No. 8 Notre Dame forces five turnovers, Riley throws 3 TDs as Irish breeze by Virginia

  
Published November 16, 2024 07:24 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard passed for three touchdowns and Notre Dame forced five turnovers as the No. 8 Fighting Irish beat Virginia 35-14 on Saturday.

Leonard was 22 for 33 for 214 yards as Notre Dame (9-1) raced to a 35-0 lead and won its eighth straight game.

Leonard’s TD passes came in the first half. He found Jayden Harrison with an 8-yard strike, Cooper Flanagan with a 2-yard flare and hit Mitchell Evans with a 16-yard pass.

Notre Dame forced the five turnovers in the first half and four led to touchdowns. Xavier Watts intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. Adon Shuler and Leonard Moore also had interceptions, while Max Hurleman recovered a fumble. Rod Heard II forced a fumble.
Shuler's pick sets Flanagan up for Irish touchdown
Adon Shuler almost took it to the house after picking off Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea in the second. No matter: Riley Leonard hit Cooper Flanagan for a 2-yard score on the next play to put Notre Dame up 21.

Notre Dame capitalized on a Virginia miscue on the opening kickoff, setting up its first score. Former Notre Dame receiver Chris Tyree muffed his attempt to catch the opening kickoff, and the ball ricocheted off the turf into the hands of Hurleman, giving Notre Dame possession at the Cavaliers’ 25.

Five plays later, Jeremiyah Love finished off the drive with a 4-yard sprint into the end zone. Love also scored on a 76-yard run in the third quarter and finished with 137 yards on 16 carries.
ND turns Tyree's muffed opening kick into early TD
Former Irish WR Chris Tyree makes an unideal reintroduction to Notre Dame Stadium, fumbling the opening kick to set up an early touchdown run by Jeremiyah Love.

Notre Dame had two possible touchdowns and 151 yards wiped out by penalties in a 10-second span. A Leonard-to-Harrison strike for 78 yards was called back due to a hands-to-the-face penalty against Pat Coogan. A play later, a fake punt in which Jordan Faison raced 73 yards for a score was negated by an illegal formation penalty.
Freeman HOT after ND's fake punt TD is called back
Notre Dame ran a gutsy fake punt for a 73-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Virginia, but it was called back due to illegal formation — a ruling with which head coach Marcus Freeman vehemently disagreed.

Virginia (5-5) replaced quarterback Anthony Colandrea with Tony Muskett at the start of the second half. Muskett capped a five-play, 75-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown run. He also scored on a 2-yard run with 18 seconds remaining in the game.

Virginia’s Malachi Fields caught four passes for 81 yards.

Jonas Sanker recovered a fumble and had a sack and another tackle for loss for Virginia, finishing with eight tackles from his safety position.

The Takeaway

Notre Dame: A punishing defense set up the offense and helped Notre Dame pile up style points as the window to impress the College Football Playoffs committee narrows.

Virginia: Turnovers sabotaged the Cavaliers’ hopes of securing another road upset of a Top 25 team and earning a bowl berth. Virginia, which beat then-No. 23 Pitt 24-19 a week ago, now must beat either No. 14 SMU at home or archrival Virginia Tech on the road to become bowl eligible.

Poll Implications

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish solidified their hold on a Top 10 ranking with an impressive victory.

Up Next

No. 8 Notre Dame plays No. 16 Army at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Virginia hosts No. 14 SMU on Saturday.