How to watch Boston College vs Michigan State: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 2 matchup

College football's Week 2 continues on NBC and Peacock Saturday as Boston College goes takes on Michigan State. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with B1G College Countdown, with kickoff is at 7:30 PM.



Boston College:

After going 7-6 in their first year under Bill O’Brien, the Golden Eagles started 2025 with a bang by beating FCS school Fordham 66-10 in Week 1. O’Brien, a former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach, is a native son of Boston and spent two prior stints with the New England Patriots.

“People say, ‘BC is a tough job.’ [But] every job I’ve had is tough,” O’Brien said in 2024. “I embrace what Boston College is all about… [My wife] Colleen went to school here. We love it here.”

Michigan State:

The Spartans are also looking looking for improvement under head coach Jonathan Smith, who went 5-7 in his first year at the helm in 2024. In its first game, Michigan State outrushed Western Michigan 181-29 in yardage and only allowed six points, a step in the right direction for Smith’s emphasis on physicality.

“I thought we did a great job in the run game,” Smith said after the game. “Offensively, early on especially, establishing the line of scrimmage, getting the younger sophomore backs some carries, that was great to see.”

How to watch Boston College vs Michigan State:

When: Saturday, September 6

Saturday, September 6 Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

