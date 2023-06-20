Hey Yo, Bello

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features an under-rostered starter in Boston, a speedy infielder in Kansas City, and an intriguing outfielder to stash on your bench.

Available in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues

Bello came into the season as a popular sleeper target for many fantasy managers. Sadly, he started the season on the injured list after experiencing right elbow inflammation at the start of spring training. Once healthy and activated, he posted two clunkers back-to-back against the Angels and Brewers and had a 9.82 ERA at that point. Since then, the 24-year-old right-hander has been excellent. Over his last five starts, Bello has a 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 26/8 K/BB ratio. Sadly, the Red Sox offense hasn’t been able to help him out in the win department, and he has one win and three losses during that time. That being said, Boston’s schedule is much better the next couple of times through the rotation, and Bello has the chance to benefit from it. If the Red Sox keep the same rotation, Bello will face the White Sox and Marlins before squaring off against the Rangers at the beginning of July. Fantasy managers should go ahead and pick him up for the next two starts and then reassess where he and the Rangers stand before starting him against Texas.

Available in 95 percent of Yahoo leagues

While Frelick has not made his major league debut, his day in the sun could be just on the horizon. If not for a torn thumb ligament earlier this season, the 23-year-old might have already made his debut. Frelick recently returned to Triple-A Nashville’s roster, and he has hit the ground running. In his first four games, since he came off the 7-day injured list, Frelick is hitting .357/.500/.643, which includes a game where he went 2-for-3 with a double and his first home run of the season. Frelick has hit at every single level since he was drafted in the first round out of Boston College with above-average speed. While he hasn’t stolen many bases in his minor league career, one would expect that he could swipe a few more bags in the major leagues now that the new rules have been implemented. The Brewers are surely champing at the bit to add Frelick to their roster. Over the last 30 days, Milwaukee has the 27th-best offense in the league and has a dreadful 79 wRC+ during that time. With the Reds’ recent surge up the NL Central rankings, the Brew Crew needs to improve their offense to make the playoffs this season, and Frelick might be the spark they need to cross the finish line first.

Available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues

Taylor joined the Royals roster when Nate Eaton was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday and could be an interesting option for fantasy managers looking to add some speed to their rosters. The speedy middle infielder came to Kansas City in the Whit Merrifield deal last summer and was hitting .304/.409/.463 with six homers and 34 steals prior to the promotion. He got his first major league hit over the weekend in a comeback win over the Angels. With the waiver wire looking more like a bare, dusty closet, fantasy managers could find worse players than Taylor to take a chance on.