Basketball Pickups: Peyton Watson steps up

By Raphielle Johnson

With Aaron Gordon out indefinitely due to dog bites to his face and hand, the Nuggets had a void to fill in their starting lineup for Thursday’s game against the Grizzlies. In the past, Justin Holiday received the call to fill in for Gordon, but Nuggets coach Michael Malone went in a different direction this time. Second-year forward Peyton Watson, who’s rostered in five percent of Yahoo leagues, was moved into the starting lineup, and he came through with one of the best games of his young NBA career.

Playing 23 minutes, Watson tallied 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, and four 3-pointers, shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line. While Gordon can be a credible supplementary playmaker alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, opposing teams don’t have to respect his perimeter shot. Watson may not have the largest sample size, as he entered Thursday shooting 13-of-38 from three, but he is shooting nine percentage points better than Gordon.

This is not being used as an argument that Watson should replace AG in the starting lineup; this was just one game, and Gordon’s positives outweigh the negatives. However, while he recovers from his injuries, Watson can provide a dimension that opposing teams haven’t had to account for in the past. Also, reserves Julian Strawther and Christian Braun played well against Memphis, combining for 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three 3-pointers. With Watson being the spot starter, he’s the player

deep-league managers should consider targeting. But it wouldn’t be a bad idea to add Strawther (1% rostered) and Braun (3%) to watch lists in deep leagues.

Let’s take a look at a few other top pickups from Thursday’s slate:

Trayce Jackson-Davis (26%)

The Warriors rookie recorded his third double-double in five games, finishing the Warriors’ loss to Miami with 10 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and two blocked shots in 26 minutes. Jackson-Davis has been providing 8th-round per-game value in 9-cat formats over the last two weeks and has consistently outplayed starter Kevon Looney. Looney may remain in the starting lineup, but TJD has averaged nearly four more minutes per game over the past two weeks.

Aaron Nesmith (22%) and Jalen Smith (14%)

Nesmith and Smith have started Indiana’s last two games, both wins, while giving the team a much-needed boost in the frontcourt. Tyrese Haliburton was the star of Thursday’s win over the Bulls, but Nesmith and Smith also played well. The former recorded a line of 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal, two blocks, and four 3-pointers in 34 minutes, and he’s closing in on top-100 value in 9-cat formats. As for Smith, he accounted for 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one 3-pointer in 25 minutes. Of the two, Nesmith would be the better add due to the minutes and defensive production, but Smith will also have value, especially if he remains in the starting lineup.

Jaden Hardy (2%)

With Luka Doncic joining the list of Mavericks players ruled out for Thursday’s matchup with the Timberwolves, Hardy was in the starting lineup for the second time in Dallas’ last five games. And he was far better against the Timberwolves than in the December 22 loss to the Rockets. Hardy played 31 minutes in Thursday’s loss, tallying 17 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block, and three 3-pointers. Hardy isn’t someone to add in the aftermath of this effort, as Doncic should be back for Saturday’s game against the Warriors. But this showing may give some fantasy managers more confidence in streaming Hardy the next time Dallas is shorthanded on the perimeter.