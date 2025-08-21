New-look UCLA aims for turnaround with transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava

LOS ANGELES — DeShaun Foster got busy overhauling most of his coaching staff after his first season at UCLA. He upgraded the roster, making a splash in the transfer portal by landing quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava left Tennessee before the spring game to return home to Los Angeles, where he’ll try to take the Bruins to heights they haven’t been in years.

UCLA was 5-7 overall and 3-6 in its debut season in the Big Ten Conference under Foster. The Bruins’ last double-digit win season was in 2014 and they’ve made just three bowl appearances since 2017, losing twice.

Iamaleava is among 55 new players in Westwood, along with eight new assistants. He didn’t participate in spring camp, so how quickly the Bruins come together will be something to watch.

“I love how humble he is,” Foster said. “He’s open to learning anything and he hasn’t big-timed anybody in our program. He’s always in there acting like one of the regular guys, like he’s been here the whole time.”

Nico and Tino

Tino Sunseri replaces offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was fired after one season. Sunseri helped Indiana average 41.3 points — second-best in the nation — and reach the College Football Playoff last year.

Sunseri, 36, played quarterback at Pitt and went on to the Canadian Football League before starting his coaching career with stops including Florida State and Alabama.

“I just love Tino’s energy,” Foster said. “He’s played quarterback at a high level and he just holds them accountable.”

Sunseri and Iamaleava hit it off early on.

“The thing about Nico is he’s a self-driven person. He has a certain standard of how he wants to operate each day,” Sunseri said. “There’s not one day that he hasn’t come in here that he’s not focused on being able to become the best player he can be for UCLA.”

Sunseri is working with a retooled offensive line that includes Kentucky transfer Courtland Ford and Florida State transfer Julian Armella.

Iamaleava’s younger brother, Madden, is a quarterback, too. He originally committed to the Bruins and then bailed on signing day to join Arkansas. He spent half the spring with the Razorbacks before also coming home.

Defense

Over half the projected starting lineup on defense is made up of transfers, including linebackers Isaiah Chisom from Oregon State and Ben Perry from Louisville.

The Bruins ranked 39th in the country with 340.8 yards per game allowed last season.

The lone returning starter is defensive tackle Siale Taupaki, who made seven starts.

“With this much turnover, we have to find ways to get this team to jell,” Foster said. “You’re going to see growth in my team.”

The schedule

The Bruins open with former Pac-12 Conference rival Utah on Aug. 30 at the Rose Bowl, followed by a trip to UNLV in Allegiant Stadium and a home game against New Mexico on Sept. 13. The schedule gets tough with a visit by national title contender No. 2 Penn State on Oct. 4 and road games at No. 20 Indiana on Oct. 25 and No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 15. The Bruins close the regular season with a visit to crosstown rival USC on Nov. 29.