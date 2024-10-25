 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maybank Championship 2024 - Round Two
Maja Stark shoots 66 to grab lead through 36 holes at LPGA Maybank Championship
Zozo Championship 2024 - Round Two
Justin Thomas, Taylor Moore chasing Nico Echavarria at Zozo Championship
SWIMMING-KOR-WORLD CUP
Regan Smith adds world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_orlandorookies_241024.jpg
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
tua_thumb.jpg
Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets
nbc_edge_bte_ninersdallas_241024.jpg
49ers have a favorable SNF matchup vs. Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maybank Championship 2024 - Round Two
Maja Stark shoots 66 to grab lead through 36 holes at LPGA Maybank Championship
Zozo Championship 2024 - Round Two
Justin Thomas, Taylor Moore chasing Nico Echavarria at Zozo Championship
SWIMMING-KOR-WORLD CUP
Regan Smith adds world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_orlandorookies_241024.jpg
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
tua_thumb.jpg
Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets
nbc_edge_bte_ninersdallas_241024.jpg
49ers have a favorable SNF matchup vs. Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fantasy Baseball Top 150 Starting Pitchers for 2025

  
Published October 25, 2024 07:50 AM
Votto talks Ohtani, predicts World Series winner
October 22, 2024 10:44 AM
Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto sits in for an interview on the Dan Patrick Show and talks about what makes Shohei Ohtani great and the Dodgers' outlook in the World Series.

The World Series is about to get underway and, from a talent and stardom standpoint, it’s hard to have asked for a better matchup. However, as the 2024 season reaches its final stage, I know many of us will have one eye on the future and expectations for what 2025 will bring. With that in mind, I’m releasing my early 2025 starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball.

These are preliminary rankings based on my pitching analysis done this season and my expectations for growth or regression next year. I’ve not yet done any additional deep dives on these pitchers or commenced the days/weeks of research that will preempt my spring training rankings. Still, I thought it might be nice to have a rough sense of what the pitching landscape looks like in 2025.

As always, the pitchers are split into tiers, which I’ve named so you can get a sense of why the pitchers are ranked where they are. The tiers themselves are more important than the rankings inside the tiers, so I wouldn’t split hairs over a few spots in the rankings. I’ve also ranked as if I’m doing a 12-team league, so safe but boring low-end starters take a hit in value, etc.

So let’s dive in.

RankPlayerTeam
Fantasy Aces
1Tarik SkubalTigers
2Paul SkenesPirates
3Zack WheelerPhillies
4Corbin BurnesBrewers
5Garrett CrochetWhite Sox
6Jacob DeGromRangers
7Yoshinobu YamamotoDodgers
8Shane McClanahanRays
9Shohei OhtaniDodgers
10Michael KingPadres
11Gerrit ColeYankees
12Chris SaleBraves
13Cole RagansRoyals
14Luis CastilloMariners
15Logan GilbertMariners
16Max FriedBraves
17Pablo LopezTwins

Yes, I believe there is a legit argument for any of these pitchers to end up as an ace on your fantasy team in 2025. While there may be a more compelling case for the guys at the top, I think any of these guys could carry your squad and so my early strategy is going to be to fade starting pitching in the first few rounds and try to double-tap and pick two of these guys if I can to lead my staff.

Rock Solid SP2s
18Joe RyanTwins
19George KirbyMariners
20Sandy AlcantaraMarlins
21Shota ImanagaCubs
22Aaron NolaPhillies
23Bailey OberTwins
24Bryan WooMariners
25Blake SnellGiants
26Framber ValdezAstros
27Grayson RodriguezOrioles
28Dylan CeasePadres
29Zac GallenDiamondbacks
30Freddy PeraltaBrewers
31Brandon WoodruffFree Agent
32Sonny GrayCardinals
33Logan WebbGiants
34Justin SteeleCubs

All of these pitchers in this tier as rock-solid SP2s for your squad. They could push for SP1 upside but I don’t think they have the consistency or the ceiling of the guys in tier one. However, you are more than happy to shop for multiple arms in this tier.

SP2s with Upside
35Tanner BibeeGuardians
36Jared JonesPirates
37Hunter GreeneReds
38Spencer SchwellenbachBraves
39Ryan PepiotRays
40Jeffrey SpringsRays
41Kodai SengaMets
42Bryce MillerMariners

These pitchers are all potential SP2s but I think they have potential upside that could push them higher than some of the pitchers in the tier above. They also just come with more uncertainty or volatility.

Veterans with Upside/Question Marks
43Carlos RodonYankees
44Jack FlahertyDodgers
45Yu DarvishPadres
46Yusei KikuchiFree Agent
47Reynaldo LopezBraves
48Nick PivettaFree Agent
49Robbie RayGiants

Most of the pitchers in tier 3 are younger than these guys, so I gave them a touch more credit for upside. These are all veterans who have been stellar for years and have the potential to be SP2 types for your fantasy rosters as well, but they have age or injury concerns.

Fun Upside Arms with Scary Downside
50Shane BazRays
51Luis GilYankees
52Hunter BrownAstros
53Tanner HouckRed Sox
54Gavin WilliamsGuardians
55Bobby MillerDodgers
56Spencer ArrighettiAstros

I love the upside of most of these arms, but the downside is that they could be fully off your roster and have hurt your ratios in the process.

Solid Veterans Without Much Excitement
57Seth LugoRoyals
58Nathan EovaldiRangers
59Zach EflinFree Agent
60Ronel BlancoAstros
61Kevin GausmanBlue Jays
62Cristopher SanchezPhillies
63Nestor CortesYankees

This is a tier of veterans who feel solid but don’t really have the upside to excite us too much over the course of a full season.

If They Can Just Put it All Together..
64Luis GarciaAstros
65Taj BradleyRays
66Reese OlsonTigers
67Clarke SchmidtYankees
68Jesus LuzardoMarlins
69Kutter CrawfordRed Sox
70Ryne NelsonDiamondbacks
71Bryan BelloRed Sox
72MacKenzie GoreNationals
73Dustin MayDodgers

All of these pitchers have some intriguing potential and could soar up the rankings, but they need to either add a pitch or improve command or consistency, etc.

Top Prospects Who Should Pitch in 2025
74Jackson JobeTigers
75Andrew PainterPhillies
76Noah SchultzWhite Sox
77David FestaTwins
78AJ Smith-ShawverBraves
79Kumar RockerRangers
80Jack LeiterRangers

These are all some of the top pitching prospects in baseball who I think have a legit chance to pitch 80 or more innings in the big leagues this season.

Injury Concern Veterans with Upside
81Walker BuehlerDodgers
82Shane BieberFree Agent
83Lucas GiolitoRed Sox
84Kyle BradishOrioles
85Cristian JavierAstros
86Edward CabreraMarlins
87Sean ManaeaFree Agent

All of these veterans have some injury or performance concerns, but we’ve seen solid upside from them in the past, so maybe we want to take the gamble on them hitting in 2025.

Young SP Who Could Still Make a Leap
88Bowden FrancisBlue Jays
89Brandon PfaadtDiamondbacks
90Nick LodoloReds
91DL HallBrewers
92DJ HerzNationals
93Reid DetmersAngels

These are all young starters who I think have another level to get based on their raw stuff. However, I have more concerns about them reaching that level than I do the pitchers two tiers above.

Veterans For Deeper Leagues
94Cody BradfordRangers
95Mitch KellerPirates
96Merrill KellyDiamondbacks
97Tobias MyersBrewers
98Jose BerriosBlue Jays
99Ranger SuarezPhillies
100Michael WachaRoyals
101Jameson TaillonCubs
102Marcus StromanYankees
103Zack LittellRays
104Chris BassittBlue Jays
105Luis SeverinoFree Agent
106Lance McCullers Jr.Astros

This is a tier of pitchers who will be far more valuable in 15-team leagues because they are rock-solid veterans. They just no longer have the upside to be worth a pick in 12-team leagues outside of the final few rounds.

Interesting Young Arms with Less Upside/Likelihood
107Zebby MatthewsTwins
108Grant HolmesBraves
109Caleb KilianCubs
110Sean BurkeWhite Sox
111Andrew AbbottReds
112Joey CantilloGuardians
113Ryan WeathersMarlins
114Luis L. OrtizPirates
115Aaron AshbyBrewers
116Jose SorianoAngels

I probably won’t draft any of these guys in a 12-team league but they are the names I will have on my free-agent radar at the start of the season because of their potential upside.

More Veterans With High Risk
117David PetersonMets
118Jake IrvinNationals
119Justin VerlanderAstros
120Eduardo RodriguezDiamondbacks
121Jordan MontgomeryDiamondbacks
122Triston McKenzieGuardians
123Tyler MahleRangers
124Tylor MegillMets
125Brady SingerRoyals
126Tyler AndersonAngels
127Matthew BoydGuardians

These are more veterans I wouldn’t really consider in 12-team leagues early on. They have more upside than some of the veterans two tiers above but also far more risk.

Dart Throw Young Arms
128Hayden BirdsongGiants
129Cade PovichOrioles
130Osvaldo BidoAthletics
131Ben BrownCubs
132Chase SilsethAngels
133Landen RouppGiants
134Louie VarlandTwins
135Brant HurterTigers
136JP SearsAthletics
137Landon KnackDodgers

As the title suggests, these are all some dart throws you could throw at the end of your drafts if these guys win rotation jobs in the spring.

Reclamation Project Veterans
138Casey MizeTigers
139Matt ManningTigers
140Max MeyerMarlins
141Trevor RogersOrioles
142Erick FeddeWhite Sox
143Andrew HeaneyRangers
144Jose QuintanaMets

These are all veterans who have a chance to reclaim past fantasy value if they can make some tweaks to their approach or pitch mix.

Shot in the Dark Prospects
145Sawyer Gipson-LongTigers
146Jarlin SusanaNationals
147Richard FittsRed Sox
148Daniel EspinoGuardians
149Jacob MisiorowskiBrewers
150Quinn MatthewsCardinals
151Chayce McDermottOrioles

The final tier is young pitchers/prospects who are less likely to be up early but are guys who could interest me in fantasy leagues.