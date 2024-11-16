 Skip navigation
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Leonard passes for 3 TDs and No. 8 Notre Dame forces 5 turnovers in a 35-14 win over Virginia
SX 2024 Rd 17 Cooper Webb closeup face.JPG
Cooper Webb wins Night 1 of Paris Supercross, Jett Lawrence crashes
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Round Three
Nelly Korda recovers from 6-shot deficit, gets within one of Charley Hull at The Annika

nbc_cbb_mgbakohlv2_241116.jpg
Highlights: Mgbako scores 17 vs. South Carolina
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_241116.jpg
Highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_cbb_riceintv_241116.jpg
Rice: South Carolina win was a full-circle moment

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Love breaks loose for 76-yard Notre Dame score

November 16, 2024 05:55 PM
Jeremiyah Love added to Notre Dame's rout against Virginia in Week 12, breaking loose and turning on the jets for a 76-yard touchdown in the third quarter.