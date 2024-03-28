Basketball Pickups: Bruno Fernando quietly playing well in increased role

This strange week of fantasy continued on Wednesday with 12 total games. That probably meant that you didn’t have to do much streaming. Thursday is the exact opposite, as there will only be two games played. Boston will try to get revenge on Atlanta after blowing a 30-point lead against them on Monday, while the Pelicans play host to the Bucks. There are only three games on Saturday, with all four of those teams playing once again, which makes every streaming option from their teams incredibly valuable.

Bruno Fernando (7% rostered in Yahoo leagues) meets the criteria there. He isn’t going to put up big scoring numbers often, though he is averaging 15.0 points to go with 6.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.0 block in their three games since Onyeka Okongwu dropped back out of the lineup. If you’re looking for help with rebounds, steals, blocks or field goal percentage, Fernando is a solid option with a favorable schedule.

Here are some other options to consider:

Dalano Banton- 40%, Duop Reath-13%, Toumani Camara- 6%

For the third straight season, Portland is openly tanking for the final few weeks of the season. Honestly, I don’t have much of an issue with it, and it makes sense for where their team is at. It’s also nice knowing that it’s going to happen long before it actually does. Banton is the best option among these three, though all of them have provided top-75 value over the past week. Portland only plays one more game this week, but they have four next week.

Trayce Jackson-Davis- 41%

Jackson-Davis has been playing well over the last few weeks, and he moved into the starting unit to replace Jonathan Kuminga on Wednesday. He hauled in 14 rebounds, but the rest of his production was rather limited. Still, he ranks just outside the top-75 over the past two weeks, and the Warriors still have two more games this week.

Marvin Bagley- 34%

Richaun Holmes has been the starting center recently for Washington, but he exited early on Wednesday with a toe contusion. Bagley ended up contributing 18 points, six rebounds and two triples in 25 minutes. If Holmes remains out on Friday, Bagley should start in his place. He has been a top-75 player over the past week in just 19.5 minutes per game.

Miles McBride- 33%

Tom Thibodeau simply refuses to take this man off the floor. He logged 40 minutes in a game they won by over 40 points. He ended up tying his career-high with 29 points. McBride has been a top ten player in fantasy basketball since he moved into the starting lineup five games ago. There is no reason for him to be on your waiver wire.

Gradey Dick- 10%

Toronto continues to get hit with injuries, as they lost Ochai Agbaji to a hip contusion on Wednesday. Dick has been a consistent starter for them lately as they try to give him development minutes. He set a new career-high with 23 points against the Knicks. Unfortunately, they only play one more game this week, which is on Sunday against the 76ers.