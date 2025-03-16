2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Schedule Breakdown

For fantasy managers competing in Yahoo! public leagues or with Yahoo! default settings, Week 20 means that the playoffs are underway. Most teams will play four games during the week, including some who have already begun their “silly season” shenanigans. Let’s look at the Week 20 schedule breakdown.

Week 20 Games Played

4 Games: CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAL, MIA, NOR, NYK, PHI, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

3 Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, LAC, MEM, MIL, MIN, OKC, PHO, TOR

2 Games: DAL, ORL

Week 20 Storylines

- Avoid Dallas and Orlando until Wednesday.

The Mavericks and Magic have the worst Week 20 schedules, as the teams are scheduled only to play two games. Making matters worse is that they’re both on Wednesday/Friday setups, meaning low-rostered players who may have been streamed during Week 19 will be of little value to begin Week 20. One player who immediately jumps to mind is Naji Marshall, who is rostered in 54 percent of Yahoo! leagues. Given how banged-up Dallas is, a case can be made that he’s worth holding onto despite the poor schedule. However, the rest of the fantasy managers’ rosters will also dictate that decision.

If the production from other players allows for Marshall to be stashed until Wednesday, that is an approach worth considering. As for Orlando, they’ve been at less than full strength at point guard. Jalen Suggs (knee) is out for the season, and Cole Anthony has missed time with a toe injury. While the Week 20 schedule may work in Anthony’s favor, he hasn’t performed where he would qualify as a “must-stash” player.

- Philadelphia, San Antonio, Utah and Washington are among the teams worth targeting

The 76ers, Spurs, Jazz and Wizards are among the teams that will play four games during Week 20. And with this quartet all headed for the draft lottery, there’s a good chance that low-rostered standouts will continue to emerge. Adem Bona (Philadelphia), Stephon Castle (San Antonio), Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski (Utah), and Kyshawn George (Washington) are a few of the names fantasy managers will need to be mindful of as they craft their lineups for Week 20. Castle will be the most difficult to find on waiver wires, but the others are all available in at least 70 percent of Yahoo! leagues.

- Brooklyn and Milwaukee are active on all three “light days.”

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday are the light game days of Week 20, and the Nets are Bucks will be playing on all three. While there hasn’t been much value to find among low-rostered players in Milwaukee, that can’t be said for Brooklyn. With Cam Thomas done for the season, Ziaire Williams and Keon Johnson are two perimeter players who should continue to play starters’ minutes. While field goal percentage can be an issue for both, the circumstances make Williams and Johnson worth the risk. Day’Ron Sharpe will also be worth a look, especially if the Nets look to limit Nic Claxton’s playing time for the rest of the season.

- Will the Lakers get back to full strength during Week 20?

Before Friday’s loss to the Nuggets, Lakers coach JJ Redick said LeBron James (groin), Rui Hachimura (knee) and Jaxson Hayes (knee) were all “very close” to returning to action. Will that happen during Week 20? The Lakers play four home games next week, beginning with the Spurs on Monday, and they’ll also have a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back against the Nuggets and Bucks. James’ status will be most impactful on fantasy basketball, with Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht being the players to watch. Hachimura’s absence opened up a place in the starting lineup for Dorian Finney-Smith, one of many players held out of Friday’s loss to Denver. As for Hayes, the Lakers have tried various options at the center position with him out, including Alex Len, Trey Jemison and Christian Koloko, but none have impacted fantasy basketball.

JJ Redick on Hayes/Hachimura/LeBron, possibly returning within the next week, whether it’s two days or 7: “They’re all very close to returning.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 15, 2025

- Orlando and Minnesota have the worst playoff schedules for leagues that begin their postseasons during Week 20.

The Magic and Timberwolves only play nine games during weeks 20 through 22. As noted above, Orlando plays two games during Week 20 but will have four games during Week 22. As for Minnesota, they’re on a 3-3-3 schedule for weeks 20 through 22. Orlando has not seen any low-rostered players emerge, especially with Cole Anthony currently dealing with an injury. As for the Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels (68 percent rostered) and Mike Conley (38 percent) may be the closest a manager can get to finding someone worthwhile who may be available in standard leagues. Ten teams are scheduled to play 10 games during weeks 20 through 22, including the Mavericks (four games in weeks 21 and 22), Nets and Pelicans.

Light Game Days

Tuesday: 4 Games

ATL vs. CHA

BKN vs. BOS

MIL vs. GSW

CLE vs. LAC

Thursday: 5 Games

NYK vs. CHA

BKN vs. IND

TOR vs. GSW

CHI vs. SAC

MIL vs. LAL

Saturday: 5 Games

BKN vs. IND

GSW vs. ATL

WAS vs. NYK

MIL vs. SAC

CHI vs. LAL

Week 20 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 19)-Monday: LAL, MIN, ORL, PHI, PHO, TOR, UTA

Monday-Tuesday: GSW

Tuesday-Wednesday: CLE

Wednesday-Thursday: CHI, IND, LAL, NYK, SAC

Thursday-Friday: CHA

Friday-Saturday: WAS

Saturday-Sunday: ATL

Sunday-Monday (Week 21): BOS, DEN, NOR, PHI, TOR