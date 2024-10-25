Fantasy Baseball Top 150 Starting Pitchers for 2025

The World Series is about to get underway and, from a talent and stardom standpoint, it’s hard to have asked for a better matchup. However, as the 2024 season reaches its final stage, I know many of us will have one eye on the future and expectations for what 2025 will bring. With that in mind, I’m releasing my early 2025 starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball.

These are preliminary rankings based on my pitching analysis done this season and my expectations for growth or regression next year. I’ve not yet done any additional deep dives on these pitchers or commenced the days/weeks of research that will preempt my spring training rankings. Still, I thought it might be nice to have a rough sense of what the pitching landscape looks like in 2025.

As always, the pitchers are split into tiers, which I’ve named so you can get a sense of why the pitchers are ranked where they are. The tiers themselves are more important than the rankings inside the tiers, so I wouldn’t split hairs over a few spots in the rankings. I’ve also ranked as if I’m doing a 12-team league, so safe but boring low-end starters take a hit in value, etc.

So let’s dive in.



Rank Player Team Fantasy Aces 1 Tarik Skubal Tigers 2 Paul Skenes Pirates 3 Zack Wheeler Phillies 4 Corbin Burnes Brewers 5 Garrett Crochet White Sox 6 Jacob DeGrom Rangers 7 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers 8 Shane McClanahan Rays 9 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 10 Michael King Padres 11 Gerrit Cole Yankees 12 Chris Sale Braves 13 Cole Ragans Royals 14 Luis Castillo Mariners 15 Logan Gilbert Mariners 16 Max Fried Braves 17 Pablo Lopez Twins

Yes, I believe there is a legit argument for any of these pitchers to end up as an ace on your fantasy team in 2025. While there may be a more compelling case for the guys at the top, I think any of these guys could carry your squad and so my early strategy is going to be to fade starting pitching in the first few rounds and try to double-tap and pick two of these guys if I can to lead my staff.



Rock Solid SP2s 18 Joe Ryan Twins 19 George Kirby Mariners 20 Sandy Alcantara Marlins 21 Shota Imanaga Cubs 22 Aaron Nola Phillies 23 Bailey Ober Twins 24 Bryan Woo Mariners 25 Blake Snell Giants 26 Framber Valdez Astros 27 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles 28 Dylan Cease Padres 29 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks 30 Freddy Peralta Brewers 31 Brandon Woodruff Free Agent 32 Sonny Gray Cardinals 33 Logan Webb Giants 34 Justin Steele Cubs

All of these pitchers in this tier as rock-solid SP2s for your squad. They could push for SP1 upside but I don’t think they have the consistency or the ceiling of the guys in tier one. However, you are more than happy to shop for multiple arms in this tier.



SP2s with Upside 35 Tanner Bibee Guardians 36 Jared Jones Pirates 37 Hunter Greene Reds 38 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves 39 Ryan Pepiot Rays 40 Jeffrey Springs Rays 41 Kodai Senga Mets 42 Bryce Miller Mariners

These pitchers are all potential SP2s but I think they have potential upside that could push them higher than some of the pitchers in the tier above. They also just come with more uncertainty or volatility.



Veterans with Upside/Question Marks 43 Carlos Rodon Yankees 44 Jack Flaherty Dodgers 45 Yu Darvish Padres 46 Yusei Kikuchi Free Agent 47 Reynaldo Lopez Braves 48 Nick Pivetta Free Agent 49 Robbie Ray Giants

Most of the pitchers in tier 3 are younger than these guys, so I gave them a touch more credit for upside. These are all veterans who have been stellar for years and have the potential to be SP2 types for your fantasy rosters as well, but they have age or injury concerns.



Fun Upside Arms with Scary Downside 50 Shane Baz Rays 51 Luis Gil Yankees 52 Hunter Brown Astros 53 Tanner Houck Red Sox 54 Gavin Williams Guardians 55 Bobby Miller Dodgers 56 Spencer Arrighetti Astros

I love the upside of most of these arms, but the downside is that they could be fully off your roster and have hurt your ratios in the process.



Solid Veterans Without Much Excitement 57 Seth Lugo Royals 58 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers 59 Zach Eflin Free Agent 60 Ronel Blanco Astros 61 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays 62 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies 63 Nestor Cortes Yankees

This is a tier of veterans who feel solid but don’t really have the upside to excite us too much over the course of a full season.



If They Can Just Put it All Together.. 64 Luis Garcia Astros 65 Taj Bradley Rays 66 Reese Olson Tigers 67 Clarke Schmidt Yankees 68 Jesus Luzardo Marlins 69 Kutter Crawford Red Sox 70 Ryne Nelson Diamondbacks 71 Bryan Bello Red Sox 72 MacKenzie Gore Nationals 73 Dustin May Dodgers

All of these pitchers have some intriguing potential and could soar up the rankings, but they need to either add a pitch or improve command or consistency, etc.



Top Prospects Who Should Pitch in 2025 74 Jackson Jobe Tigers 75 Andrew Painter Phillies 76 Noah Schultz White Sox 77 David Festa Twins 78 AJ Smith-Shawver Braves 79 Kumar Rocker Rangers 80 Jack Leiter Rangers

These are all some of the top pitching prospects in baseball who I think have a legit chance to pitch 80 or more innings in the big leagues this season.

Injury Concern Veterans with Upside 81 Walker Buehler Dodgers 82 Shane Bieber Free Agent 83 Lucas Giolito Red Sox 84 Kyle Bradish Orioles 85 Cristian Javier Astros 86 Edward Cabrera Marlins 87 Sean Manaea Free Agent

All of these veterans have some injury or performance concerns, but we’ve seen solid upside from them in the past, so maybe we want to take the gamble on them hitting in 2025.



Young SP Who Could Still Make a Leap 88 Bowden Francis Blue Jays 89 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks 90 Nick Lodolo Reds 91 DL Hall Brewers 92 DJ Herz Nationals 93 Reid Detmers Angels

These are all young starters who I think have another level to get based on their raw stuff. However, I have more concerns about them reaching that level than I do the pitchers two tiers above.



Veterans For Deeper Leagues 94 Cody Bradford Rangers 95 Mitch Keller Pirates 96 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks 97 Tobias Myers Brewers 98 Jose Berrios Blue Jays 99 Ranger Suarez Phillies 100 Michael Wacha Royals 101 Jameson Taillon Cubs 102 Marcus Stroman Yankees 103 Zack Littell Rays 104 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays 105 Luis Severino Free Agent 106 Lance McCullers Jr. Astros

This is a tier of pitchers who will be far more valuable in 15-team leagues because they are rock-solid veterans. They just no longer have the upside to be worth a pick in 12-team leagues outside of the final few rounds.



Interesting Young Arms with Less Upside/Likelihood 107 Zebby Matthews Twins 108 Grant Holmes Braves 109 Caleb Kilian Cubs 110 Sean Burke White Sox 111 Andrew Abbott Reds 112 Joey Cantillo Guardians 113 Ryan Weathers Marlins 114 Luis L. Ortiz Pirates 115 Aaron Ashby Brewers 116 Jose Soriano Angels

I probably won’t draft any of these guys in a 12-team league but they are the names I will have on my free-agent radar at the start of the season because of their potential upside.

More Veterans With High Risk 117 David Peterson Mets 118 Jake Irvin Nationals 119 Justin Verlander Astros 120 Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks 121 Jordan Montgomery Diamondbacks 122 Triston McKenzie Guardians 123 Tyler Mahle Rangers 124 Tylor Megill Mets 125 Brady Singer Royals 126 Tyler Anderson Angels 127 Matthew Boyd Guardians

These are more veterans I wouldn’t really consider in 12-team leagues early on. They have more upside than some of the veterans two tiers above but also far more risk.



Dart Throw Young Arms 128 Hayden Birdsong Giants 129 Cade Povich Orioles 130 Osvaldo Bido Athletics 131 Ben Brown Cubs 132 Chase Silseth Angels 133 Landen Roupp Giants 134 Louie Varland Twins 135 Brant Hurter Tigers 136 JP Sears Athletics 137 Landon Knack Dodgers

As the title suggests, these are all some dart throws you could throw at the end of your drafts if these guys win rotation jobs in the spring.



Reclamation Project Veterans 138 Casey Mize Tigers 139 Matt Manning Tigers 140 Max Meyer Marlins 141 Trevor Rogers Orioles 142 Erick Fedde White Sox 143 Andrew Heaney Rangers 144 Jose Quintana Mets

These are all veterans who have a chance to reclaim past fantasy value if they can make some tweaks to their approach or pitch mix.



Shot in the Dark Prospects 145 Sawyer Gipson-Long Tigers 146 Jarlin Susana Nationals 147 Richard Fitts Red Sox 148 Daniel Espino Guardians 149 Jacob Misiorowski Brewers 150 Quinn Matthews Cardinals 151 Chayce McDermott Orioles

The final tier is young pitchers/prospects who are less likely to be up early but are guys who could interest me in fantasy leagues.