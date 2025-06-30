Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the linebackers

Duyon Forkpa

INDIANAPOLIS – The stars came out for the 2025 Rivals Five-Star event at the Indianapolis Colts’ facility last week. Here we break down the top linebackers from the event.

Abrams was outstanding all day, not making highlight plays all the time but being a solid linebacker, covering up running backs, running downfield with receivers during one-on-ones and then showing off great ranginess during the 7-on-7 tournament. The four-star linebacker from Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh, who has Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon as his four finalists, had the longest wingspan of any linebacker at the Rivals Five-Star at 83 inches. He also boasted nearly 34-inch arms so he could unexpectedly knock down passes and tip balls. Abrams won the positional MVP award because he can cover so much ground.

This is how impressively strong Forkpa is: The bench press winner was Clemson commit Grant Wise, who did 27 reps at 225 pounds and holds multiple Florida state records in weightlifting. Forkpa was one rep behind him. Not only is the four-star linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy super strong but he’s not stiff, he can move and bat down passes. He trusts his eyes in coverage and then has the burst and speed to go after the ball and make the play. Florida, Michigan and others are battling it out for him.

Moala did some reps coming off the edge during linemen one-on-ones and then flipped over and did many more with the linebacker group before playing 7-on-7 all afternoon. That’s what has been so impressive about Moala, who reminds us a little of Jaelan Phillips. He has the physical presence to come off the edge and beat offensive tackles and then he can line up in space at linebacker, run with speedy receivers downfield and make life difficult at that position as well. That level of versatility should bode well in College Station. The Texas A&M commit reinforced his pledge to the Aggies over UCLA, Washington and others.