What College Football games are on today? Week 0 NCAAF Schedule including Kansas State vs Iowa State
College football returns to action this afternoon as Saturday’s “Week 0" slate kicks off with nine games. The excitement begins at 12:00 PM ET when No. 22 Iowa State takes on No. 17 Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland. See below to find the full schedule of games taking place today.
RELATED: College football season kicks off with thrilling matchups and high stakes
What college football games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET
Saturday, August 23:
No 22. Iowa State vs No. 17 Kansas State - 12:00 PM on ESPN
UIW vs Nicholls - 1:00 PM on ESPN2
Idaho State vs UNLV - 4:00 PM - Mountain West Network
Tarleton State vs Portland State - 4:30 PM on ESPN2
Fresno State at Kansas - 6:30 PM on Fox
UC Davis vs Mercer - 7:00 PM on ESPN
Sam Houston at Western Kentucky - 7:00 PM on CBSSN
Stanford at Hawaii - 7:30 PM on CBS, Paramount +
North Carolina Central vs Southern - 7:30 PM on ABC
Expect another ‘well-rounded’ Notre Dame team:
How can I watch college football on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.
Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?
You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:
- Are 18 years of age or older;
- Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;
- Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and
- Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.
- College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.
Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.
RELATED: No. 6 Notre Dame names Carr starting quarterback over Minchey