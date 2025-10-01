Miami’s Carson Beck ready for electric atmosphere at Florida State on Saturday night

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami quarterback Carson Beck has experienced playing in some historic college football stadiums under often hostile circumstances.

He threw for 439 yards last year for Georgia at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium in front of 100,000 or so fans. He threw for 313 yards two years ago at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. He has won at Texas and Tennessee, both of those crowds topping the 100,000 mark. He has won at Auburn and before a raucous crowd at Georgia Tech.

And now, Doak Campbell Stadium awaits.

Florida State’s crowd always is electric when Miami comes to town and even more so when a ranked and unbeaten Hurricanes team is on the opposite sideline. Beck fully is aware of what the environment in Tallahassee will be like when the third-ranked Hurricanes (4-0) open Atlantic Coast Conference play by taking on the 18th-ranked Seminoles (3-1).

“The rivalry that this game is and what it means to not only the players, but also the fan bases, I’m sure that this stadium is going to be packed.” Beck said. “I’m sure it’s going to be rocking. I’m really excited for that opportunity.

“I am sure it’s going to be loud. We know we’re working through that and practicing through that with crowd noise and those types of things during practice. It’s going to be an electric environment. And we’re excited for the opportunity and challenge.”

It has all the elements that a Miami-Florida State game should have: title implications, prime-time television, tons on the line for both teams.

The Seminoles know their realistic ACC hopes — which took a hit with an overtime loss at Virginia — might hinge on the outcome of this game. The Hurricanes are looking to kick off ACC play on the right foot and finish off a state title of sorts, having already beaten South Florida and Florida this season.

Beck, whose 2024 season at Georgia had some rocky moments and tons of criticism, has played like a Heisman Trophy candidate through his first month with the Hurricanes — completing 73% of his passes for nearly 1,000 yards through four games. And Florida State coach Mike Norvell is taking notice.

“You see a quarterback that’s been through it,” Norvell said. “He’s played obviously at a really high level throughout his career. He’s had his challenges. ... You can see that here in Miami he’s feeling very comfortable with what they’re asking him to do and what they’ve been able to accomplish here in the early part of the season.”

Beck has seen Florida State before — sort of.

Georgia played Florida State in the Orange Bowl to conclude the 2023 season. The Seminoles were unbeaten but didn’t get picked for the College Football Playoff — then a four-team event, unlike the 12-team field now — in large part because quarterback Jordan Travis had been lost to a broken leg. Many Seminoles players opted out of the bowl game to begin focusing on the NFL draft and the Bulldogs waltzed to a 63-3 win over a watered-down lineup.

Beck knows the FSU team he’ll see will be far more competitive than that Orange Bowl lineup was.

“Obviously, they’re very talented up front,” Beck said. “They do a really good job. Their secondary is very athletic, very talented. So again, we’re looking forward to the challenge.”