 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony Rojas
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season
Christian Yelich
Brewers’ Christian Yelich reaches major milestone in his successful comeback from back surgery
Max Fried
Yankees ace Max Fried makes winning fun for Aaron Boone and New York teammates

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony Rojas
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season
Christian Yelich
Brewers’ Christian Yelich reaches major milestone in his successful comeback from back surgery
Max Fried
Yankees ace Max Fried makes winning fun for Aaron Boone and New York teammates

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

  
Published September 19, 2025 02:00 PM

While head-to-head leagues may grant fantasy managers some grace if their teams start slowly, that isn’t necessarily the case in roto leagues. Availability, which is critical in any fantasy league regardless of format, is paramount; a star player sitting for an extended period can be crushing to a manager’s chances of winning their league.

I recently participated in a 12-team, 9-cat roto mock snake draft, holding the second pick, and there was no third-round reversal. After kicking things off with reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, I looked to craft a roster capable of offering value in all statistical categories. It should be noted that this draft was held before it was learned that Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro would undergo foot/ankle surgery that will sideline him indefinitely.

Round 1

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
C
Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets
2
PG
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
3
PF/C
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
4
C
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
5
PG/SG
Luka Dončić
Los Angeles Lakers
6
PG/SG
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
7
PG/SG
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
8
PF/C
Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
9
C
Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
10
PF/C
Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
11
PG
Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
12
PG/SG
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

One can’t be blamed for considering Victor Wembanyama for the second overall pick. However, Wembanyama returning from a blood clot issue influenced my decision, as did Gilgeous-Alexander playing at least 75 games each of the last two seasons. Giannis Antetokounmpo going third, ahead of Wemby, was a mild surprise. However, given the proven production Milwaukee lost this offseason, it’s easy to envision a scenario in which Antetokounmpo’s numbers receive a boost.

Round 2

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
PF/C
Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
2
PG/SG
James Harden
LA Clippers
3
SF/PF
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
4
C
Alperen Şengün
Houston Rockets
5
PG
Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
6
SF/PF
Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
7
SG/SF/PF
Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
8
PG/SG
De’Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
9
SF/PF
Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
10
PG/SG
LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
11
PF/C
Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
12
SG/SF
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

With the Pacers already having ruled Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) out for the 2025-26 season, some of their starters will receive a boost to their fantasy values. Siakam, who has center eligibility in Yahoo! leagues, certainly qualifies. He’s averaged 20.6 points per game as a Pacer, and I can see putting up a higher number than that this season.

Round 3

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
PG
Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
2
PF/C
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
3
PG
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
4
PF/C
Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
5
PG/SG
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
6
PG
Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
7
C
Ivica Zubac
LA Clippers
8
SF/PF
Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
9
SF/PF
Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
10
SF/PF
Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
11
PG/SG
Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
12
SG/SF
Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

According to the ADP data compiled by Hashtag Basketball, Yahoo! and Fantrax league participants value Mobley far more than ESPN managers do. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, he increased his scoring by just over three points per game last season and shot 37 percent from three on an average of 3.2 attempts. With Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) not expected to be available when the regular season begins, it would be unsurprising if Mobley’s offensive output were to increase.

Round 4

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
SF/PF
Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers
2
PG/SG/SF
Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
3
SF/PF
Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
4
PF/C
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
5
PG/SG
Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
6
SF/PF
Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
7
PG/SG
Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
8
C
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
9
PG/SG/SF
Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
10
SG/SF/PF
Josh Hart
New York Knicks
11
PG/SG
Derrick White
Boston Celtics
12
PF/C
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Remember a few years ago when people assumed Derrick White‘s fantasy value would decline after the Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday? Boston won the NBA title that season (2023-24), and White was nearly a top-25 player in fantasy basketball according to Basketball Monster. With Holiday no longer in the picture (traded to Portland, with Anfernee Simons headed to Boston) and Jayson Tatum (Achilles) set to miss a significant chunk of the upcoming season, White feels like a player who can once again offer elite fantasy value.

Round 5

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
PF/C
Kristaps Porziņģis
Atlanta Hawks
2
SF
Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
3
SF/PF
Jimmy Butler III
Golden State Warriors
4
C
Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
5
SF/PF
Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
6
SF/PF
Michael Porter Jr.
Brooklyn Nets
7
SF/PF
Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
8
SF/PF
Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
9
C
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
10
C
Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
11
PG/SG
Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
12
PG
Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers

At the beginning of the fifth round, there were safer options on the board. However, I was confident enough in the selections made during the first four rounds that it felt like a good time to select Flagg. Plus, he probably would have been off the board by the time my next pick came up. Even with the Mavericks signing D’Angelo Russell, I’m intrigued to see how Kyrie Irving‘s (knee) being out will impact Flagg’s opportunities to play with the ball in his hands.

Round 6

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
SF
DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
2
PG/SG
Zach LaVine
Sacramento Kings
3
SG/SF/PF
Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
4
SG/SF
Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
5
PG/SG
Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
6
C
Nikola Vučević
Chicago Bulls
7
PF/C
Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
8
PG/SG
Coby White
Chicago Bulls
9
SF/PF
Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
10
PG/SG
Jordan Poole
New Orleans Pelicans
11
PG/SG
Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
12
SF/PF
RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

Like Siakam, Nembhard is a Pacer whose fantasy value may be boosted due to the Haliburton injury. He’s primarily been a starter his first three seasons, so that part of Nembhard’s role won’t change. However, the usage (16.3 last season; 16.2 for his career) stands to increase. Points, assists and steals are three categories I’m tracking in relation to the impact Haliburton’s absence will have on Nembhard this season.

Round 7

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
C
Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
2
C
Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
3
C
Alexandre Sarr
Washington Wizards
4
SF/PF
Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
5
SF/PF
OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
6
SG/SF/PF
Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
7
C
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
8
PG/SG
Anfernee Simons
Boston Celtics
9
PG/SG
Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
10
SG/SF
Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
11
PF/C
Kel’el Ware
Miami Heat
12
PF/C
John Collins
LA Clippers

I was surprised that Turner was on the board at this point in the draft, especially since he is joining a team whose roster is not as deep as the Pacers’ squad he left in free agency. Sure, the Bucks center’s scoring has decreased each of the last two seasons. But the Bucks have a lot of question marks on their roster beyond Giannis and Bobby Portis. And if the scoring isn’t there, Turner will be good for a few blocked shots on most nights.

Round 8

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
SG/SF
Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
2
C
Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
3
SG
Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
4
PF/C
Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
5
SG/SF
Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
6
SG/SF
Norman Powell
Miami Heat
7
C
Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
8
SG/SF
Bradley Beal
LA Clippers
9
PG
Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
10
PG
Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
11
SF/PF
Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
12
C
Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Getting a productive player who has yet to miss a game in seven NBA seasons at this point in the draft felt like a steal. Bridges’ first season with the Knicks may have been underwhelming in the eyes of some, but he’s capable of getting back to being the near-top 50 player he was during his time with the Suns. If anything, Bridges’ first full season with the Nets (2022-23) may have raised the bar too high regarding his fantasy value.

Round 9

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
SG/SF
Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
2
C
Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
3
C
Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
4
PG
Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
5
PG/SG
CJ McCollum
Washington Wizards
6
PG/SG
Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
7
SF/PF
Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
8
PF
Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
9
SG/SF
Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
10
PG/SG
Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
11
SF/PF
Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
12
PF/C
Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

In selecting Clingan this round, I decided to target rebounds and blocked shots, not to mention upside. The scoring may not be there due to the number of options within Portland’s expected rotation, but rebounds and blocks are two areas where that should not impact Clingan’s fantasy potential. Also, rookie Yang Hansen‘s skill set is such that there could be times when they share the court instead of head coach Chauncey Billups deciding that only one can be on the court at any given time.

Round 10

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
PG
D’Angelo Russell
Dallas Mavericks
2
PF/C
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
3
C
Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
4
C
Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
5
C
Dereck Lively II
Dallas Mavericks
6
PG/SG
Jaden Ivey
Detroit Pistons
7
PF/C
Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
8
PF/C
Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
9
SF/PF
Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
10
SF/PF
Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
11
PG/SG
Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
12
PG
Chris Paul
LA Clippers

Why not go with another UConn product in the 10th round? Castle, the reigning Rookie of the Year, should have more room to “spread his wings” offensively due to the departure of Chris Paul. While San Antonio added Dylan Harper in the draft, adding another guard to the mix, he isn’t guaranteed to be fully healthy to start the season after undergoing thumb surgery. Castle does need to be more efficient than he was as a rookie, but that should not have too negative an impact on this team.

Round 11

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
SF/PF
De’Andre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers
2
PF/C
Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
3
PF/C
Jabari Smith Jr.
Houston Rockets
4
SG/SF
Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
5
SF/PF
Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
6
SF/PF
P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
7
SF/PF
Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
8
PG/SG
Kevin Porter Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks
9
SF/PF
Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
10
PF/C
Al Horford
Free Agent
11
C
Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
12
SG/SF
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Portis is unlikely to be a starter, but he will still play plenty for the Bucks. Having only started 99 of the 339 games he’s played in Milwaukee, Portis has averaged 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in 25.0 minutes. As long as he continues to play 25 minutes, providing reliable fantasy value should not be an issue, regardless of league format.

Round 12

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
PG/SG
Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
2
SF/PF
Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
3
SG
Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
4
PG/SG
Collin Sexton
Charlotte Hornets
5
SG/SF
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
6
SG
VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
7
PG/SG
Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
8
SG/SF
Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
9
C
Brook Lopez
LA Clippers
10
SG/SF
Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
11
SF/PF
Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
12
SF/PF
Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Jones only playing 20 games last season due to injury unquestionably impacts his draft position. However, he played at least 66 games in each of his first three seasons, so the concerns should not be at the level of, say, Zion Williamson. One of the NBA’s premier wing defenders, Jones has averaged 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game as a pro. If he can offer a consistent perimeter shot as well, getting Jones in the 12th round could be a steal.

Round 13

Pick
Position
Player
Team
1
SG
Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards
2
PF/C
Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
3
SG/SF
Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
4
PG
Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
5
SF
Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz
6
SF
Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers
7
PG/SG
Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
8
SF/PF
Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks
9
SF/PF
Khris Middleton
Washington Wizards
10
SF
Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets
11
C
Jusuf Nurkić
Utah Jazz
12
PG
Russell Westbrook
Free Agent

Final team:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Pascal Siakam
Evan Mobley
Derrick White
Cooper Flagg
Andrew Nembhard
Myles Turner
Mikal Bridges
Donovan Clingan
Stephon Castle
Bobby Portis
Herbert Jones
Kyle Filipowski

I’m pleased with how this team turned out. Gilgeous-Alexander and Siakam are likely to lead the way scoring-wise, while Mobley and White should also offer excellent value at their respective draft positions. Flagg has gone earlier in the category league mocks I’ve participated in, and I wasn’t going to pass on the opportunity in the fifth round.

The Bridges pick felt like a steal; while he did struggle at times in his first season with the Knicks, availability has not been an issue for him at any point in his NBA career (knock on wood). To get a player you can assume to be available for all 82 games in the eighth round, especially one who logs the minutes that Bridges does, is quite the find.

Jones did not play much last season due to injury, but he can produce excellent defensive stats when healthy. I’m betting on Clingan and Castle taking a step forward in their second seasons in the NBA, while Portis is worth grabbing despite coming off the bench on most nights.