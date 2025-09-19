2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
While head-to-head leagues may grant fantasy managers some grace if their teams start slowly, that isn’t necessarily the case in roto leagues. Availability, which is critical in any fantasy league regardless of format, is paramount; a star player sitting for an extended period can be crushing to a manager’s chances of winning their league.
I recently participated in a 12-team, 9-cat roto mock snake draft, holding the second pick, and there was no third-round reversal. After kicking things off with reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, I looked to craft a roster capable of offering value in all statistical categories. It should be noted that this draft was held before it was learned that Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro would undergo foot/ankle surgery that will sideline him indefinitely.
Round 1
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|C
|Nikola Jokić
|Denver Nuggets
|2
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|3
|PF/C
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|4
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|San Antonio Spurs
|5
|PG/SG
|Luka Dončić
|Los Angeles Lakers
|6
|PG/SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|7
|PG/SG
|Cade Cunningham
|Detroit Pistons
|8
|PF/C
|Anthony Davis
|Dallas Mavericks
|9
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Sacramento Kings
|10
|PF/C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|New York Knicks
|11
|PG
|Trae Young
|Atlanta Hawks
|12
|PG/SG
|Devin Booker
|Phoenix Suns
One can’t be blamed for considering Victor Wembanyama for the second overall pick. However, Wembanyama returning from a blood clot issue influenced my decision, as did Gilgeous-Alexander playing at least 75 games each of the last two seasons. Giannis Antetokounmpo going third, ahead of Wemby, was a mild surprise. However, given the proven production Milwaukee lost this offseason, it’s easy to envision a scenario in which Antetokounmpo’s numbers receive a boost.
Round 2
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|PF/C
|Paolo Banchero
|Orlando Magic
|2
|PG/SG
|James Harden
|LA Clippers
|3
|SF/PF
|LeBron James
|Los Angeles Lakers
|4
|C
|Alperen Şengün
|Houston Rockets
|5
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Philadelphia 76ers
|6
|SF/PF
|Jalen Williams
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|7
|SG/SF/PF
|Scottie Barnes
|Toronto Raptors
|8
|PG/SG
|De’Aaron Fox
|San Antonio Spurs
|9
|SF/PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Atlanta Hawks
|10
|PG/SG
|LaMelo Ball
|Charlotte Hornets
|11
|PF/C
|Pascal Siakam
|Indiana Pacers
|12
|SG/SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Boston Celtics
With the Pacers already having ruled Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) out for the 2025-26 season, some of their starters will receive a boost to their fantasy values. Siakam, who has center eligibility in Yahoo! leagues, certainly qualifies. He’s averaged 20.6 points per game as a Pacer, and I can see putting up a higher number than that this season.
Round 3
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|New York Knicks
|2
|PF/C
|Evan Mobley
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|3
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Golden State Warriors
|4
|PF/C
|Chet Holmgren
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|5
|PG/SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|6
|PG
|Ja Morant
|Memphis Grizzlies
|7
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|LA Clippers
|8
|SF/PF
|Kevin Durant
|Houston Rockets
|9
|SF/PF
|Franz Wagner
|Orlando Magic
|10
|SF/PF
|Trey Murphy
|New Orleans Pelicans
|11
|PG/SG
|Josh Giddey
|Chicago Bulls
|12
|SG/SF
|Desmond Bane
|Orlando Magic
According to the ADP data compiled by Hashtag Basketball, Yahoo! and Fantrax league participants value Mobley far more than ESPN managers do. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, he increased his scoring by just over three points per game last season and shot 37 percent from three on an average of 3.2 attempts. With Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) not expected to be available when the regular season begins, it would be unsurprising if Mobley’s offensive output were to increase.
Round 4
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|SF/PF
|Kawhi Leonard
|LA Clippers
|2
|PG/SG/SF
|Amen Thompson
|Houston Rockets
|3
|SF/PF
|Zion Williamson
|New Orleans Pelicans
|4
|PF/C
|Bam Adebayo
|Miami Heat
|5
|PG/SG
|Jamal Murray
|Denver Nuggets
|6
|SF/PF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Utah Jazz
|7
|PG/SG
|Tyler Herro
|Miami Heat
|8
|C
|Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia 76ers
|9
|PG/SG/SF
|Dyson Daniels
|Atlanta Hawks
|10
|SG/SF/PF
|Josh Hart
|New York Knicks
|11
|PG/SG
|Derrick White
|Boston Celtics
|12
|PF/C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Memphis Grizzlies
Remember a few years ago when people assumed Derrick White‘s fantasy value would decline after the Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday? Boston won the NBA title that season (2023-24), and White was nearly a top-25 player in fantasy basketball according to Basketball Monster. With Holiday no longer in the picture (traded to Portland, with Anfernee Simons headed to Boston) and Jayson Tatum (Achilles) set to miss a significant chunk of the upcoming season, White feels like a player who can once again offer elite fantasy value.
Round 5
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|PF/C
|Kristaps Porziņģis
|Atlanta Hawks
|2
|SF
|Cooper Flagg
|Dallas Mavericks
|3
|SF/PF
|Jimmy Butler III
|Golden State Warriors
|4
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Utah Jazz
|5
|SF/PF
|Brandon Miller
|Charlotte Hornets
|6
|SF/PF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Brooklyn Nets
|7
|SF/PF
|Deni Avdija
|Portland Trail Blazers
|8
|SF/PF
|Miles Bridges
|Charlotte Hornets
|9
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|10
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Detroit Pistons
|11
|PG/SG
|Austin Reaves
|Los Angeles Lakers
|12
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Cleveland Cavaliers
At the beginning of the fifth round, there were safer options on the board. However, I was confident enough in the selections made during the first four rounds that it felt like a good time to select Flagg. Plus, he probably would have been off the board by the time my next pick came up. Even with the Mavericks signing D’Angelo Russell, I’m intrigued to see how Kyrie Irving‘s (knee) being out will impact Flagg’s opportunities to play with the ball in his hands.
Round 6
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|Sacramento Kings
|2
|PG/SG
|Zach LaVine
|Sacramento Kings
|3
|SG/SF/PF
|Paul George
|Philadelphia 76ers
|4
|SG/SF
|Cam Thomas
|Brooklyn Nets
|5
|PG/SG
|Jalen Green
|Phoenix Suns
|6
|C
|Nikola Vučević
|Chicago Bulls
|7
|PF/C
|Julius Randle
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|8
|PG/SG
|Coby White
|Chicago Bulls
|9
|SF/PF
|Cameron Johnson
|Denver Nuggets
|10
|PG/SG
|Jordan Poole
|New Orleans Pelicans
|11
|PG/SG
|Andrew Nembhard
|Indiana Pacers
|12
|SF/PF
|RJ Barrett
|Toronto Raptors
Like Siakam, Nembhard is a Pacer whose fantasy value may be boosted due to the Haliburton injury. He’s primarily been a starter his first three seasons, so that part of Nembhard’s role won’t change. However, the usage (16.3 last season; 16.2 for his career) stands to increase. Points, assists and steals are three categories I’m tracking in relation to the impact Haliburton’s absence will have on Nembhard this season.
Round 7
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Los Angeles Lakers
|2
|C
|Myles Turner
|Milwaukee Bucks
|3
|C
|Alexandre Sarr
|Washington Wizards
|4
|SF/PF
|Ausar Thompson
|Detroit Pistons
|5
|SF/PF
|OG Anunoby
|New York Knicks
|6
|SG/SF/PF
|Brandon Ingram
|Toronto Raptors
|7
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|8
|PG/SG
|Anfernee Simons
|Boston Celtics
|9
|PG/SG
|Immanuel Quickley
|Toronto Raptors
|10
|SG/SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Indiana Pacers
|11
|PF/C
|Kel’el Ware
|Miami Heat
|12
|PF/C
|John Collins
|LA Clippers
I was surprised that Turner was on the board at this point in the draft, especially since he is joining a team whose roster is not as deep as the Pacers’ squad he left in free agency. Sure, the Bucks center’s scoring has decreased each of the last two seasons. But the Bucks have a lot of question marks on their roster beyond Giannis and Bobby Portis. And if the scoring isn’t there, Turner will be good for a few blocked shots on most nights.
Round 8
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|SG/SF
|Devin Vassell
|San Antonio Spurs
|2
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Toronto Raptors
|3
|SG
|Malik Monk
|Sacramento Kings
|4
|PF/C
|Naz Reid
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|5
|SG/SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Miami Heat
|6
|SG/SF
|Norman Powell
|Miami Heat
|7
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|8
|SG/SF
|Bradley Beal
|LA Clippers
|9
|PG
|Payton Pritchard
|Boston Celtics
|10
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Houston Rockets
|11
|SF/PF
|Mikal Bridges
|New York Knicks
|12
|C
|Mark Williams
|Phoenix Suns
Getting a productive player who has yet to miss a game in seven NBA seasons at this point in the draft felt like a steal. Bridges’ first season with the Knicks may have been underwhelming in the eyes of some, but he’s capable of getting back to being the near-top 50 player he was during his time with the Suns. If anything, Bridges’ first full season with the Nets (2022-23) may have raised the bar too high regarding his fantasy value.
Round 9
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|SG/SF
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Portland Trail Blazers
|2
|C
|Donovan Clingan
|Portland Trail Blazers
|3
|C
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Atlanta Hawks
|4
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Orlando Magic
|5
|PG/SG
|CJ McCollum
|Washington Wizards
|6
|PG/SG
|Keyonte George
|Utah Jazz
|7
|SF/PF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|8
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Detroit Pistons
|9
|SG/SF
|Christian Braun
|Denver Nuggets
|10
|PG/SG
|Brandin Podziemski
|Golden State Warriors
|11
|SF/PF
|Toumani Camara
|Portland Trail Blazers
|12
|PF/C
|Aaron Gordon
|Denver Nuggets
In selecting Clingan this round, I decided to target rebounds and blocked shots, not to mention upside. The scoring may not be there due to the number of options within Portland’s expected rotation, but rebounds and blocks are two areas where that should not impact Clingan’s fantasy potential. Also, rookie Yang Hansen‘s skill set is such that there could be times when they share the court instead of head coach Chauncey Billups deciding that only one can be on the court at any given time.
Round 10
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|PG
|D’Angelo Russell
|Dallas Mavericks
|2
|PF/C
|Draymond Green
|Golden State Warriors
|3
|C
|Zach Edey
|Memphis Grizzlies
|4
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|Brooklyn Nets
|5
|C
|Dereck Lively II
|Dallas Mavericks
|6
|PG/SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Detroit Pistons
|7
|PF/C
|Jeremy Sochan
|San Antonio Spurs
|8
|PF/C
|Santi Aldama
|Memphis Grizzlies
|9
|SF/PF
|Matas Buzelis
|Chicago Bulls
|10
|SF/PF
|Keegan Murray
|Sacramento Kings
|11
|PG/SG
|Stephon Castle
|San Antonio Spurs
|12
|PG
|Chris Paul
|LA Clippers
Why not go with another UConn product in the 10th round? Castle, the reigning Rookie of the Year, should have more room to “spread his wings” offensively due to the departure of Chris Paul. While San Antonio added Dylan Harper in the draft, adding another guard to the mix, he isn’t guaranteed to be fully healthy to start the season after undergoing thumb surgery. Castle does need to be more efficient than he was as a rookie, but that should not have too negative an impact on this team.
Round 11
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|SF/PF
|De’Andre Hunter
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|2
|PF/C
|Bobby Portis
|Milwaukee Bucks
|3
|PF/C
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Houston Rockets
|4
|SG/SF
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Chicago Bulls
|5
|SF/PF
|Tari Eason
|Houston Rockets
|6
|SF/PF
|P.J. Washington
|Dallas Mavericks
|7
|SF/PF
|Jerami Grant
|Portland Trail Blazers
|8
|PG/SG
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|Milwaukee Bucks
|9
|SF/PF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|Golden State Warriors
|10
|PF/C
|Al Horford
|Free Agent
|11
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Dallas Mavericks
|12
|SG/SF
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|Atlanta Hawks
Portis is unlikely to be a starter, but he will still play plenty for the Bucks. Having only started 99 of the 339 games he’s played in Milwaukee, Portis has averaged 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in 25.0 minutes. As long as he continues to play 25 minutes, providing reliable fantasy value should not be an issue, regardless of league format.
Round 12
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|PG/SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Portland Trail Blazers
|2
|SF/PF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Atlanta Hawks
|3
|SG
|Dylan Harper
|San Antonio Spurs
|4
|PG/SG
|Collin Sexton
|Charlotte Hornets
|5
|SG/SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Washington Wizards
|6
|SG
|VJ Edgecombe
|Philadelphia 76ers
|7
|PG/SG
|Donte DiVincenzo
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|8
|SG/SF
|Klay Thompson
|Dallas Mavericks
|9
|C
|Brook Lopez
|LA Clippers
|10
|SG/SF
|Caris LeVert
|Detroit Pistons
|11
|SF/PF
|Herbert Jones
|New Orleans Pelicans
|12
|SF/PF
|Rui Hachimura
|Los Angeles Lakers
Jones only playing 20 games last season due to injury unquestionably impacts his draft position. However, he played at least 66 games in each of his first three seasons, so the concerns should not be at the level of, say, Zion Williamson. One of the NBA’s premier wing defenders, Jones has averaged 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game as a pro. If he can offer a consistent perimeter shot as well, getting Jones in the 12th round could be a steal.
Round 13
|Pick
|Position
|Player
|Team
|1
|SG
|Tre Johnson
|Washington Wizards
|2
|PF/C
|Kyle Filipowski
|Utah Jazz
|3
|SG/SF
|Grayson Allen
|Phoenix Suns
|4
|PG
|Scoot Henderson
|Portland Trail Blazers
|5
|SF
|Ace Bailey
|Utah Jazz
|6
|SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|Indiana Pacers
|7
|PG/SG
|Reed Sheppard
|Houston Rockets
|8
|SF/PF
|Kyle Kuzma
|Milwaukee Bucks
|9
|SF/PF
|Khris Middleton
|Washington Wizards
|10
|SF
|Kon Knueppel
|Charlotte Hornets
|11
|C
|Jusuf Nurkić
|Utah Jazz
|12
|PG
|Russell Westbrook
|Free Agent
Final team:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Pascal Siakam
Evan Mobley
Derrick White
Cooper Flagg
Andrew Nembhard
Myles Turner
Mikal Bridges
Donovan Clingan
Stephon Castle
Bobby Portis
Herbert Jones
Kyle Filipowski
I’m pleased with how this team turned out. Gilgeous-Alexander and Siakam are likely to lead the way scoring-wise, while Mobley and White should also offer excellent value at their respective draft positions. Flagg has gone earlier in the category league mocks I’ve participated in, and I wasn’t going to pass on the opportunity in the fifth round.
The Bridges pick felt like a steal; while he did struggle at times in his first season with the Knicks, availability has not been an issue for him at any point in his NBA career (knock on wood). To get a player you can assume to be available for all 82 games in the eighth round, especially one who logs the minutes that Bridges does, is quite the find.
Jones did not play much last season due to injury, but he can produce excellent defensive stats when healthy. I’m betting on Clingan and Castle taking a step forward in their second seasons in the NBA, while Portis is worth grabbing despite coming off the bench on most nights.