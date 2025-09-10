How to watch Towson vs. Maryland: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 3 matchup

College football action on Peacock rolls on as the Towson Tigers will face off against the Maryland Terrapins. Coverage starts at 12 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch Saturday’s game up as well as additional information on how to watch college football on Peacock.

Towson

The Tigers are riding high off a second-half surge gave them a victory over Morgan State in the 29th edition of the “Battle for Greater Baltimore.”

Despite being outgained 417 to 249, Towson forced three turnovers and compiled two red zone stops en route to a 27-22 victory. The Tigers trailed by one with 4:22 left before Andrew Indorf hit John Dunmore with 24 seconds to go, sealing the dramatic victory.

Towson also defeated the Michael Vick-led Norfolk State the week prior, so the Tigers have strong momentum ahead of their jump up in competition this Saturday.

Maryland

The Terrapins are coming off an ugly win against Mid-American Conference opponent Northern Illinois, but a win nonetheless. The Terrapins’ defense came up big in the 20-9 victory, as freshman quarterback Malik Washington found senior wide receiver Shaleak Knotts for the game-sealing touchdown on a crucial fourth down in the final quarter.

Washington finished the game 19-for-35 with 254 yards, two touchdowns and one turnover — a fumble deep in NIU territory late in the third quarter.

“In these tough games, these gritty games, you’ve just kind of got to stay with it,” Washington said. “No matter how many possessions you get, you’ve got to make the best of them. You can’t have costly turnovers or anything like that. This week we learned that we’re a four-quarter team. We’re going to play hard all four quarters no matter what the score is.”

The Maryland defense came up with crucial stops throughout the game, with linebacker Daniel Wingate racking up a team-high 14 tackles.

Head coach Mike Locksley kept it simple when addressing his team’s performance against the Huskies: “We don’t get style points for how we win.”

How to watch Towson vs. Maryland:

When: Saturday, September 13

Saturday, September 13 Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

SECU Stadium, College Park, MD Time: 12 PM ET

12 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

