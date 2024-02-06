Basketball Pickups: Greener Pastures and Maxi-mum Power!

by Zak Hanshew, Rotoworld

Brandin Podziemski (42% rostered)

Podziemski had another strong showing in Monday’s win over Brooklyn, and he’s been terrific over his last five. In that span, the rookie has averaged 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He’s got three straight double-doubles including back-to-back 15-point, 11-rebound efforts and a 12-point, 14-assist masterpiece. We thought his time had come earlier in the season, but we were a little premature. It looks like it’s finally time to break out the “Air Podz.”

Josh Green (15% rostered)

The fourth-year man out of Arizona has been great over his last three games, averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 triples across 32.7 minutes. He’s been a full-time starter since January 3, but he’s really started to pick up the production as of late. Make sure to give him a look off the waiver wire, especially after he went for 20 points, six boards, four dimes, two steals and four triples on Monday.

Paul Reed (53% rostered)

Reed posted another dud Monday, as he went for two points, six rebounds and a block across 22 minutes. Over his last two, the big man has averaged just two points and five boards across 18.5 minutes. He’s apparently dealing with an illness, but this level of production is just sickening for a man who was supposed to be a strong fantasy option with Joel Embiid sidelined. If he’s still available, Reed is worth a look for one more game. If he doesn’t deliver Wednesday against the Warriors, we can quit fantasizing about the fantasy player we hoped he’d become and wake up to the harsh reality of what he really is.

Maxi Kleber (3% rostered)

Kleber posted 14 points, four boards, five dimes, a block and a pair of triples in Monday’s win over the 76ers. Kleber made his second straight start, and he provided a solid encore to the 21/3/2/2 line with four triples he notched in Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee. The Mavs wrap up their current road trip with matchups at Brooklyn on Tuesday and New York on Thursday. Dereck Lively II will miss both of those as he continues to recover from a broken nose, and his next chance to return will come Saturday at home against the Thunder. It’s unclear when Lively II will be back in action, but Kleber is a great streaming option for at least two more games and potentially more. He’s worth adding off the waiver wire and is available nearly everywhere.

Kelly Oubre (54% rostered)

Oubre finished Monday’s loss with 19 points, six rebounds, a steal and two triples across 32 minutes. He’s assumed an expanded workload with Joel Embiid out of action, and Oubre has provided value just outside the top 100 over the last two weeks. Philly is searching for someone who can make an impact outside of Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, and Oubre fits the bill.

Harrison Barnes (43% rostered)

Barnes finished Monday’s loss to the Cavaliers with 22 points, a rebound, a steal and six triples across 30 minutes. Big Harry B led his team in scoring and three-pointers, outpacing De’Aaron Fix (19 points, three triples) and Malik Monk (18 points, two triples), though this was a night to forget for the Kings, as the team took a 26-point drubbing on the road. Barnes has been red-hot as a scorer and three-point shooter over the last three weeks, averaging 17.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 3.0 triples across 33.9 minutes. In that span, he’s shooting 48.1% from the field and 82.6% from the charity stripe. He’s been a bit of a one-note guy over that productive stretch, but the points and threes have been so elite that he’s provided top-100 value. He’s still available in 57% of Yahoo leagues and worth a look for managers who need help in either category.

Others who didn’t play Monday: Ayo Dosunmu, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Keyonte George, Precious Achiuwa

