Mateer runs for decisive TD, leads No. 18 Oklahoma over No. 14 Tennessee 33-27

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Mateer threw for 159 yards and ran for 80 yards and a clinching touchdown with less than two minutes to play to lead No. 18 Oklahoma to a 33-27 win over No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday night.

The Sooners (7-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) capitalized on three turnovers by the Volunteers (6-3, 3-3) to score 13 points.

R Thomas Mason returned a fumble 71 yards for a score and Tate Sandell hit two field goals after interceptions. Sandell had four field goals in the game — two from 55 yards and one from 51.

Joey Aguilar threw for 393 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Braylon Staley, who caught five passes in all for 75 yards.

Though Tennessee dominated the first-half offensive stats (255-99), the Vols’ mistakes allowed Oklahoma to lead, 16-10.

Mike Matthews caught a 15-yard TD pass from Aguilar with 1:56 to play to cut the difference to 26-24. After the Sooners recovered the onside kick, Xavier Robinson ran 43 yards and intentionally went down at the 1-yard line. Mateer’s 1-yard run iced the victory.

The Takeaway

Oklahoma: Pulling off a victory in a hostile environment like Neyland Stadium — at night, with the bright lights shining — will go a long way toward helping the Sooners through their final three games of the season. After a week to decompress, Oklahoma will have another monumental challenge when it travels to Tuscaloosa to play No. 4 Alabama. It is very much alive for a College Football Playoff spot, but there is no margin for error.

Tennessee: Injuries in the defensive backfield caught up with the Volunteers. The disappointing loss, in front of a frenzied crowd, ended the Vols’ hopes to repeat as a CFP qualifier. The Vols will have an extra week to recover before trying to finish the season on a positive note.

Facts and figures

Mason’s 71-yard return of Joey Aguilar’s fumble for a touchdown was the longest fumble return in Oklahoma history. ... The Sooners didn’t get their first third-down conversion until less than three minutes remained in the first half, though the score was tied at 10.

Up next

Oklahoma: After an open date, the Sooners play at Alabama on Nov. 15.

Tennessee: After an open date, the Vols play at home against New Mexico State on Nov. 15.