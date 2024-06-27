Saves and Steals: Helsley, Clase sit atop closer rankings

In this week’s Saves and Steals, Emmanuel Clase and Ryan Helsley lead the way with four saves each, proving why they’re at the top of the closer rankings. Aroldis Chapman is expected to fill in for David Bednar in Pittsburgh after Bednar landed on the injured list with a left oblique strain. In the steals department, Jarred Kelenic is performing well atop the Braves lineup, and Richie Palacios is taking advantage of more playing time in Tampa Bay.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Mason Miller - Oakland A’s

The Guardians saw an astounding five save chances over the last week, with Clase locking down four of them. Scott Barlow stepped in for a save after Clase had converted three in four days. The 26-year-old right-hander is dominating on the mound, recording 25 saves with a 0.70 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, and a 39/4 K/BB ratio across 38 1/3 innings. Helsley also had a busy week, converting four saves for an MLB-leading 28 on the season to go with a 2.75 ERA over 36 innings. Meanwhile, Miller converted his 14th save of the season, striking out one batter in a clean inning against the Twins on Friday.

Tier 2: The Elite

Craig Kimbrel - Baltimore Orioles

Clay Holmes - New York Yankees

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Kimbrel converted a save in his only appearance of the week on Wednesday against the Guardians, striking out the side. He’s up to 17 saves with a 2.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 28 1/3 innings. Holmes remained at 19 saves with no save chances this week. In San Diego, Suarez locked down two saves, giving him 20 with a 1.09 ERA over 33 innings.

Hader recorded his 11th save last Thursday, then got the day off Friday after pitching in back-to-back games. Bryan Abreu stepped in for the save chance and converted his first of the season. Abreu has been incredibly effective, with a 2.58 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 38 1/3 innings while recording 17 holds.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Evan Phillips - Los Angeles Dodgers

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Kirby Yates - Texas Rangers

Paul Sewald - Arizona Diamondbacks

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox

Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Pete Fairbanks - Tampa Bay Rays

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Phillips has been on a roll. He converted two saves this week for 13 on the season. He’s allowed runs in just two of 24 appearances. Meanwhile, Muñoz blew a save chance on Tuesday, then failed to record an out on Wednesday, giving up a run before Trent Thornton stepped in for the save. Still, Muñoz has been outstanding on the season, converting 13 saves with a 1.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 32 innings.

Yates made a pair of appearances in non-save situations. He’s at 11 saves with an outstanding 0.95 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts across 28 1/3 innings.

Sewald had a big week, locking down three saves. After a quiet May, he’s converted six saves this month and is up to ten since coming off the injured list with a 0.61 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, and 12 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings.

Iglesias converted his 20th save of the season on Sunday, then made an appearance in a non-save situation against the Cardinals on Wednesday. His strikeout rate is trending up, with multiple strikeouts in three of his last four outings. Fellow veteran closer Jansen had another excellent week, adding two saves and a win. He’s up to 15 saves with a 2.30 ERA across 27 1/3 innings.

Duran was charged with a blown save and took the loss against the A’s on Friday, giving up two runs in the ninth inning. It’s been a down year since coming off the injured list to start the season, with a 3.91 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 23 innings. Meanwhile, Finnegan blew a save chance on Saturday in Colorado, then bounced back Sunday with his 22nd save of the season. And Fairbanks blew a save Thursday against the Twins, then recovered with back-to-back clean outings for a pair of saves.

Megill converted another save, his 16 of the season. He’s been dominant after taking over as the primary closer in Milwaukee, posting a 1.78 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 25 1/3 innings. Devin Williams reportedly took another step in his rehab process, tossing his first bullpen session on Wednesday. He could return for his debut in the next couple of weeks.

Tier 4: There’s Upside Here

Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants

Jose Alvarado/Jeff Hoffman - Philadelphia Phillies

Tanner Scott - Miami Marlins

Carlos Estévez - Los Angeles Angels

Jason Foley - Detroit Tigers

Alexis Díaz - Cincinnati Reds

Aroldis Chapman - Pittsburgh Pirates

Chad Green - Toronto Blue Jays

James McArthur - Kansas City Royals

Doval has had his numbers inflated by a pair of four-run outings, giving him a 4.40 ERA across 30 2/3 innings while converting 14 saves. Walks have been an issue, with a 15.2 percent walk rate, among the highest across all closers.

Both Alvarado and Hoffman made two appearances in non-save situations, leaving them with 12 and five saves, respectively. Meanwhile, Scott locked down two saves as he continued his strong run, posting a 1.59 ERA across 34 innings on the season. He’ll be a popular trade candidate come the deadline. The same can be said for Estévez, who secured his 15th save this week.

Foley locked down a save on Friday against the White Sox, just his second in June and 13th on the season. And despite recording 17 saves this season, Díaz’s sporadic performance has earned him a 4.91 ERA over 29 1/3 innings. In Pittsburgh, David Bednar was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained left oblique on Sunday. Chapman stepped in for his second save of the season and should continue to work the ninth inning in Bednar’s absence.

The Blue Jays didn’t see any save chances this week. Green tossed a pair of scoreless innings over two outings and figures to get the majority of save chances until Jordan Romano or Yimi Garcia return.

McArthur picked up a win and a save, his 13th save of the season to go with a 4.55 ERA and 27 strikeouts across 31 2/3 innings.

Tier 5: Just Getting By

Reed Garrett/Adam Ottavino/Jake Diekman - New York Mets

Hector Neris - Chicago Cubs

Michael Kopech - Chicago White Sox

Tyler Kinley/Jalen Beeks - Colorado Rockies

Edwin Díaz was given a 10-game suspension following his ejection Sunday due to a foreign substance. He’ll be eligible to return on July 6. In the meantime, the ninth inning should return to a committee.

Neris hasn’t converted a save in two weeks. He’s struggled to suppress runs this month, with his ERA ballooning to 4.55 across 27 2/3 innings. On the other side of Chicago, Kopech hasn’t recorded a save since May 15. Still, his five saves lead the team. Kinley also has five saves as part of an incredibly volatile committee in Colorado.

Injured

Devin Williams - Back

Jordan Romano - Elbow

David Bednar - Oblique

Steals Department

A couple of star infielders led the way in steals this week as Gunnar Henderson and José Ramírez each swiped four bases. Both are having stellar seasons, with a 1.005 and .870 OPS, respectively. Henderson is up to 26 homers and 13 steals to Ramírez’s 21 and 15 as we reach the halfway point of the season. Potentially available in shallow formats, Cedric Mullins stole three bases over the last week and has been on a tear at the plate, hitting .377 over the last two weeks. Josh Lowe is also finding his stride at the plate after battling oblique and hamstring injuries through the first two months. He slugged a pair of homers with three steals on the week. Jarred Kelenic has collected all three of his steals since June 12, with two coming over his last ten games since taking over the leadoff spot in the Braves lineup. He had an outstanding day at the plate Wednesday, collecting six hits in the doubleheader against the Cardinals. Widely available for deeper leagues, Richie Palacios has taken advantage of more playing time, finding his left-handed bat in the lineup more often against right-handed pitching. He collected three steals over the last week and is slashing .244/.338/.338 with four homers and 12 steals over 232 plate appearances this season.

