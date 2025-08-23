What College Football games are on today? Week 0 NCAAF Schedule including Kansas State vs Iowa State

College football returns to action this afternoon as Saturday’s “Week 0" slate kicks off with nine games. The excitement begins at 12:00 PM ET when No. 22 Iowa State takes on No. 17 Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland. See below to find the full schedule of games taking place today.

What college football games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, August 23:

No 22. Iowa State vs No. 17 Kansas State - 12:00 PM on ESPN

UIW vs Nicholls - 1:00 PM on ESPN2

Idaho State vs UNLV - 4:00 PM - Mountain West Network

Tarleton State vs Portland State - 4:30 PM on ESPN2

Fresno State at Kansas - 6:30 PM on Fox

UC Davis vs Mercer - 7:00 PM on ESPN

Sam Houston at Western Kentucky - 7:00 PM on CBSSN

Stanford at Hawaii - 7:30 PM on CBS, Paramount +

North Carolina Central vs Southern - 7:30 PM on ABC

