Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Seth Hernandez, James Tibbs III headline early-season risers

It became abundantly clear by early April that this year’s rookie class has a chance to be a once in a generation influx of impact fantasy contributors. The excitement level for this current nucleus reached its high-water mark last Friday when Pirates prodigy Konnor Griffin became the first teenager to reach the majors since Juan Soto back in 2018. We’ve already seen flashes of present and future fantasy greatness from Kevin McGonigle, JJ Wetherholt, Sal Stewart, Carson Benge, and Chase DeLauter.

Chase DeLauter keeps crushing 😤



He LAUNCHES his 5th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/wsi0WCJRu9 — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2026

The ever-expanding list of potential high-impact rookie talent this season also includes Samuel Basallo, Trey Yesavage, Andrew Painter, Bryce Eldridge, Carter Jensen, Bubba Chandler, Connelly Early and Justin Crawford. Technically, Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami qualify too. Not to mention that potential franchise cornerstones like Leo De Vries, Colt Emerson and Jesús Made are on the horizon. We’re also due for some out-of-nowhere stars emerging. It’s an exciting and slightly overwhelming moment for fantasy managers to have to draw firm conclusions about prospects as they reach the majors faster than ever before.

The actionable conclusion, especially in dynasty formats, is to start thinking about the next wave instead of marveling at the present tsunami crashing into the shore. Here’s an oversimplification: Waves don’t begin at the shoreline, they form far offshore, building shape and momentum long before anyone on the beach takes notice. This week’s Rotoworld Dynasty Stock Watch examines seven prospects on the rise with varying trajectories and timelines to the big leagues that fantasy managers should be prioritizing in trade discussions.

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Seth Hernandez, SP, Pirates

There are professional debuts, and then there’s whatever Hernandez did last Friday in his season debut for Low-A Bradenton, recording eight strikeouts over three scoreless innings. The 19-year-old prodigy was selected sixth overall in last year’s MLB Draft as the consensus top prep pitching arm in the class and certainly lived up to the hype. He topped out at 99.3 mph and generated an eye-popping 18 swinging strikes on 39 pitches (30 strikes) in the abbreviated outing.

Seth Hernandez brings the heat in his pro debut 🔥



The 2025 No. 6 overall Draft pick (@Pirates) racks up 8 K's and 18 whiffs while touching 99.2 mph across 3 innings for Single-A @The_Marauders. pic.twitter.com/jP81HERI2x — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 3, 2026

He’s still a hyperspace jump or two, to borrow a Star Wars metaphor, from reaching the big leagues, but he’s clearly one of the top pitching prospects in the fantasy landscape already. He’ll be one of the biggest risers in dynasty rankings over the next few months and is on a trajectory to blossom into one of the top pitching prospects in baseball.

James Tibbs III, OF, Dodgers

There would be a path to major-league at-bats for Tibbs in virtually every other organization, but there appears to be no clear avenue to regular playing time in Los Angeles, barring an unexpected development. The 23-year-old former first-round pick, who was traded by both the Red Sox and Giants last year, is making plenty of noise on the doorstep of the majors, hitting .474 (18-for-38) with seven homers and 13 RBI through nine games at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

James Tibbs III is off to an INSANE start to 2026 at Triple-A for the Dodgers 😳



🔵 .474 AVG

🔵 7 HR

🔵 1.179 OPS

🔵 A 2-homer game

🔵 A 3-homer game pic.twitter.com/ukuR0H8Ovz — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2026

He won’t sustain this surreal pace much longer, but it’s increasingly likely he forces his way to the big leagues later this season, whether with the Dodgers or elsewhere. Tibbs could fit in a righty-mashing platoon role alongside someone like Teoscar Hernández, but Los Angeles is unlikely to carve out consistent at-bats unless he gives them a reason over the coming months.

The alternative is another organization overwhelming the Dodgers with an offer to make him an everyday player. The simplest way to put it: Tibbs looks ready for the majors, and someone is going to give him that opportunity soon.

Ryan Sloan, SP, Mariners

Sloan has been a household name in dynasty formats for a couple years at this juncture, but he’s a bit underrated from a national standpoint, especially with southpaw Kade Anderson drawing a ton of attention in the same system. The 20-year-old possesses the complete fantasy ace starter kit, featuring upper-echelon velocity, elite spin rates and the ability to command his electric arsenal. He routinely touches the upper 90s with his fastball and pairs it with a hard-biting slider capable of neutralizing left-handed hitters.

MLB's No. 4 RHP prospect Ryan Sloan (@Mariners) retires his final 7 batters faced and finishes with 4 K's across 4 IP in his Double-A @ARTravs debut: pic.twitter.com/VbW0WYZBNZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 5, 2026

He allowed three runs with four strikeouts over four innings in his season debut last Saturday for Double-A Arkansas after posting a 3.73 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 90/15 K/BB ratio across 82 innings in the lower minors last year. There’s a potential buying opportunity for dynasty managers if Sloan isn’t being valued like a future ace in trade discussions, and he’s a worthwhile stash in deeper mixed leagues given the strong possibility he reaches the majors later this summer.

Sam Antonacci, 2B/OF, White Sox

Antonacci announced his presence to the broader fantasy audience during last month’s World Baseball Classic and has looked like an everyday big leaguer early in the Triple-A season, hitting .346 (9-for-26) with two homers and three steals in seven games. He’s also drawn eight walks while striking out just three times over that span.

Sam Antonacci homers for the 2nd straight game to begin his Triple-A @KnightsBaseball tenure ⚡️



105.1 mph off the bat for the @whitesox No. 9 prospect, who had a 1.327 OPS in Cactus League play. pic.twitter.com/qjNecJCjfD — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 28, 2026

The 23-year-old has clearly added strength after hitting just five homers in 139 games across the previous two minor-league seasons. The uptick in power, combined with his well-rounded skill set and defensive versatility, should make him a viable fantasy contributor in deeper formats once he reaches the majors. He doesn’t offer the same upside as some of the other names in this space, but his proximity to the majors and recent improvements have driven a rapid rise in his stock.

Brody Hopkins, SP, Rays

Hopkins boasts one of the more imposing power arsenals among pitching prospects, featuring triple-digit fastball velocity paired with a curveball and changeup that can both touch 90 mph. The 24-year-old flamethrower has allowed just one run with a 10/7 K/BB ratio across nine innings over two starts for Triple-A Durham.

Brody Hopkins checks off another box on his Minor League ledger ☑️@RaysBaseball's No. 3 prospect fans five across four solid frames in his Triple-A debut for the @DurhamBulls: pic.twitter.com/1ZaEUDjRp6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 29, 2026

He has a chance to reach Tampa Bay later this season after a dominant run at Double-A Montgomery last year, where he posted a 2.72 ERA with a 141/60 K/BB ratio across 116 innings. Hopkins is an elite pitching prospect worth monitoring closely, especially with only veterans like Steven Matz and Nick Martinez standing between him and a potential rotation spot in one of the more pitcher-friendly home parks in baseball. He could be one of the top-ranked dynasty pitching prospects by midseason.

George Lombard Jr., SS, Yankees

Lombard is ready to play shortstop at the highest level from a defensive standpoint. The 20-year-old former first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft struggled over 108 games at Double-A last year, but he’s off to a strong start in a return to the level, going 6-for-9 with three extra-base hits and one steal through two games.

Hard to get better than George Lombard Jr.'s season debut.



The @Yankees' No. 1 prospect (MLB No. 29) flirted with a cycle and finished with a career-high five hits for the Double-A @SOMPatriots: https://t.co/GUi6iqn1Yo pic.twitter.com/N21NSJJ0Hh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 4, 2026

He would represent a clear long-term defensive upgrade over Anthony Volpe at shortstop, and his timeline to the majors could accelerate if he proves capable of handling upper-minors pitching over the next few months. He doesn’t project as a fantasy superstar—particularly if batting average remains an issue—but his blend of double-digit home run and stolen base potential provides a path to mixed-league relevance soon.

Luis Hernandez, SS, Giants

Sometimes, you know it when you see it. The top international prospect from the 2026 signing class, Hernandez drew rave reviews from scouts and evaluators during spring training and will skip the Dominican Summer League altogether, making his stateside debut soon in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

The switch-hitting shortstop is more about projection than present tools from a fantasy perspective, but similar things were said about Leo De Vries and Jesús Made at this stage of their development. The aggressive assignment is a clear indication that San Francisco believes he can handle the challenge and move quickly through the system. He’s still several years away from the majors, but a strong showing over the next few months could vault him near the top of most dynasty rankings.

Andrew Fischer, 3B, Brewers

Fischer was one of the prospect standouts during last month’s World Baseball Classic, hitting .357 (5-for-14) with three extra-base hits in four games. The 21-year-old first-round pick from last year’s MLB Draft posted an .848 OPS in 19 games at High-A Wisconsin during his pro debut.

He’ll open this season at the same level but could reach Double-A by the summer. If he shows improved strike-zone control in the upper minors, he could arrive in Milwaukee as a legitimate middle-of-the-order power bat as soon as 2027.