What college football games are on today: Week 11 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Today’s slate of games features action from 20 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

Today’s schedule also includes three college football thrillers on NBC and Peacock that you won’t want to miss. The excitement kicks off at 12:00 PM ET when Minnesota faces Rutgers. At 7:30 PM ET, No. 10 Notre Dame will go head-to-head with Florida State. Then at 8:00 PM, No. 6 Penn State will square off against Washington. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, November 9:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. Purdue, 12 PM on Fox

No. 4 Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech, 12 PM ESPN

No. 5 Texas vs. Florida, 12 PM on ABC/ESPN+

No. 3 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss, 3:30 PM ABC/ESPN+

No. 8 Indiana vs. Michigan, 3:30 PM on CBS

No. 17 Iowa State at Kansas, 3:30 PM on FS1

No. 25 Army at North Texas, 3:30 PM on ESPN2

No. 23 Clemson at Virginia Tech, 3:30 PM on ESPN

No. 20 Colorado at Texas Tech, 4 PM on Fox

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina, 4:15 PM on SEC Network

No. 7 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State, 7 PM on ESPN

No. 1 Oregon vs. Maryland, 7 PM on Big Ten Network

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Florida State, 7:30 PM on NBC and Peacock

No. 11 Alabama at No. 15 LSU, 7:30 PM on ABC/ESPN+

No. 6 Penn State vs. Washington, 8 PM on NBC and Peacock

No. 12 Boise State vs. Nevada, 8 PM on FOX

No. 18 Pittsburgh vs. Virginia, 8 PM on ACC Network

No. 9 BYU at Utah, 10:15 PM on ESPN

No. 21 Washington State vs. Utah State, 10:30 PM on CW Network

Huskies’ Bruener is ‘heart and soul’ of Washington:

