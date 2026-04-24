Two-start pitchers: Chase Burns fronts a group of intriguing options as we head into the first week of May

Hello and welcome to the fifth installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2026 MLB season.

I will be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week providing my insights and recommendations on which options should be started or benched.

It’s wild that we’re already more than a month into the 2026 MLB season. Once we get to the weekend we’ll already be in May. Crazy times.

Now that we’ve seen each of these pitchers make several starts, we should have a better feel for how they’re going to perform for the upcoming week, rather than blindly trusting what we saw from them during the spring.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

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One team that we aren’t quite sure about heading into next week (at least as of now) is the Astros. It’s possible that Peter Lambert could make two starts (at Orioles, at Red Sox), in which case he would make for an intriguing streaming option in deeper mixed leagues. The injury-raved Astros need to work in a fifth starter at some point though, and everything depends on when they slot someone (or a bullpen day) in. If it’s Tuesday, then no one makes two starts and the fun for Lambert is ruined. If it’s Wednesday or later, it’s wheels up on streaming Lambert this week. We’ll monitor the situation here and update as more information comes out.

Even when they aren’t at full strength, the Dodgers appear to be content rolling with their six-man rotation which means that two-start weeks from any of their starters are going to be few and far between this season. Once again, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is lined up to pitch on Monday, so if anyone is going to go twice it would be him (vs. Marlins, at Cardinals) if manager Dave Roberts opts to skip anyone this turn through or keep Yamamoto on regular rest. He should be started in every league each week regardless though, so there are no actionable takeaways there.

Someone in the Blue Jays’ rotation – and possibly two people – will make two starts next week (vs. Red Sox, at Twins). Patrick Corbin and Eric Lauer are both lined up to do so right now, and both make for fine streaming options if they end up taking the ball twice. The wrench thrown into the plans will be the return of Trey Yesavage. It’s unclear if Yesavage will replace either of them in the Jays’ rotation, which would render that player pretty much useless going forward from a fantasy perspective. The Jays could also opt to shift to a six-man rotation this time through – or even going forward – which would leave Corbin as the lone two-start option. We’ll monitor this one through the weekend and update here as things come into focus.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, April 24 and are subject to change.

American League

▶ Strong Plays

Parker Messick, Guardians, LHP (vs. Rays, at Athletics)

Parker Messick has been an absolute beast so far for the Guardians, going 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a 29/8 K/BB ratio over 30 2/3 innings. He carried a no-hit bid into the ninth inning his last time out, and really the fatigue from that is the only thing fantasy managers should be worried about heading into this two-start week. The Rays are a middling offense that shouldn’t be feared against left-handers and while pitching at Sutter Health Park over the weekend isn’t ideal, the A’s rank 24th in the league in OPS against left-handers and they’re still missing Brent Rooker on top of that. Messick easily checks in as one of the top overall plays for the upcoming week and should be locked in lineups regardless of league size.

Kris Bubic, Royals, LHP (at Athletics, at Mariners)

Overall the results for Bubic through his first five starts look good, but that has been built on the heels of two dominant starts and three mediocre ones. The matchup against the A’s in West Sacramento to start the week may look scary at a glance, but the A’s have really struggled against southpaws this season and he’ll get the added benefit of opposing Jacob Lopez in that one. Bubic then finishes up the week with a strong matchup against the Mariners in Seattle. He should be an easy start in all formats for this two-start week.

Ranger Suarez, Red Sox, LHP (at Blue Jays, vs. Astros)

Despite seeing a decrease in his strikeout rate, Suarez has been solid through his first five starts for the Red Sox, posting a 4.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 19/8 K/BB ratio over 27 innings of work. The matchups are middling this week, with the Astros hitting well against everyone this season and the Jays in the middle of the pack against southpaws. If you’ve been relying on Suarez this season, there’s no reason to shy away from him for a two-start week. Roll him out there and enjoy the added volume from the extra start.

Casey Mize, Tigers, RHP (at Braves, vs. Rangers)

Mize has been exceptional for the Tigers through his first five starts, posting a stellar 2.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 32/10 K/BB ratio across 28 2/3 innings. The only reason for concern this week is the matchups, as the Braves and Rangers both rank in the top four offenses in baseball against right-handed pitching. The opposing pitching matchups aren’t anything to worry about, battling Reynaldo Lopez and Jack Leiter, so there’s a good chance he secures a victory in at least one of those starts. The ratio risk isn’t enough for me to sit Mize here, he has just been too good through his first five starts. I’d be using him in all league sizes.

Joe Ryan, Twins, RHP (vs. Mariners, vs. Blue Jays)

Even though he was knocked around by the Mets his last time out, Ryan has pitched very well overall on the season and his xERA (2.98) hints that he may be getting a bit unlucky and that his ratios should continue to improve. On paper, this looks like a very strong week for him with matchups against the Mariners and Blue Jays, both of them coming at home in Minneapolis. I’d be shocked if he didn’t surpass double digits in strikeouts for the week and he’s a favorite to earn a victory there also. Nothing in the matchups or Ryan’s performance so far this season justifies sitting him in any leagues this week. Start him with confidence.

▶ Decent Plays

Shane Baz, Orioles, RHP (vs. Astros, at Yankees)

Baz has really struggled through his first five starts with the Orioles, compiling a 5.08 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and a 23/10 K/BB ratio over 28 1/3 innings. His ERA estimators show he has gotten a bit unlucky so far, as his xERA (4.32) and xFIP (4.42) are at least slightly better. Under normal circumstances I’d probably try to trust Baz and use him for his two-start week, but I have some major concerns this week. The Astros and Yankees both rank in the top five in baseball in OPS against right-handers, which leads to substantial ratio risk. Baz also isn’t striking out as many guys as he normally does, which diminishes the value of using him as a volume play. You may not be able to get away from it in 15-teamers, but I’d probably look for better options to protect my ratios in 12’s.

Jack Kochanowicz, Angels, RHP (at White Sox, vs. Mets)

Kochanowicz was written up in this spot last week as he was scheduled to make two starts before the Halos adjusted their plans over the weekend and slid Walbert Urena into their rotation. The change should benefit Kochanowicz, as he’ll now get a pair of decent matchups to work with against the White Sox in Chicago and against a struggling Mets offense. His ratios have improved dramatically this season, but it’s too soon to tell if that’s just luck landing on his side or if working with new pitching coach Mike Maddux has unlocked something. Given the strength of the matchups, I’d be comfortable streaming him here in both 15 and 12-team formats to find out. You may end up with a viable arm going forward and not just a one-week streamer.

Connor Prielipp, Twins, LHP (vs. Mariners, vs. Blue Jays)

Prielipp did a nice job in his MLB debut this past week, giving up two runs on four hits over four innings against the Mets while striking out six. He’s expected to stay in the rotation for as long as Mick Abel (elbow) is shelved and looks like a decent streaming option for the upcoming week with home starts against the Mariners and Blue Jays on tap. Health has always been a concern for Prielipp and he’s likely to just draw a few starts before Abel is ready to return, but for this week at least he’s worth a look in deeper mixed leagues. I’d even have interest in streaming him as an option in 12-teamers if he’s available.

Steven Matz, Rays, LHP (at Guardians, vs. Giants)

What had been looking like a resurgence to fantasy viability for Matz through his first four starts took a step backwards this past week as he was knocked around by the Reds. There are still things to like here though, with a 1.23 WHIP and a 25/10 K/BB ratio over his first 24 1/3 innings. You’d think that the Guardians and Giants would be good matchups for an opposing pitcher, but both rank in the top 10 in OPS against opposing left-handers so far this season. This one comes down to whether you care more about chasing wins and strikeouts or protecting ratios. In deeper leagues, I can understand rolling the dice here and hoping for the best.

Jack Leiter, Rangers, RHP (vs. Yankees, at Tigers)

Things haven’t gone smoothly through Leiter’s first five starts on the season. After pitching well his first two times out, he has given up three runs or more in each of his last three, leading to an inflated 4.97 ERA and troublesome 1.46 WHIP. Now he has to take on two strong offenses that have been crushing right-handed pitching. He should be able to deliver ample strikeouts in his two starts, but his chances of earning a victory are diminished by squaring off against Max Fried and Casey Mize. He’s fine if you’re just looking to add volume, but the ceiling is lower than you’d normally expect from a two-start week from Leiter.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Luis Castillo, Mariners, RHP (at Twins, vs. Royals)

For the first nine seasons of his big league career, Luis Castillo has been a solid, stable, viable mixed league starter for fantasy purposes. The definition of reliable and dependable. Through five starts in 2026, he has been anything but – posting a cringe-inducing 5.01 ERA and 1.71 WHIP. Early in his career with the Reds, Castillo got labeled as a slow-starter as he tended to stumble out of the gates while the weather was cold and then went on to dominate for the rest of the season once we got into warmer weather. Could that be what’s going on here? The matchups fall in his favor this week, which makes him a very difficult sit for a two-start week. At a minimum, I’d advise fantasy managers not to cut bait, as he has been too good for too long to not get the benefit of the doubt. If you want to wait until he starts to turn it around though before inserting him back into lineups, that’s understandable.

Jacob Lopez, Athletics, LHP (vs. Royals, vs. Guardians)

Lopez showed flashes during the 2025 season that he could be a potentially viable arm for mixed league purposes, but we haven’t seen much of that through his first five starts in 2026. He holds a troublesome 5.70 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and a horrifying 17/19 K/BB ratio through his first 23 2/3 innings. His xERA (5.70) and xFIP (6.39) don’t paint him in a favorable light either. Throw in the fact that both starts will come in the hitter’s paradise that is Sutter Health Park, and it makes complete sense to just avoid Lopez in all formats this week.

Anthony Kay, White Sox, LHP (vs. Angels, at Padres)

Kay has really struggled his last two times out, going just 2 2/3 innings against the Rays before getting obliterated for eight runs on eight hits and three walks in just 3 2/3 frames against the Diamondbacks. The Angels have been showing a lot of power this season against left-handers and make for a bad matchup in Chicago to start the week. The battle against the Padres in San Diego over the weekend is much more palatable, but if Kay gets lit up again in that first start he may not even get the opportunity to take the ball in that one. I’d be avoiding him in all leagues for this two-start as it has disaster written all over it.

National League

▶ Strong Plays

Chase Burns, Reds, RHP (vs. Rockies, at Pirates)

Burns looks like one of the stronger plays on the board this week. The 23-year-old righty holds a terrific 2.57 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 30/11 K/BB ratio over his first 28 innings. He now draws two strong matchups, getting to take on the Rockies at home before finishing the week with a divisional showdown against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. The way that he’s throwing the ball right now, Burns should be an automatic start in all leagues every week regardless of matchups. The two-start week just means more chances to pile up wins and strikeouts. Start him with complete confidence.

Braxton Ashcraft, Pirates, RHP (vs. Cardinals, vs. Reds)

Ashcraft has been a revelation in the Pirates’ rotation through the first month of the season, posting a 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 32/9 K/BB ratio over 29 2/3 innings. He has been remarkably consistent too, giving up two earned runs or fewer in each of his first five starts while striking out five or more batters in each of his last four. Now he gets to feast on a pair of offenses that rank in the bottom six in baseball in OPS against right-handers. It still feels like Ashcraft isn’t getting the respect that he deserves from fantasy managers, so now is the time to fix that if he’s still available in shallower formats. Ashcraft is one of the top overall plays on the board this week and should be started in all leagues.

Clay Holmes, Mets, RHP (vs. Nationals, at Angels)

As he did in the first half of the 2025 season, Holmes has dominated through his first five starts in 2026, compiling a 2.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 19/10 K/BB ratio over 30 innings. It’s possible that he’s going to hit the wall once again and stumble down the stretch this season, but that’s not a concern right now. He should be locked into fantasy lineups each and every week with how well he has been throwing the ball. It’s just an added bonus that the matchups line up in his favor this week and raises the ceiling for what he can accomplish.

Chad Patrick, Brewers, RHP (vs. Diamondbacks, at Nationals)

Patrick has pitched decently through his first five outings on the season, splitting his time between a traditional starter and being a bulk reliever. The ratios have been terrific; the only disappointment has been his limited strikeouts with just 11 through his first 23 innings. The Diamondbacks offense has been rolling as of late, but they’re doing most of their damage against southpaws and still rank among the worst teams in baseball in OPS against right-handers. The Nationals aren’t an offense that should be feared either. We like Patrick’s chances of earning a victory more if he continues to work in a bulk role, but either way with the added volume this week he should be able to deliver quality overall results for all mixed league managers. He’s an easy start in all formats.

Randy Vasquez, Padres, RHP (vs. Cubs, vs. White Sox)

Vasquez has excelled this year on the strength of increased velocity across the board, registering a minuscule 1.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 30/8 K/BB ratio over 28 2/3 innings. While the ERA estimators obviously show that there’s some regression to be had, as long as the skills remain intact there’s a path here for Vasquez to have continued relevance from a fantasy perspective. The White Sox are one of the worst teams in the league against right-handed pitching and the Cubs rank in the middle of the pack, while both starts will come in the pitcher-friendly confines in San Diego. It’s crazy to say, but Vasquez looks safe to trust in all formats for this two-start week.

▶ Decent Plays

Matthew Boyd, Cubs, LHP (at Padres, vs. Diamondbacks)

Boyd returned from the injured list this past week and looked like himself against the Phillies, giving up two runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings while punching out five opposing hitters. The matchups are a mixed bag this week, as the Padres rank in the bottom six in baseball in OPS against left-handers while the Diamondbacks have been crushing them with regularity. I think if you have Boyd rostered you have to roll with him here – especially in 15-team leagues. He should get you double-digit strikeouts with a decent shot at securing a victory against Randy Vasquez and Merrill Kelly. Just understand there’s some ratio risk when the Diamondbacks come to Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies, LHP (vs. Giants, at Marlins)

While it wasn’t quite as bad, Luzardo still didn’t look like himself this past week, issuing four walks and giving up five hits over 4 2/3 innings against the Cubs, though he was able to limit them to just one run. If he’s going to bounce back, it’s going to be this week. He gets to battle the Giants and the Marlins, two teams that rank in the middle of the pack against left-handed pitching. If he stumbles through this two-start week and sees his ratios rise from an already stratospheric 6.91 ERA and 1.54 WHIP, then it could be time to cut bait in shallower formats, or at least sit him down until he shows any semblance of a rebound. I’d be using him for sure in 15-team leagues and I’d probably take on the ratio risk and use him in 12’s as well, being hopeful that a correction is finally coming.

Bubba Chandler, Pirates, RHP (vs. Cardinals, vs. Reds)

Bubba Chandler has been a frustrating start for fantasy managers through his first five starts on the season, sitting at 1-2 with an underwhelming 4.88 ERA 1.50 WHIP and a 21/16 K/BB ratio over 24 innings. It’s the extreme walk rate that has been driving his struggles, as he was issued three or more free passes in three of his first five starts. This should be a good week for him to get back on track with strong matchups at home against the Cardinals and Reds, though it’s fair that fantasy managers would be wary of using him. Keep the faith and start him in all formats this week, as on paper this may be as good as it gets for him all season. If he stumbles again, then you can reassess.

Reynaldo Lopez, Braves, RHP (vs. Tigers, at Rockies)

Lopez has had mixed results through his first five starts of the 2026 campaign, posting a 3.74 ERA with a disappointing 1.43 WHIP and a 20/11 K/BB ratio through his first 21 2/3 frames. His 4.85 xERA and 4.80 xFIP hint that he has been at least a bit fortunate in the ERA department. Now he has to battle a hot Tigers’ squad at home before finishing the week against the Rockies at Coors Field. For me, this one depends on team needs. If your primary focus is keeping pace in wins and strikeouts and you can afford some ratio risk, then I think he’s fine to use – especially in 15-teamers. If you’re looking to protect ratios though, specifically WHIP, you may want to sit this one out.

Tyler Mahle, Giants, RHP (at Phillies, at Rays)

So far, Mahle’s 2026 campaign has been plagued by extreme inconsistency. He has been bombed for five or more runs in two of his starts. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in two of his starts. He has been alternating disasters and gems since the second week of the season, so it’s difficult to know what to expect from him for his upcoming two-start week after hurling seven innings of shutout baseball against the Dodgers of all teams his last time out. If you’re starting Mahle, you understand that he has the propensity to blow up at any time against any opponent, but also that he can beat anyone if he’s on his game and executing his pitches well. The volume should be there in terms of strikeouts and a shot at a victory, but he could allow anywhere between 0-16 runs and it wouldn’t really surprise anyone at this stage. Whether or not you ultimately start him comes down to your risk tolerance.

Dustin May, Cardinals, RHP (at Pirates, vs. Dodgers)

May was clobbered in each of his first two starts of the season, leading many fantasy managers to cut bait with him. That may have been premature. He has allowed exactly one earned run in each of his last three starts, posting a 13/3 K/BB ratio during that stretch. Now he gets a decent matchup against the Pirates in Pittsburgh before getting a revenge game at home against the Dodgers. Anyone facing the Dodgers as part of a two-start week invites in ratio risk, but I don’t think it’s overwhelming in this spot. May is a fine start in 15-team formats and could even be used in a pinch in 12-teamers if you’re looking to add volume to attack strikeouts and wins.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Zack Littell, Nationals, RHP (at Mets, vs. Brewers)

Historically, Little has been a viable streaming option when he makes two starts in a week but is a player you want to avoid in single-start weeks due to his limited strikeout upside. He has not been dependable at all this season though, posting a 7.56 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and a 15/8 K/BB ratio over 25 innings while serving up an unfathomable 11 home runs in his first five starts. The Mets have been awful against right-handed pitching this season while the Brewers rank in the upper third of the league as of now. The opposing pitching matchups have him up against Clay Holmes and Chad Patrick and he’ll probably be an underdog in both spots. You can try chasing here if you need to chase after wins and strikeouts, but there are probably better alternatives on the board if you’re looking to go that route. The upside here is minimal and the chances of further ratio damage are high.

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks, RHP (at Brewers, at Cubs)

The 37-year-old right-hander hasn’t looked right since returning from the injured list, registering a troublesome 9.31 ERA, 2.28 WHIP and an 8/7 K/BB ratio over 9 2/3 innings in his first two starts of the 2026 season. Now he has to take on a pair of strong offenses on the road, both in good hitter’s parks. That doesn’t feel like a recipe for success. Kelly earned a victory over the Orioles despite a mediocre effort in his first start before getting clobbered by the White Sox his last time out. It’s possible he sneaks his way into a victory this week. Unless that’s your primary concern though, I probably wouldn’t be risking the ratio damage here if I could help it.

Tomoyuki Sugano, Rockies, RHP (at Reds, vs. Braves)

Never Rockies. It’s almost always a terrible idea, especially at home. Sugano has actually pitched well through his first five starts, with a 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 19/6 K/BB ratio over 26 1/3 innings, but it’s only a matter of time before his home run issues come back to get him. Pitching in Cincinnati and at Coors Field this week should add fire to those flames. If you’re desperate for volume in a deeper league and want to throw caution to the wind, be my guest. He won’t be anywhere near any of my bid lists this weekend.

Kyle Leahy, Cardinals, RHP (at Pirates, vs. Dodgers)

Leahy’s transition to the rotation full-time hasn’t gone as swimmingly as many would have hoped. He has stumbled to a 5.63 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and a miserable 15/11 K/BB ratio through his first 24 innings. He isn’t striking guys out, he’s not pitching deeply into games and he’s crushing the ratios of fantasy managers who try to trust him. Now he has to face the Dodgers as part of a two-start week. You can go ahead and skip this one without thinking twice. You’ll thank me later.

Chris Paddack, Marlins, RHP (at Dodgers, vs. Phillies)

As expected, Paddack has been an unmitigated disaster through his first five outings with the Marlins, going 0-4 with a 6.38 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and a 25/6 K/BB ratio over 24 innings of work. It’s not going to get any better for him this week, having to battle the vaunted Dodgers’ offense in Los Angeles to start the week before finishing up with the hard-hitting Phillies at home. Not only should Paddack be nowhere near any fantasy lineups this week, I’d actually be surprised if he’s still in the Marlins’ rotation when this week is through. You have been warned.

