Pickups of the Day: Walker This Way

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features the return of one of the top prospects in baseball to St. Louis, a veteran journeyman succeeding in Milwaukee and a rookie reliever with a stratospheric strikeout rate for Texas.

Pickups of the Day

Available in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat was the first to report Thursday evening that the Cardinals are set to recall Walker from Triple-A Memphis ahead of Friday’s series opener against the division-rival Pirates. The 21-year-old top prospect made St. Louis’ season-opening roster, but struggled to a pedestrian .274/.321/.397 triple-slash line with two homers and two steals in 20 games to earn a late-April trip back to the upper minors. After a brief adjustment period, he’s taken a significant step forward over the last two weeks for Triple-A Memphis, batting .292 (14-for-48) with three homers and an impressive 13/10 K/BB ratio across 12 games since May 18. With Tyler O’Neill (back), Dylan Carlson (ankle) and now even Lars Nootbaar (back) sidelined due to injury, Walker should play everyday for the Cardinals and clearly possesses enough raw talent to make an immediate five-category impact for fantasy managers. Simply put, he should be rostered in all formats until further notice.

Available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues

What year is it? Teheran finalized a one-year contract with the injury-depleted Brewers last week and has delivered a pair of quality starts, allowing just two runs (one earned) with a 5/1 K/BB ratio across 11 innings. The 32-year-old right-hander, who is making his first appearance back in the majors since the 2021 campaign, has put together strong outings against the Giants and Blue Jays so far, and will look to keep the momentum going on Monday when he faces the suddenly surging Reds in Cincinnati. It’s a sneaky challenging matchup, but given his early success and extensive track record in the majors, he’s a viable streaming option for fantasy managers entering a two-start week in which he’ll face the floundering Athletics on Saturday afternoon to close the week.

Available in 99 percent of Yahoo leagues

Anderson put together a phenomenal performance on Tuesday against the Tigers, recording seven strikeouts over 2 2/3 shutout innings to collect a win in relief during his major league debut. He struck out seven of the nine batters he faced and only allowed one baserunner. The 25-year-old righty posted stratospheric strikeout totals this season in the upper minors, compiling a stellar 3.54 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 47/11 K/BB ratio across 28 innings (15 appearances) between Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco, and might have a real shot at fantasy relevance if he continues missing bats in the majors. He’s worth monitoring, especially for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues, if his astronomical strikeout rate sticks at the highest level.

