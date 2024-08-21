Gophers QB Max Brosmer makes strong impression as quick study, natural leader in arrival from FCS

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Brosmer has given the Minnesota Gophers an abundance of confidence in their new starting quarterback, a studious and dedicated player whose mind and passion for chess has helped fuel his mastery of the offense and a natural leader who hosted a dozen teammates at his family’s home in Georgia for offseason bonding and training.

Fitting attributes for a 23-year-old entering his sixth season of college football, sure, but here’s the twist: Brosmer has yet to take a snap in a game for the Gophers, let alone at the Bowl Subdivision level. He transferred from New Hampshire to fill a pressing need for a team coming off a 6-7 season and facing a bulked-up Big Ten.

“We had to be able to bring in somebody who was going to be able to lead the team the minute they got here,” coach P.J. Fleck said. “Every decision you make you want to be right and you’re feeling you have to be right, but this one we had to get right, and Max has just exceeded all of our expectations.”

When Athan Kaliakmanis left the program before their bowl game, eventually landing at Rutgers, Fleck and his staff gave themselves more options in the transfer portal by including the Championship Subdivision in their search and quickly identified Brosmer as a priority target.

He had led the NCAA’s second tier in passing yards per game and was named one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award given annually to the top offensive player in the FCS. The three other quarterbacks on Minnesota’s roster this season are freshmen, so Brosmer has essentially had the spot from the moment he arrived over the winter.

“I fell in love with the process and the culture and the team,” Brosmer said, “and I think I took off and ran with it.”

Drake Lindsey will likely take over in 2025 and be the fourth season-opening starter in four years, one of many signs of the times in the wild new world of college football, but for now the Gophers are unmistakably Brosmer’s team.

“For a lot of us, it’s our last season playing football,” Brosmer said. “That allows you not to take any day for granted.”

More options

Though a leg injury limited his freshman season to six games, Darius Taylor rushed for 799 yards for a per-game average that would’ve been the best in the FBS had he played enough to qualify. He’ll be the featured ball carrier again if he can stay healthy.

Minnesota also welcomes transfers Marcus Major (Oklahoma) and Sieh Bangura (Ohio). Jordan Nubin, who had a 204-yard game against Michigan State in his first start, remains in the mix. Jared Mangham (Michigan State) has significant experience.

All hands

Brosmer inherited a deep collection of wide receivers, starting with Daniel Jackson, a second team All-Big Ten selection in 2023. Le’Meke Brockington and Elijah Spencer have turned in strong performances during camp, and transfers Cristian Driver (Penn State) and Tyler Williams (Georgia) come from big-time programs. Driver is the son of former NFL wide receiver Donald Driver.

New look

Fleck, who received strong interest from UCLA for that vacancy during the winter, hired two new coordinators in Corey Hetherman (defense) and Bob Ligashesky (special teams). Hetherman replaced the popular Joe Rossi, who took the same job at Michigan State.

The entire defensive line is back, bookended by Jah Joyner and Danny Striggow, and cornerbacks Justin Walley and Jack Henderson have a combined 67 career starts. The linebacker group was ravaged by injuries last year, starting with stalwart Cody Lindenberg. After being limited to four games last season, the fifth-year player landed on national watch lists and keeping him on the field would go a long way toward a solid season for the defense.

“I’ve always been a person that does the right things, but at that point, it’s not good enough anymore, right?” Lindenberg said. “You can show everybody what to do, but you’ve got to bring people along with you.”

The schedule

The Gophers have five of their first six games at home with a tailor-made slate for ticket sales, but the first half of their schedule is tough. The opener is Aug. 29 against North Carolina, a solid power conference program. Rival Iowa visits on Sept. 21, eager to retake the Floyd of Rosedale trophy that Minnesota hoisted last year for the first time since 2014.

After a trip to defending national champion Michigan, Big Ten newcomer USC comes to town on Oct. 5. The Gophers must then take full advantage of the ensuing six weeks — road games against UCLA, Illinois and Rutgers, a home matchup with Maryland, and two byes — because they close with Penn State and Wisconsin.