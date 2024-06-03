Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: June 3

A reminder on how this works: This is a list for the 2024 season only. It is not a list of the top overall prospects, but the players who have the best chance of making a difference in 2024.

Also, it’s only a list of prospects who are currently in the minors/have prospect eligibility. Players who are currently on MLB rosters or have exhausted their rookie status are not considered eligible.

Those caveats out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who have a chance to make a fantasy contribution in 2024.

1. Jackson Holliday, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 42 G, .283/.439/.484, 6 HR, 5 SB, 44 BB, 44 SO at Triple-A Norfolk; 10 G, .059/.111/.059, 0 HR, 0 SB, 2 BB, 18 SO at Baltimore.

Holliday moves up to the top spot for a lot of reasons. First, he’s been playing very well and I still believe he’s the best prospect in the sport. Second, Jorge Mateo had to leave with injury Sunday, so there could be an opening on the roster. It’s just as likely Baltimore goes with a different option if Mateo goes on the injured list, but it’s worth pointing out. And finally, the best options behind him on this list aren’t healthy. Holliday was awful in his 10 games prior to his demotion, but don’t let that fool you. This is an elite fantasy prospect.

2. James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals

2024 stats: 45 G, .355/.465/.596, 9 HR, 10 SB, 35 BB, 37 SO at Triple-A Rochester.

Wood is still on the injured list because of his hamstring injury, as he hasn’t been able to play since May 23. He still belongs near the top of this list as long as the Nationals continue to say this is a minor injury. Simply put, there’s no prospect at the upper levels who can fill out all five categories the way Wood can. You may not see him until the middle of June at the earliest, but to say he has the potential to be worth the wait is quite the understatement.

3. Junior Caminero, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2024 stats: 34 G, .261/.333/.478, 8 HR, 1 SB, 14 BB, 35 SO at Triple-A Durham.

Two of the top three names on this list are both on the injured list, as Caminero was also placed on the seven-day IL with a quad strain. He also wasn’t exactly tearing the cover off the baseball as of late with an OPS of .430 over his last 40 at-bats. Still, Caminero has some of the best offensive upside in the sport regardless of level, and assuming good health in the coming weeks, he definitely has the potential to be an impact bat at some point this summer.

4. Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees

2024 stats: 14 G, .333/.404/.588, 1 HR, 1 SB, 6 BB, 14 SO at Low-A Tampa and Double-A Somerset.

I have struggled with where to rank Dominguez all year, but I think it’s time to put him on the list. The only reasons he’s not closer to the top — or just at the top, really — is that it’s a little harder to picture where he’s going to play right now. This is a 21-year-old who needs regular at-bats. It’s difficult to picture him getting those with the way New York currently lines up their outfield/designated hitter situation. Still, this is a player who can contribute in loads of categories, so he’s obviously a must-grab whenever the Yankees decide it’s time to promote him again.

5. Justyn-Henry Malloy, OF, Detroit Tigers

2024 stats: 45 G, .253/.410/.473, 6 HR, 3 SB, 39 BB, 52 SO at Triple-A Toledo.

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to cheat, but we know that Malloy is going to receive a promotion to Detroit from Triple-A on Monday, with Spencer Torkelson heading back to Toledo. While Malloy does strike out a ton, he’s also a hitter who draws walks at an outstanding rate, and there’s power in his bat than those six homers may lead you to believe. This is not an elite prospect which is why he doesn’t shoot to the top of the list, but he’s worth a look for those who need some offensive help. Just keep in mind there’s a shot he’s not in the lineup everyday and don’t go crazy with FAAB.

6. Tyler Black, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers

2024 stats: 44 G, .282/.380/.482, 8 HR, 9 SB, 22 BB, 27 SO at Triple-A Nashville; 7 G, .227/.261/.318, 0 HR, 2 SB, 1 BB, 8 SO at Milwaukee.

A solid week for Black that saw him homer twice, and he picked up at least two hits in 3-of-6 games last week. The speedy infielder hasn’t been running at near the same rate as last year, but he did pick up steals in back-to-back games, and there’s no denying he has the wheels to be a helper in that category. Black is probably going to need an injury to see time in the majors at this point, but his fantasy upside is too palpable to keep him off the list at this juncture.

7. Colson Montgomery, SS, Chicago White Sox

2024 stats: .50 G, .232/.336/.392, 7 HR, 4 SB, 27 BB, 66 SO at Triple-A Charlotte.

That’s more like it. Montgomery finally homered again Monday, and he had a fantastic series against Worcester where he went 6-for-13 while scoring a pair of runs and driving in five. The strikeouts remain problematic — he’s whiffed in 15 of his last 43 at-bats — but there’s elite talent in Montgomery’s profile. He needs to remain on fantasy radars.

8. Coby Mayo, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 42 G, .291/.359/.605, 13 HR, 3 SB, 17 BB, 53 SO at Triple-A Norfolk

Mayo is expected to start swinging the bat this week as he works his way back from the fractured rib that has sidelined him since May 16. The infielder was obviously enjoying quite the season before that injury, and it’s a disappointing development for one of the best power-hitting prospects in the sport. That injury along with the loaded Baltimore infield makes Mayo’s ETA tough to predict.That’s the only reason he’s not listed in the top three of this list. He’s ready to hit.

9. Jace Jung, 3B/2B, Detroit Tigers

2024 stats: 50 G, .273/.380/.492, 8 HR, 1 SB, 33 BB, 58 SO at Triple-A Toledo.

Jung hasn’t been horrible as of late with a .717 OPS over his last 10 games and picking up hits in eight of those contests, but that’s a far cry from the level he was playing at prior to the middle of the month. Again, it’s not a large sample of mediocre play, but he’s going to have to pick it up again to be on the precipice of helping the Tigers and fantasy players this summer.

10. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 39 G, .329/.418/.685, 14 HR, 1 SB, 24 BB, 43 SO at Triple-A Norfolk; 7 G, .142/.294/.143 0 HR, 0 SB, 2 BB, 6 SO at Baltimore.

Kjerstad didn’t get much of a chance to play in his time with Baltimore, and didn’t really impress in that limited action. He’s clobbered Triple-A pitching and has plus-power in his left-handed bat, but he has to rank a little lower on this type of list just because it’s so hard to see a path to consistent playing time in the majors. He still belongs on this list because of the potential upside if a path does open, or if Baltimore were to include him in a trade. The latter seems a little more likely.

Also considered: Brooks Lee, INF, Minnesota Twins; Jordan Lawlar, INF, Arizona Diamondbacks; Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago Cubs; Jacob Wilson, INF, Oakland Athletics