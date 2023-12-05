 Skip navigation
Nevada hires Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate as head coach

  
Published December 5, 2023 10:26 AM
Jeff Choate

Aug 31, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Michael C. Johnson/Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

RENO, Nev. — Nevada has named Jeff Choate its new head football coach, the school announced Monday.

Choate had been co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Texas since 2021. This season, the Longhorn defense ranks third nationally in rushing defense, fourth in red zone defense and 13th in scoring defense. Choate helped the Longhorns win the Big 12 title and reach the College Football Playoff.

Prior to his time at Texas, Choate went 28-22 in four years as Montana State head coach. In his final two years, his teams made consecutive appearances in the FCS playoffs, including a run to the semifinals in 2019.

Choate also has been an assistant at Florida, Washington State, Boise State, Eastern Illinois and Utah State.

“Jeff Choate is the right person at a very important moment in Wolf Pack football’s long history to lead our program into the future,” Nevada president Brian Sandoval said. “Coach Choate has excelled at all levels as a coach, with a proven record in building successful college football programs.”