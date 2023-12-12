Basketball Pickups: Isaiah Hartenstein set to see expanded role for Knicks

We are so back. After a strange week and two days with no fantasy basketball, we had 13 games on Monday. It was a busy night, but it was a great way to kick off Week 8 of the fantasy hoops season. There were plenty of big time performances on Monday, but most of those players aren’t available on your waiver wire. However, these 10 players are and can help you come away with a win in your league this week and beyond.

Isaiah Hartenstein- 27% rostered in Yahoo leagues

He isn’t the superstar streamer that we were hoping for when Mitchell Robinson was ruled out, but he is still worth picking up. He played 27 minutes off the bench and put up 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Jericho Sims got the starting nod, which limits Hartenstein’s upside, but he is still worth picking up.

Duncan Robinson- 44%

After struggling in their last game, Robinson had a big game on Monday with a 24/7/4/2 line and five 3-pointers. He isn’t widely available, but his role should be safe until Tyler Herro returns. Robinson is currently sitting inside the top-150, and while he has always been able to provide triples, he has been an improved playmaker this season.

Orlando Robinson- 21%

Bam Adebayo doesn’t have a timeline for a return due to a left hip contusion. That means Robinson should have at least a few more starts ahead of him, and over the last three games, he has averaged 9.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 triple in 25.3 minutes per game. He hasn’t seen a ton of minutes for a starter, but the production has been decent.

Caleb Martin- 33%

With Haywood Highsmith sidelined, Martin got another start on Monday. He finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a 3-pointer. His free throw percentage has been bad, but aside from that, he has been excellent as a fill-in starter. There is certainly a chance that Martin remains in the starting unit even after Highsmith is back, but until that happens, Martin should continue to be a solid streamer.

Bilal Coulibaly- 14%

While the 9-cat value may not reflect it, Coulibaly has been solid as of late. Over the past two weeks, he has played 28.1 minutes per game and averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and a 3-pointer. The free throw percentage has been poor, which has tanked his value, but the steals are legit. He doesn’t have a ton of upside across the board, but he is worth considering.

Tari Eason- 21%

Unless someone gets hurt in Houston, Eason won’t be a “must-add”. However, he has been playing better as of late, and he had his best performance of the season on Monday with18 points, 14 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two triples in 27 minutes. It was an ugly game, and the starters were struggling, so Eason won’t play this large of a role often. However, he is worth considering for a spot after the monster game he just had.

Olivier Maxence-Prosper- 1%

Derrick Jones Jr. exited early with a quad injury, which allowed O-Max to start the second half in his place. He played 18 minutes and contributed 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers. The rookie hasn’t seen many minutes this year, but he could be forced into a larger role on Tuesday, with Dallas playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Dante Exum- 21%, Jaden Hardy- 1%

With Kyrie Irving sidelined, Exum played 35 minutes, while Hardy played 34 minutes on Monday. Exum has been excellent as a starter over their last few games due to the other injuries that Dallas is dealing with, while Hardy is a new addition to the rotation. Both players should continue to be strong options on the second night of a back-to-back.

Scoot Henderson- 47%

The No. 3 pick in the draft has gotten off to a bumpy start to his career, but he played really well on Monday. He contributed 19 points, four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three 3-pointers while shooting 8-of-16 from the floor. The talent is starting to show, and he is worth picking up before he pops off.