 points through eight games, meaning Iowa would have to average 33.8 points over its final five games to reach the 25-points-per-game mandate.

Goetz said the decision to remove Brian Ferentz after the season was made after her conversations with Kirk and Brian Ferentz and school president Barbara J. Wilson.

“I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program,” Goetz said. “Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule.”

Goetz is Brian Ferentz’s immediate supervisor rather than Kirk Ferentz due to state nepotism laws.

“It is not my practice to be involved in assistant coaching decisions and certainly not to make public such a change during a season,” she said. “Our priority is to put all our student-athletes in the best position to have both short-term and long-term success, on and off the field.”

The Hawkeyes are 6-2 overall and, at 3-2 in Big Ten play, are in a four-way tie for first place in the West Division.

Since Ferentz began his run as offensive coordinator in 2017, the Hawkeyes have averaged 320.2 yards and 25.3 points per game. The total yards average ranks 131st and the scoring average 100th in the Bowl Subdivision over that span.

In a statement to ESPN, Brian Ferentz said, “For the vast majority of my adult life I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach. I have always considered and will always consider it an honor. In that time my singular goal has been to contribute to the football team’s success. As long as I am employed by the University of Iowa my stated goal will not change. My priority will continue to be the well being of our students and the success of our team.”