Ohio State backup QB Devin Brown transfers to Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — Ohio State backup quarterback Devin Brown is transferring to California.

Brown entered the transfer portal in December but stayed with the Buckeyes through their run to the national championship that ended with a win over Notre Dame.

Cal announced that Brown would be joining the Golden Bears for next season.

The Bears lost starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza to Indiana this offseason, as well as the top two backups, with Chandler Rogers and CJ Harris also entering the portal.

Brown is expected to compete with freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele for the starting job at Cal. Brown has two years of eligibility remaining.

Brown lost a close quarterback competition to Kyle McCord in 2023 and was relegated to the back seat again when the Buckeyes brought in Kansas State transfer Will Howard for 2024.

Brown, who is from Gilbert, Arizona, has thrown for 331 yards and three touchdowns in the past two seasons, mostly in mop-up duty.