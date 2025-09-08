 Skip navigation
All Scores

12-Team, 9-Cat Salary Mock Draft: Nikola Jokić, SGA command high prices

  
Published September 8, 2025 03:00 PM

With football season beginning in earnest this weekend, the attention of many is on the gridiron, and understandably so. However, that also means fantasy basketball is right around the corner, making this an excellent time to begin the mock draft process. Some may prefer the standard snake draft process, with or without a third-round reversal, while others favor the salary-style draft. With $200 to play with, the task is to build out a roster capable of delivering glory (and, in some instances, prize money) in the spring.

Do you spend most of your funds on a few elite players and then fill out the roster with low-cost options toward the end of the draft? Or do you look to take a more balanced approach, which may result in a stronger roster on the back end? Rotoworld fantasy basketball analyst Raphielle Johnson recently participated in a salary mock draft hosted by Fantasy Basketball International’s Adam King. Below are the results and some thoughts on how the draft played out.

The primary reason for a salary mock draft is to understand better how much players are commanding on the market. Of course, a Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Victor Wembanyama will command a high fee. But how much are managers willing to pay? Based on the early data, our salary mock was more conservative regarding the money managers were willing to pay. According to Hashtag Basketball, Jokić’s average in Yahoo! leagues was $85 and $69.60 in ESPN leagues. In our mock draft, which was completed on Fantrax, the winning bid for the three-time MVP was $69.

Four players commanded winning bids of more than $60. In addition to Jokić, Gilgeous-Alexander ($62), Luka Dončić ($62) and Wembanyama ($61) were also above that threshold. Four more players came off the board for at least $50: Anthony Edwards ($55), Cade Cunningham ($54), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($51) and Anthony Davis ($50). Among the high-priced players are some health concerns, notably Wembanyama, Cunningham and Davis. However, these players rank among the best in fantasy basketball when healthy, so the high dollar amounts are understandable.

- What should we make of the draft values of Joel Embiid and Zion Williamson?

For managers participating in standard drafts, Embiid and Williamson are two of the more polarizing prospects. While the question in that format is when they should be selected, for managers in salary drafts, the question is how much they should spend. Embiid, who is not guaranteed to be healthy when the season begins after undergoing knee surgery, went off the board for $18, while Williamson’s fee was $16. Williamson, whose 2024-25 season ended prematurely due to a back injury, has surpassed 60 games twice in his six NBA seasons. Fantasy managers are right to be concerned about these two, with Embiid offering a higher ceiling in nine-cat leagues when healthy.

- How much are managers willing to spend on stars working their way back from injury?

Embiid and Williamson aren’t the only players whose values took a hit due to injury. With Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) already ruled out for the season, the values of the Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard ($13) and Bennedict Mathurin ($5) received modest boosts, while Pascal Siakam’s price tag in this mock draft ($19) was significantly lower than his Yahoo!/ESPN average according to Hashtag Basketball ($30).

Boston’s Jayson Tatum ($2) has not been ruled out for the 2025-26 season, so it makes sense that he would come off the board. His absence to begin the season should raise the fantasy ceilings of Derrick White ($22), Jaylen Brown ($18) and Payton Pritchard ($19), but Brown’s price in the mock was nearly $10 lower than his projected value. Is $19 too much to pay for Pritchard? That may depend on Anfernee Simons ($7), who has been the subject of trade rumors despite not making his official Celtics debut.

Lastly, Dallas guard Kyrie Irving ($1) continues to rehab from the ACL tear he suffered in early March. While January has been reported as a potential target for his return, it was clear in this mock draft that managers weren’t willing to take the risk. Also, D’Angelo Russell, who will begin the season as Dallas’ starting point guard, went for just $2 in this mock draft.

- How much should we be willing to pay for the rookies?

Dallas’ Cooper Flagg was the first rookie put up for bid, with his final price of $19. By comparison, his average price in Yahoo! and ESPN leagues is just under $25, according to Hashtag Basketball. Other than the top overall pick in June’s draft, there wasn’t much willingness to spend cap money on first-year players in this draft.

Spurs guard Dylan Harper was not nominated for a bid, likely because the backcourt already has De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell rather than the rookie undergoing thumb surgery recently. The hope is that Harper will be recovered in time for the start of the season. Phoenix’s Khaman Maluach, who appears likely to begin the season as Mark Williams’ backup in Phoenix, went off the board for $2, while college teammate Kon Knueppel was a $1 bid.

One rookie I wish I’d nominated in this mock draft is Washington’s Tre Johnson. While that rebuilding roster is loaded with young players, especially on the wing, his scoring ability could make him a valuable rookie, especially during the second half of the season.

12-Team, 9-Cat Salary Mock Draft Results

Pick
Position
Player
Team
Cost (Dollars)
Manager:
4
G
Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
62
Adam Sandy
10
G
Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
29

16
G
Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
39

34
C
Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
18

37
F
Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
31

61
G
Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
5

73
F
Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
1

86
C
Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
3

109
F
Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets
1

118
F
RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors
6

121
F
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
2

129
G
Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
1

Manager:
6
G
Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
43
Alex Barutha
26
F
Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
26

30
F
Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
19

35
F
Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
25

38
C
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
25

41
C
Kel’el Ware
Miami Heat
7

46
F
Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
20

62
F
Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
7

63
G
Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
6

65
G
Coby White
Chicago Bulls
17

124
G
Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
4

133
C
Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
1

Manager:
5
F
Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
45
Chad Simpson
13
F
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
45

33
G
Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
27

70
C
Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
12

77
G
Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
17

78
F
Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
15

90
C
Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
12

99
G
Cameron Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
10

101
G
Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
10

102
F
Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
1

122
G
CJ McCollum
Washington Wizards
4

125
C
Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns
2

Manager:
24
G
Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
27
Heat Lifer
25
F
Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
37

42
F
Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors
21

45
F
Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
19

51
C
Kristaps Porzingis
Atlanta Hawks
16

52
G
Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
29

64
G
Jordan Poole
New Orleans Pelicans
15

76
C
Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
11

88
C
Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
7

96
F
Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
7

106
F
Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
9

132
F
Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
2

Manager:
15
F
Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
50
Matty G
20
F
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
27

28
G
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
31

39
G
De’Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
29

59
F
Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers
18

71
C
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers
13

107
G
Bradley Beal
LA Clippers
8

113
F
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
3

116
G
Norman Powell
Miami Heat
7

130
C
Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers
2

137
F
Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
1

139
G
Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
2

Manager:
1
C
Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
69
Nanjing
19
C
Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
33

27
C
Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
27

43
G
LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
27

49
G
Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
18

58
C
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
7

115
G
Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
2

119
F
Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons
4

120
C
Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks
4

123
G
Jaden Ivey
Detroit Pistons
5

127
F
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
3

134
F
P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
1

Manager:
8
G
James Harden
LA Clippers
40
NBA Fantasy Bible
9
G
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
54

23
G
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
39

55
G
Zach LaVine
Sacramento Kings
12

67
C
Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
7

80
G
Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
21

98
F
Michael Porter
Brooklyn Nets
10

104
C
Nicolas Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
4

110
F
John Collins
LA Clippers
9

131
G
D’Angelo Russell
Dallas Mavericks
2

136
C
Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz
1

141
C
Isaiah Jackson
Indiana Pacers
1

Manager:
2
C
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
61
papiroi
11
F
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
51

54
G
Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
9

69
G
Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
1

75
F
DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings
9

81
C
Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
12

83
G
Josh Hart
New York Knicks
8

84
F
Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
9

89
G
Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
10

92
F
Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks
10

93
F
Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets
14

117
F
Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
5

Manager:
12
G
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
45
Prodigy13
14
C
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
18

29
C
Ivica Zubac
LA Clippers
18

36
G
Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
37

40
C
Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
25

50
F
Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
16

60
F
OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
12

72
G
Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
5

95
G
Anfernee Simons
Boston Celtics
7

97
F
Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
6

108
C
Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves
8

128
F
Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
2

Manager:
3
G
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
62
Raphielle Johnson
7
G
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
55

18
C
Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
38

47
F
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
18

57
F
Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
15

111
F
Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
6

135
F
De’Andre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers
1

138
G
Collin Sexton
Charlotte Hornets
1

140
F
Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
1

142
C
Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
1

143
F
Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
1

144
C
Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
1

Manager:
17
F
Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
29
Eric Ong
21
F
Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
32

22
C
Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
32

56
G
Derrick White
Boston Celtics
22

66
G
Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
8

79
C
Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
12

85
G
Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
8

91
F
Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
15

100
G
Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
13

103
F
Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
12

112
G
Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
5

126
F
Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
8

Manager:
31
F
Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
19
Simmons from Deep
32
C
Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
27

44
G
Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
26

48
G
Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
23

53
G
Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
26

68
C
Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls
11

74
G
Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
4

82
G
Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
19

87
F
Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
9

94
C
Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns
24

105
G
Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
7

114
G
Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder
5