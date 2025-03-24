2025 MLB Opening Week Team Power Rankings: Can anyone topple the Dodgers?

Welcome to the Opening Week edition of our MLB Team Power Rankings. I’ll be here every Monday throughout the 2025 MLB season to take stock of the latest developments around the league and hopefully have some fun along the way. Come September, I hope to look back at this first edition and laugh at the teams we underestimated in the preseason. After all, who doesn’t like surprises?

Let’s get started!

**Odds from DraftKings**

1) Los Angeles Dodgers

Odds to win 2025 World Series: +290

Odds to win NL West: -500

Already 2-0 after the recent Tokyo Series, the Dodgers are effectively baseball’s big bad bully. We’ve learned many times that nothing’s a sure thing in baseball, but this is the most complete roster we’ve seen in recent memory. It helps that 2025 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani gets to be all human cheat code and return to the mound this season.

2) Atlanta Braves

Odds to win 2025 World Series: +750

Odds to win NL East: +110

The Braves mostly sat out the offseason, only adding Jurickson Profar and more recently Alex Verdugo, but that’s okay when you have Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider returning from injury. Getting back to 100 wins is a real possibility.

3) Philadelphia Phillies

Odds to win 2025 World Series: +1200

Odds to win NL East: +215

On the heels of the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, can the Phillies have a parade of their own this year? It’s still a stacked and experienced roster (with Jesús Luzardo, Jordan Romano, and Max Kepler joining the club this year), but is the clock ticking on this current core’s contention window?

4) Boston Red Sox

Odds to win 2025 World Series: +2000

Odds to win AL East: +350

Odds to make playoffs: -105

The Red Sox stormed back into relevancy this offseason with a handful of impact moves, including Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman, and Walker Buehler. The club also has some of the more interesting MLB-ready prospects in the sport with Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer. Look out.

5) New York Mets

Odds to win 2025 World Series: +1200

Odds to win NL East: +240

Odds to make playoffs: -250

The warm and fuzzy feelings from the offseason quickly gave way to the realities of spring training. Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Francisco Alvarez, and Jeff McNeil are all slated to begin the season on the injured list. It helps to remember that Juan Soto is a New York Met.

6) Arizona Diamondbacks

Odds to win 2025 World Series: +2500

Odds to win NL West: +600

Odds to make playoffs: -125

The D-Backs just missed the playoffs last year, but they are doing their best to make sure there’s no repeat. Corbin Burnes was a massive addition to the rotation and the club was able to offset the loss of Christian Walker with the trade for Josh Naylor. They might be playing for second place behind the Dodgers, but this is a dangerous team.

7) New York Yankees

Odds to win 2025 World Series: +850

Odds to win AL East: +135

The Yankees lost Juan Soto to the Mets, but they pivoted quite well in their offseason plan. They were on track to be higher on this list before injuries hit them hard this spring. Losing Luis Gíl with a lat strain is one thing, but Gerrit Cole needing Tommy John surgery is a crushing blow.

8) Texas Rangers

Odds to win 2025 World Series: +2600

Odds to win AL West: +225

Odds to make playoffs: -125

There’s a lot to like about this team with a full season from Jacob deGrom (hopefully) and Corey Seager, Evan Carter, and Josh Jung all expected to be back to full health. Of course, it’s easy to see how this could go wrong too.

9) Houston Astros

Odds to win 2025 World Series: +1500

Odds to win AL West: +125

Odds to make playoffs: -185

It’s a new era for the Astros. In addition to saying goodbye to Alex Bregman, the club traded Kyle Tucker to the Cubs and they’ve also moved longtime second baseman Jose Altuve out to left field. Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes are the new arrivals, and spring training sensation Cam Smith (part of the Tucker trade along with Paredes) is quickly looking like a key piece for the future.

10) Baltimore Orioles

Odds to win 2025 World Series: +1600

Odds to win AL East: +270

Odds to make playoffs: -175

This offseason was a missed opportunity for the Orioles. Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano, and the recently-signed Kyle Gibson were the adds to the rotation after Corbin Burnes departed for a big contract with the Diamondbacks, The failure to meet the moment feels more relevant with Grayson Rodriguez set to begin the year on the IL with elbow inflammation.

11) Chicago Cubs

Odds to win NL Central: +125

Odds to make playoffs: -140

The Cubs might only get one year of Kyle Tucker, but they are going to try to make it count. With the Brewers parting ways with more key pieces, Chicago should be looked at as the favorites in the NL Central.

12) San Diego Padres

Odds to make playoffs: +110

Despite constant trade rumors this offseason, the Padres are poised to move into the season with Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Luis Arráez on their roster. It’s a good team as currently constituted, but those names (and more?) figure to be on the block again if the team stumbles during the first half.

13) Seattle Mariners

Odds to win AL West: +250

Odds to make playoffs: -110

The Mariners arguably have the best rotation in the league, but their lineup was an obvious weak spot going into the offseason. What did they do to address it? **crickets** If that wasn’t underwhelming enough, the Mariners will begin the season without George Kirby due to shoulder inflammation.

14) Minnesota Twins

Odds to win AL Central: +210

Odds to make playoffs: +100

The Twins might rank the highest here, but they are in a bit of a holding pattern as a franchise amid ownership uncertainty. Harrison Bader and Ty France were the notable offseason pickups, so the help needs to come from within. That Royce Lewis is already hurt again isn’t a great start.

15) Detroit Tigers

Odds to win AL Central: +270

Odds to make playoffs: +110

Led by AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, the Tigers had a magical run to the postseason last year. While there weren’t any blockbuster moves over the winter, they reunited with Jack Flaherty and signed Gleyber Torres to play second base. Any step forward will likely be on the backs of their young players, and they have plenty of them.

16) Kansas City Royals

Odds to win AL Central: +270

Odds to make playoffs: +110

Are the Royals in for a letdown after their astounding 30-win improvement last year? It would be unfair to expect repeat campaigns from Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, so a lot is riding on improvements from the offense, which includes offseason addition Jonathan India.

17) Toronto Blue Jays

Odds to make playoffs: +285

The vibes aren’t good. The Blue Jays failed to reach an extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. going into his spring training deadline, so we could very well be looking at his final season in Toronto. The same goes for Bo Bichette as he goes into his walk year. Can the Blue Jays make the most out of their last hurrah?

18) Milwaukee Brewers

Odds to win NL Central: +260

Odds to make playoffs: +125

The Brewers exceeded expectations last season by winning the NL Central after trading Corbin Burnes. This time, they’ll try to make things work without Willy Adames and Devin Williams. It’s going to be a challenge, even with Jackson Chourio ready to emerge as one of the best young players in the game.

19) San Francisco Giants

Odds to make playoffs: +205

The NL West is a tough sandbox to play in, but new president of baseball operations Buster Posey will be tasked with getting the Giants back to the postseason. Landing shortstop Willy Adames was step one. They should be in the mix, especially if Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander can help the rotation.

20) Cincinnati Reds

Odds to win NL Central: +650

Odds to make playoffs: +300

Can Terry Francona take this team to the next level? You can see it if you squint hard enough. The Reds have star power with Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene, but other questions remain. Can Nick Lodolo stay healthy? Will Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand rebound from lost seasons?

21) Cleveland Guardians

Odds to win AL Central: +300

Odds to make playoffs: +120

What have you done for me lately? After surprising under first-year manager Stephen Vogt with an AL Central title in 2024, the Guardians will once again have to prove the doubters wrong. The question, as it often has been in recent years, is whether this offense can provide enough firepower.

22) Tampa Bay Rays

Odds to make playoffs: +180

The Rays are a team without a home, not just because they are playing in a minor league stadium this season, but also because ownership no longer plans to go ahead with stadium plans in St. Petersburg. The Rays have thrived through uncertainty for years, so this year’s squad can’t be ruled out, but it’s hard to imagine them hanging in there if Shane McClanahan misses significant time.

23) Pittsburgh Pirates

Odds to make playoffs: +360

What do you do when you have the best young pitcher in the game? Sit on your hands, apparently. The Pirates did shockingly little this offseason (Spencer Horwitz, Adam Frazier, Tommy Pham) to take advantage of their Paul Skenes window. It would be great to put them higher on this list, but they just don’t deserve it.

24) Athletics

Odds to make playoffs: +850

For a team without an official city affiliation who will be playing in a minor league ballpark until who knows when, there’s actually some optimism here. Spending money goes a long way, which the A’s have done with free agent Luis Severino and extensions for Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler. Probably not a playoff team, but more interesting than they have been in a minute.

25) St. Louis Cardinals

Odds to make playoffs: +360

This is a transition year for the Cardinals, with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak on his way out and Chaim Bloom set to take the reins. That translates to the roster, where Nolan Arenado is still on the team despite a very public trade process playing out over the winter. It’s reasonable to expect the club to trade anything that isn’t nailed down a few months from now.

26) Washington Nationals

Odds to make playoffs: +850

You can begin to see the wheels turning here, as James Wood and Dylan Crews look like future centerpieces for the franchise. The club added some complimentary pieces (Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Bell, Paul DeJong, Michael Soroka) this offseason, but not enough to push them to contention just yet.

27) Los Angeles Angels

Odds to make playoffs: +900

The Angels did a lot of things this winter, but will it matter? The odds are against it. Perhaps the most important move is Mike Trout sliding over to right field. Anything close to a full season from Trout would be a gift to the Angels and baseball fans in general. Pretty please?

28) Colorado Rockies

Six straight sub-.500 seasons and little reason to think that’s changing anytime soon. One glimmer of hope, though? 2023 first-round pick Chase Dollander is getting closer to the majors.

29) Miami Marlins

The Marlins continue to be stripped down the studs. Following a rash of moves last season, the club traded Jake Burger and Jesús Luzardo this offseason. Even with Sandy Alcantara coming back (and Eury Perez later this year), things look extremely bleak. This could be one of the weakest offenses in recent memory.

30) Chicago White Sox

Could things actually be worse than last year? After setting the single-season record with 121 losses in 2024, the White Sox are slated to move into the season with veteran Martin Perez and a cast of relative unknowns in their rotation. Luis Robert Jr. will likely be traded if he can actually stay healthy, so this figures to be another ugly year for the White Sox even with some interesting prospects on the way.

