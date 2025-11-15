 Skip navigation
UNC’s Belichick says he has ‘not and will not’ pursue open NFL jobs, is committed to Tar Heels

  
Published November 15, 2025 08:45 AM

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick said he isn’t pursuing any jobs as a head coach in the NFL.

In a statement posted on social media Friday night and coming amid the first changes of the current hiring cycle, the 73-year-old who led the NFL’s New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles said he remains committed to building a program as a first-time college coach.

“Since arriving in Chapel Hill,” Belichick said, “my commitment to the UNC football program hasn’t (wavered).”

The New York Giants and Tennessee Titans have coaching vacancies, notably with the Giants firing Brian Daboll earlier this week. Belichick was part of two Super Bowl titles with the Giants as defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells.

Belichick, who shrugged off coaching rumors Tuesday after Daboll’s firing, specifically mentioned the Giants in Friday’s statement.

“It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells’ staff for over a decade,” Belichick said. “However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.”

Belichick’s Tar Heels (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won two straight games to inch closer to bowl eligibility, notably with a better defensive showing that has included racking up sacks.

UNC visits Wake Forest on Saturday, the first of three straight in-state ACC foes to end the regular-season schedule.

“My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud,” Belichick said. “We’re on to Wake Forest.”