MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays cap turnaround from worst to first by holding off Yankees to win seventh AL East crown
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell lead Fever past Aces 90-83 to even series, set up decisive Game 5
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
Kershaw works 5 1/3 scoreless innings in final regular-season start as Dodgers top Mariners 6-1

nbc_fnia_badbunny_250928.jpg
Bad Bunny to perform Super Bowl LX halftime show
nbc_snf_pickenstd_250928.jpg
Prescott finds Pickens for go-ahead TD before half
Florio hearing 'crickets' about Lamar's hamstring
Florio hearing ‘crickets’ about Lamar’s hamstring

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays cap turnaround from worst to first by holding off Yankees to win seventh AL East crown
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell lead Fever past Aces 90-83 to even series, set up decisive Game 5
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
Kershaw works 5 1/3 scoreless innings in final regular-season start as Dodgers top Mariners 6-1

nbc_fnia_badbunny_250928.jpg
Bad Bunny to perform Super Bowl LX halftime show
nbc_snf_pickenstd_250928.jpg
Prescott finds Pickens for go-ahead TD before half
nbc_fnia_floriolamar_v2_250928.jpg
Florio hearing ‘crickets’ about Lamar’s hamstring

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Todd Grantham out as Oklahoma State defensive coordinator; Clint Bowen will take over

  
Published September 28, 2025 09:48 PM

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State fired first-year defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and replaced him with quality control staff member Clint Bowen on Sunday, five days after head coach Mike Gundy was let go.

The school announced Grantham’s dismissal a day after a 45-27 home loss to Baylor in which the Cowboys surrendered 612 total yards.

Gundy hired Grantham away from the New Orleans Saints last December. Grantham had been the Saints’ defensive line coach for two years and previously was a defensive coordinator in the NFL, Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Cowboys rank last in the Big 12 Conference and 130th in the nation in total defense.

Before going to Oklahoma State, Bowen was a longtime member of the Kansas staff and was a defensive coordinator for 14 seasons in the Bowl Subdivision between 2006-20. His son, Banks, is a freshman quarterback at Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) play at Arizona on Saturday.