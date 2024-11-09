What college football games are on today: Week 11 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Today’s slate of games features action from 20 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.
Today’s schedule also includes three college football thrillers on NBC and Peacock that you won’t want to miss. The excitement kicks off at 12:00 PM ET when Minnesota faces Rutgers. At 7:30 PM ET, No. 10 Notre Dame will go head-to-head with Florida State. Then at 8:00 PM, No. 6 Penn State will square off against Washington. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show.
What college football games are on today?
Saturday, November 9:
*All times are listed as ET.
No. 2 Ohio State vs. Purdue, 12 PM on Fox
No. 4 Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech, 12 PM ESPN
No. 5 Texas vs. Florida, 12 PM on ABC/ESPN+
No. 3 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss, 3:30 PM ABC/ESPN+
No. 8 Indiana vs. Michigan, 3:30 PM on CBS
No. 17 Iowa State at Kansas, 3:30 PM on FS1
No. 25 Army at North Texas, 3:30 PM on ESPN2
No. 23 Clemson at Virginia Tech, 3:30 PM on ESPN
No. 20 Colorado at Texas Tech, 4 PM on Fox
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina, 4:15 PM on SEC Network
No. 7 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State, 7 PM on ESPN
No. 1 Oregon vs. Maryland, 7 PM on Big Ten Network
No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Florida State, 7:30 PM on NBC and Peacock
No. 11 Alabama at No. 15 LSU, 7:30 PM on ABC/ESPN+
No. 6 Penn State vs. Washington, 8 PM on NBC and Peacock
No. 12 Boise State vs. Nevada, 8 PM on FOX
No. 18 Pittsburgh vs. Virginia, 8 PM on ACC Network
No. 9 BYU at Utah, 10:15 PM on ESPN
No. 21 Washington State vs. Utah State, 10:30 PM on CW Network
How to watch Minnesota vs Rutgers:
- When: Saturday, November 9
- Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Florida State vs Notre Dame:
- When: Saturday, November 9
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Washington vs Penn State:
- When: Saturday, November 9
- Where: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Huskies’ Bruener is ‘heart and soul’ of Washington:
