Sayin throws four touchdowns as top-ranked Ohio State earns 38-14 win over Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Julian Sayin passed for 316 yards and four touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith scored twice and top-ranked Ohio State pulled away in the second half to defeat Penn State 38-14 Saturday.

The Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) had a 17-14 lead at halftime, but took control in the second half, scoring on three of their first four possessions.

Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both had rushing scores for Penn State (3-5, 0-5), which has dropped five straight and lost both games with interim coach Terry Smith at the helm. Smith took over after James Franklin was fired on Oct. 12.

Sayin completed 20 of 23 passes and joined Geno Smith as the only Football Bowl Subdivision players since 1985 to have three games in a season with at least 300 yards passing, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a completion rate of at least 85%.

Smith accomplished the feat in 2012 at West Virginia.

Sayin had three completions of at least 40 yards, including a pair to Carnell Tate, who finished with five catches for 124 yards. Sayin connected with Tate on a go route for a 45-yard TD midway through the second quarter to extend the Buckeyes’ lead to 17-7.

Jeremiah Smith finished with six receptions for 123 yards. He put Ohio State on the board midway through the first quarter with a 14-yard catch on a slant pattern. The sophomore then extended the Buckeyes’ lead to 38-14 with a highlight-reel grab on an 11-yard touchdown with 9:43 remaining in the game.

Sayin’s pass appeared to be tipped, but Smith leapt and made a one-handed grab with his left hand while being surrounded by three Penn State defenders.

The Buckeyes got some breathing room on the opening drive of the second half. Tate had a 57-yard catch to the Penn State 4 on the second play of the possession and CJ Donaldson plowed in from the 1 three plays later to put Ohio State up by two scores.

Ohio State essentially put it out of reach when tight end Christian Bennett’s 1-yard reception made it 31-14.

Close First Half

Penn State was able to do something no other opponent had done this season — score a touchdown on Ohio State in the first half.

After Ohio State scored the first 10 points, Singleton’s 2-yard run around left end got Penn State within a field goal and capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes.

The Nittany Lions then pulled within 17-14 on Allen’s 1-yard dive late in the first half. Penn State took advantage of a short field and took over at the OSU 13 after Chaz Coleman recovered Donaldson’s fumble.

Welcome back, Jim

Ohio State’s scoreboard crew had some fun trolling Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the fourth quarter and with the Buckeyes up by 24 points.

The videoboard showed Knowles — who was the Buckeyes defensive coordinator for three years — in the coaches booth, which brought plenty of boos from fans, followed by a shot of current Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, which generated a lot of cheers.

The Takeaway

Penn State: Ethan Grunkemeyer, who grew up in the Columbus area, completed 19 of 28 passes for 148 yards and an interception in his second start.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes showed some rust in the first half after having a bye week, but got things together in the second half.

Up Next

Penn State: Hosts No. 2 Indiana next Saturday.

Ohio State: At Purdue next Saturday.