MLB Injury Report: Ronald Acuña Jr. sidelined with hamstring strain, Jackson Chourio shines in season debut

In this week’s Injury Report, Jackson Chourio returns to make his season debut for the Brewers. The Tigers’ rotation takes a hit with defending Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal set for a lengthy absence. The early-round hits keep coming as Ronald Acuña Jr. lands on the injured list with a hamstring strain. Let’s break it all down as we run through the relevant injury news around baseball.

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Tarik Skubal (elbow)

Skubal came out of his last start reportedly feeling fine despite a check-in with a trainer in the seventh inning. Turns out, the two-time AL Cy Young winner was not fine. He was scratched from his start on Monday as a precaution, and it took all of about ten minutes to report that he needed surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. Hunter Greene and Spencer Schwellenbach underwent the same procedure before the season, with a projected return timeline sometime after the All-Star break. And Edwin Díaz is looking at a three-month recovery, as well. It seems like in a best-case scenario, we get six weeks of Skubal to end the season, something he may be more motivated to do as a pending free agent. But in leagues without IL spots, he’s probably a drop.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (hamstring)

Skubal wasn’t the only first-round pick to hit the injured list this week. Acuña pulled up, grabbing at his hamstring as he ran out of the box on a ground ball in the second inning on Saturday. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday. Imagining revealed a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, which was much better news than expected. The timeline of a Grade 1 strain varies, but I wouldn’t expect the 28-year-old star back after the minimum. But a return before June could be in play. For reference, Jeremy Peña has been sidelined since April 11 with a Grade 1 strain.

Ryan Helsley (elbow)

Another week, another closer goes down. Helsley was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 29 with right elbow inflammation. The 31-year-old right-hander was one of the top-performing closers over the first month, posting a 2.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts over 10 2/3 innings while going 7-for-7 in save chances. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he’ll be reevaluated later this week to determine a plan to resume throwing. Barring any setbacks, we could see him back before the end of the month. Of course, the occurrence of elbow inflammation will put him at an elevated risk of re-injury throughout the season. Rico Garcia could be in line to handle closing duties in Helsley’s absence.

Joe Ryan (elbow)

Ryan threw nine pitches on Sunday against the Blue Jays before leaving the game with a trainer in the first inning with right elbow soreness. There’s been no word on the severity of Ryan’s injury or what exactly he’s dealing with, but the team is expected to provide an update on Tuesday. It’s a good sign that Ryan traveled with the team ahead of their series opener against the Nationals.

Garrett Crochet (shoulder)

Crochet hit the 15-day injured list last week with left shoulder inflammation. It came as a surprise following one of his better starts in which he struck out seven batters over six shutout innings against the Orioles. While there’s no timetable for a return, an MRI revealed no structural damage, and he played catch on Sunday. Of course, the Red Sox will likely be extra cautious with their ace.

Jackson Chourio(hand)

Andrew Vaughn (hand)

Christian Yelich (groin)

The Brewers are getting some much-needed major reinforcements back, activating both Chourio and Vaughn on Monday. Chourio made his season debut after suffering a broken hand during the World Baseball Classic, making an impact right away, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles. In fact, all four of his hits were on batted balls of over 102 mph. Vaughn had been missing in action since late March with a hamate bone fracture. While the young star Chourio was universally stashed, Vaughn deserves some consideration in deeper leagues after hitting .309 with nine homers over 64 games with the Brewers last season. Meanwhile, Yelich is inching closer to a return as he recovers from a groin injury that has sidelined him since April 14. He took batting practice on Monday and is still aiming to return in mid to late May. The Brewers have a team WRC+ of 88 since Yelich hit the injured list.

Jackson Chourio just doubled on his first swing of 2026... pic.twitter.com/mgetVFEJ1f — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 4, 2026

Yainer Diaz (oblique)

Diaz was scratched from Monday’s lineup with what was described as an abdominal injury. After the game, manager Joe Espada indicated he’ll be placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique issue. The team recalled César Salazar in anticipation of the move. Christian Vasquez will step in as the primary catcher in Diaz’s absence. The 27-year-old backstop hasn’t exactly been lighting it up, hitting .248/.264/.356 with two homers and 14 RBI across 106 plate appearances.

Josh Hader (shoulder)

After a couple of live batting practice sessions, Hader is ready to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. The 32-year-old left-hander is on the 60-day injured list and eligible to be activated on May 24. So he’ll have plenty of time to build up and be ready for activation, barring any setbacks.

Brandon Woodruff (shoulder)

Woodruff left his start against the Diamondbacks last Thursday in the second inning. You knew something was wrong when he topped out at just 86.9 mph. It was no surprise when he landed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Woodruff seemed to downplay the issue, calling it a dead arm situation. He’ll begin his throwing program this week, signaling it could be a short stay on the IL. Woodruff’s injury opened the door for Logan Henderson, who struck out eight over six innings in his first start on Sunday. The talented 24-year-old right-hander deserves to be added in all formats.

Roman Anthony (wrist)

Anthony’s status will be one to watch this week. He was removed from Monday’s game against the Tigers in the first inning following an awkward swing with right wrist discomfort. X-rays came back negative for any fractures, but Anthony will travel back to Boston for further evaluation, meaning he’ll likely miss at least a couple of games.

Cal Raleigh (side)

Raleigh will be another one to look out for on Tuesday. He missed his third consecutive game on Monday since experiencing right side tightness during Friday’s contest against the Royals. The 29-year-old slugger indicated that he’s feeling better, but the Mariners should have an update following an MRI. A trip to the injured list seems to remain in play.