Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the linebackers
INDIANAPOLIS – The stars came out for the 2025 Rivals Five-Star event at the Indianapolis Colts’ facility last week. Here we break down the top linebackers from the event.
MORE FROM INDY: Highlights and analysis | Teams that should be pleased | Positional MVPs | Gorney Awards | Biggest surprises | Flip watch | QB analysis | RB analysis | WR analysis | TE analysis | OL analysis | DL analysis
RECRUITING INTEL: Mid-South | Florida | West | Southeast | Midwest
RIVALS FIVE-STAR MEDIA DAY: All the news, notes and interviews | The All-Lobby Team | How solid are the commitments? | Roster
RIVALS FIVE-STAR INTERVIEWS: Jaden O’Neal | Trae Taylor | Chase Calicut | Samu Moala | Jake Kreul | Felix Ojo | Peyton Houston | CJ Sadler | Richard Wesley | JaReylan McCoy | Carter Scruggs | Nolan Wilson | Carson Sneed | Derrek Cooper | Devin Carter | Jayden Wade | Joel Wyatt | Kaden Henderson | Nick Abrams
Abrams was outstanding all day, not making highlight plays all the time but being a solid linebacker, covering up running backs, running downfield with receivers during one-on-ones and then showing off great ranginess during the 7-on-7 tournament.
The four-star linebacker from Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh, who has Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon as his four finalists, had the longest wingspan of any linebacker at the Rivals Five-Star at 83 inches. He also boasted nearly 34-inch arms so he could unexpectedly knock down passes and tip balls.
Abrams won the positional MVP award because he can cover so much ground.
This is how impressively strong Forkpa is: The bench press winner was Clemson commit Grant Wise, who did 27 reps at 225 pounds and holds multiple Florida state records in weightlifting. Forkpa was one rep behind him.
Not only is the four-star linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy super strong but he’s not stiff, he can move and bat down passes. He trusts his eyes in coverage and then has the burst and speed to go after the ball and make the play.
Florida, Michigan and others are battling it out for him.
Moala did some reps coming off the edge during linemen one-on-ones and then flipped over and did many more with the linebacker group before playing 7-on-7 all afternoon.
That’s what has been so impressive about Moala, who reminds us a little of Jaelan Phillips. He has the physical presence to come off the edge and beat offensive tackles and then he can line up in space at linebacker, run with speedy receivers downfield and make life difficult at that position as well. That level of versatility should bode well in College Station.
The Texas A&M commit reinforced his pledge to the Aggies over UCLA, Washington and others.
White struggled a little bit with speedy receivers during the one-on-one session at Rivals Five-Star but it’s often difficult – and unexpected in game settings – for linebackers to run 30 or 40 yards downfield in coverage. Once the Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy standout got his feet under him and used to the speed, he did much better, especially during 7-on-7.
White was so good during 7-on-7 play that giving him the position MVP award was being seriously considered. His leaping interception near the end zone that stopped a drive from the opposing team was one of the best plays of the entire event.