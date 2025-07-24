 Skip navigation
Tadej Pogačar withstands Jonas Vingegaard’s attacks to keep Tour de France yellow jersey

  
Published July 24, 2025 11:52 AM

COURCHEVEL, France — Ben O’Connor won Thursday’s monster Alpine stage to the ski resort of Courchevel as three-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar responded to attacks from archrival Jonas Vingegaard and dropped him to cement his grip on the yellow jersey.

With just three stages left before the race ends in Paris, Pogačar looks poised to retain his title, with a comfortable lead of more than four minutes over Vingegaard, a two-time champion.

Stage 18 featured three extremely difficult ascents, including the 26.4-kilometer (16.5-mile) daunting climb of the Col de La Loze up to the finish. At 2,304 meters of altitude, La Loze is the highest summit in this year’s Tour.

Two years ago, Vingegaard dropped Pogačar on that mountain on his way to his second Tour title but could not deal a decisive blow this time.

Riding behind O’Connor, Vingegaard and Pogačar closely watched each other in the final climb. Vingegaard attacked his Slovenian rival but Pogačar responded with ease. Vingegaard and his teammates had also tried to hurt the defending champion earlier in the day in the Col de La Madeleine, but their effors left Pogačar unfazed.

The reigning world champion never panicked and accelerated near the end to drop Vingegaard in the last 500 meters and increase his overall lead.