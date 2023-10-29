Basketball Pickups: Reid, LeVert shine on Saturday

With the Timberwolves having Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in their rotation/starting lineup, Naz Reid isn’t in the best position to offer consistent fantasy value in most leagues. But the franchise thought highly enough of him to ink Reid to a three-year extension worth nearly $42 million this summer, and he’s capable of having big nights coming off the bench. Sure enough, that’s what happened in Minnesota’s win over the shorthanded Heat Saturday night.

Rostered in 28% of Yahoo leagues, Reid recorded a line of 25 points, eight rebounds, one assist, two steals, and four 3-pointers in 28 minutes, shooting 10-of-14 from the field. The 25 points are the most that a Timberwolves reserve has scored in a home opener in franchise history, and this performance showed that Reid should probably have a higher rostered percentage despite his place within the Timberwolves rotation.

He played 24 minutes in the season-opening loss to Toronto, and it appears likely that Reid will hover around 25 minutes per night when both starting big men are available. That can be enough for him to have a big night, as was the case on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at a few other quality pickups from Saturday:

Caris LeVert (23%)

We’re not even a full week into the 2023-24 season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are already having injury issues. With Darius Garland (hamstring) and Ty Jerome (ankle) already ruled out, Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) joined the list of injured players just before Saturday’s game against the Pacers. Those absences meant a spot start for Caris LeVert, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. Rostered in 23% of Yahoo leagues, LeVert came out hot, scoring 22 points in the first quarter. The Pacers would manage to slow him down in their 125-113 victory, but LeVert’s line of 31 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and four 3-pointers was one that many fantasy managers will take.

LeVert’s value moving forward will depend on the health of Garland and Mitchell. With both navigating hamstring issues, he could be a viable option beyond Saturday’s spot start. The Cavaliers will play four games in Week 2, beginning with a Tuesday/Wednesday home-and-home against the Knicks. Managers who made sure to add LeVert before Saturday’s action should hold onto him until there’s clarity regarding the Cavs’ starting guards. Playing both games of a back-to-back at this point in the season when you’ve been dealing with hamstring injuries? That may not be the best approach to take, and this could benefit LeVert.

Alec Burks (16%)

Raise your hand if you expected Burks to be discussed in this fashion before the season began. Given the fact that he didn’t have a Yahoo ADP, anyone claiming to have known this was coming likely isn’t telling the truth. Burks finished Saturday’s win over the Pistons with 18 points, two rebounds, one block, and six 3-pointers in 26 minutes off the bench, and he has been one of the first reserves off the bench for Monty Williams. Just as noteworthy as the production is the playing time, with Burks logging 25, 31, and 26 minutes in Detroit’s first three games. He’s undoubtedly worth grabbing in deeper leagues if available, especially with the Pistons playing four games in Week 2.

Eric Gordon (13%) and Grayson Allen (6%)

Gordon and Allen didn’t offer much production in either of Phoenix’s first two games, but that changed on Saturday. With Devin Booker (foot) missing a second straight game and Bradley Beal (back) a third, the two fill-in starters combined to score 38 points in a blowout of the Jazz. Gordon recorded a line of 21 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three 3-pointers, with Allen adding 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three 3-pointers. Phoenix begins a four-game Week 2 slate at home against the Spurs on Tuesday, and that week culminates with a road back-to-back against the 76ers and Pistons (Saturday/Sunday). Depending on the availability of Booker and Beal, Gordon and Allen could have some staying power, at least in deep leagues.

Aaron Nesmith (1%)

Nesmith was underwhelming in Indiana’s season-opening rout of the Wizards, but he did play 23 minutes. On Saturday, he would play 30 against the Cavaliers and go off. Shooting 10-of-16 from the field, Nesmith recorded a line of 26 points, nine rebounds, and five 3-pointers. Even with the lack of assists or defensive production, his rostered percentage is too low when taking the Pacers’ rotation into consideration. Also, the Pacers didn’t sign Nesmith to a three-year, $33 million extension just for fun. Managers in need of 3-point production would be wise to consider adding Nesmith in the aftermath of this performance, and the Pacers have four games on the schedule for Week 2.