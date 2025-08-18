Kansas State’s Avery Johnson faces high expectations as Wildcats open season in Ireland

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State fans placed quarterback Avery Johnson on a pedestal before he arrived on campus. He was the top recruit who decided to stay home and play for the in-state school, and he was expected to lead the Wildcats to Big 12 greatness.

There were games last year in which he did exactly that. There also were games in which he fell right off that pedestal.

The question now, as the No. 17 Wildcats prepare to open the season against No. 22 Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland, is whether the junior QB can play consistently at an elite level. Whether coach Chris Klieman wants to acknowledge it or not, the chances of Kansas State playing for a conference title this season rest largely on Johnson’s shoulders.

“He’s doing a really good job of holding other people accountable. Holding himself accountable,” Klieman said. “He’s saying, ‘I’ve got to continue to improve that relationship with these wideouts, or other tight ends or running backs.’ He’s never satisfied, and that is something that I really appreciate about Avery.”

To be clear: Johnson had an excellent first season as a starter. He threw for 2,712 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and he ran for another 605 yards and seven scores. And he led the Wildcats to a 9-4 finish, which included a bowl win over Rutgers — the fourth straight season Kansas State has finished with at least eight wins.

Yet among those losses was a 38-9 rout at BYU in which he threw a pair of picks, a loss to Houston in which he threw two more, and a late-season loss to the Cyclones that allowed them — rather than Kansas State — to play for a Big 12 championship.

The experience that Johnson gained from those setbacks has proven to be invaluable, though.

“I think he’s probably more comfortable in his own skin, in his own ability,” Kansas State offensive coordinator Matt Wells said. “‘I don’t have to be this certain type of player. I don’t need to listen to the media or somebody ask me about being a certain prototypical blank-kind of quarterback. I’m good when I run. I’m good when I throw it.’ I think he’s further along in coverage recognition. I think he’s further along in his ability to dissect what a defense is doing. That takes time.”

The time has come to put it to the test. The Wildcats open against Iowa State in a Top 25 showdown in Ireland that could play a big factor in deciding who plays for the Big 12 title come the end of the season.

Backfield star

Kansas State lost running back D.J. Giddens to the NFL, but Dylan Edwards is back, and he showed last season the kind of game-breaking speed and ability that made him a four-star recruit. He had 224 yards total and three touchdowns in the Rate Bowl.

Help at wideout

Jayce Brown is back after catching 47 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns, but the Wildcats seldom got production from the rest of their wide receivers last year. Purdue transfer Jaron Tibbs and Boston College transfer Jerand Bradley should help.

Tight end U

The school that produced second-round draft pick Ben Sinnott two years keeps churning out tight ends. Garrett Oakley, Will Swanson and Will Anciaux combined to catch 11 TD passes last season, and now they will be joined by Linkon Cure, who many recruiting services labeled the best tight end in this year’s recruiting class.

Middle of the defense

Austin Romaine largely was overlooked coming out of high school, but the middle linebacker has emerged as one of the best in the nation. He was second-team All-Big 12 last year and is on the watch list for the Butkus and Nagurski awards this year.

Schedule situation

The first four weeks of the season will set the tone for Kansas State. After playing in Ireland, the Wildcats return home to face North Dakota, then face the tricky triple-option of Army. After a short week comes a night trip to Arizona on Sept. 12. Trips to Baylor and Kansas await but the Wildcats get TCU, Texas Tech and Colorado at home.